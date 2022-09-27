Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Nordea Bank Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-09-26 am EDT
99.54 SEK   -1.78%
02:02aNordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
09/26DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30
RE
09/26Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 26.09.2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

09/27/2022 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

27.09.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 26.09.2022

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
26.09.2022 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 26.09.2022 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XHEL 635,494 9.17 5,824,683.81
CEUX 378,254 9.17 3,468,263.12
TQEX 52,006 9.17 476,933.47
XSTO 296,290 9.18 2,718,537.09
XCSE 35,823 9.16 328,293.04
Total 1,397,867 9.17 12,816,710.53

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.9068 and DKK to EUR 7.4366
** Rounded to two decimals

On 18 July 2022, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1.5bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2022. The repurchase of own shares is executed in public trading in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 9,783,369 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,073,651 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8015A_1-2022-9-27.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

 

 

 

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1450387

 
End of News EQS News Service

1450387  27.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1450387&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about NORDEA BANK ABP
02:02aNordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
09/26DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30
RE
09/26Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 26.09.2022
AQ
09/26Wallenstam announces tender offer regarding out-standing SEK bonds maturing on 23 Novem..
AQ
09/26Denmark Plans Short-Dated EUR Bond Issuance, Schedules Investor Meetings
DJ
09/26Nordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
09/25DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30
RE
09/23DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30
RE
09/23Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 23.09.2022
AQ
09/23Nordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORDEA BANK ABP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 508 M 9 173 M 9 173 M
Net income 2022 3 387 M 3 267 M 3 267 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 7,46%
Capitalization 33 762 M 32 570 M 32 570 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 27 350
Free-Float -
Chart NORDEA BANK ABP
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 9,13 €
Average target price 11,88 €
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Vang-Jensen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Ian Stuart Smith Group Chief Financial Officer & Head-Group Finance
Torbjörn Magnusson Chairman
Jamie Graham Chief Compliance Officer
Robin Ann Lawther Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP-8.29%32 570
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.08%321 017
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.68%254 958
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-13.18%208 669
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.61%153 277
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.52%150 592