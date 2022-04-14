Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
14.04.2022 / 08:25
Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shareson 13.04.2022
Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
13.04.2022 at 22.30 EET
Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 13.04.2022 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:
Trading venue (MIC Code)
Number of shares
Weighted average price / share, EUR* **
Total cost, EUR* **
XSTO
315,097
9.48
2,988,643.70
XHEL
372,577
9.48
3,533,110.43
CEUX
225,609
9.48
2,139,789.24
AQEU
38,625
9.48
366,293.07
TQEX
10,582
9.48
100,268.85
XCSE
53,085
9.48
503,344.03
Total
1,015,575
9.48
9,631,449.32
* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.3245 and DKK to EUR 7.4382
** Rounded to two decimals
On 14 March 2022, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1,002m based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The repurchase of own shares in public trading is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 20,438,366 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,075,662 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com
