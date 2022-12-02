Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Nordea Bank Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-12-01 am EST
109.82 SEK   +0.29%
02:22aNordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
12/01Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 01.12.2022
AQ
12/01Nordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

12/02/2022 | 02:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

02.12.2022 / 08:20 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 01.12.2022

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
01.12.2022 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 01.12.2022 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XHEL 222,917 10.12 2,256,990.04
CEUX 213,029 10.15 2,161,463.50
TQEX 31,755 10.16 322,492.96
XSTO 207,981 10.17 2,114,698.17
XCSE 31,265 10.12 316,538.63
Total 706,947 10.15 7,172,183.30

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.8616 and DKK to EUR 7.4371
** Rounded to two decimals

On 18 July 2022, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1.5bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2022. The repurchase of own shares is executed in public trading in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 10,128,125 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,073,651 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4084I_1-2022-12-2.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1503535

 
End of News EQS News Service

1503535  02.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1503535&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about NORDEA BANK ABP
02:22aNordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
12/01Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 01.12.2022
AQ
12/01Nordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
11/30Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 30.11.2022
AQ
11/30The initial public offering of Koskisen Corporation has been oversubscribed and the lis..
AQ
11/30Nordea Bank : What will it take to push the global energy transition forward?
PU
11/30Nordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
11/29Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 29.11.2022
AQ
11/29Cooler inflation in Spain and Germany sparks bonds rally
RE
11/29Nordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORDEA BANK ABP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 706 M 10 009 M 10 009 M
Net income 2022 3 438 M 3 546 M 3 546 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 7,14%
Capitalization 36 600 M 37 743 M 37 743 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 27 649
Free-Float -
Chart NORDEA BANK ABP
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 10,00 €
Average target price 12,10 €
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Vang-Jensen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Ian Stuart Smith Group Chief Financial Officer & Head-Group Finance
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Chairman
Jamie Graham Chief Compliance Officer
Robin Ann Lawther Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP-0.62%37 743
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.76%405 310
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.92%303 649
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.14%207 157
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.06%182 713
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%152 678