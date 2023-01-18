Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Nordea Bank Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:49 2023-01-17 am EST
118.94 SEK   -0.55%
02:23aNordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
01/17Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 17.01.2023
AQ
01/17Nordea Bank : Peter Sandahl appointed Head of Climate and Environment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

01/18/2023 | 02:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

18.01.2023 / 08:20 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 17.01.2023

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
17.01.2023 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 17.01.2023 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XHEL 372,561 10.58 3,942,477.76
CEUX 315,139 10.60 3,339,015.67
TQEX 40,740 10.60 432,036.08
XSTO 292,192 10.61 3,101,198.37
XCSE 39,368 10.58 416,653.75
Total 1,060,000 10.60 11,231,381.63

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 11.2404 and DKK to EUR 7.4386
** Rounded to two decimals

On 18 July 2022, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1.5bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2022. The repurchase of own shares is executed in public trading in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 13,585,310 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,073,651 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0986N_1-2023-1-18.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

 

 

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1537429

 
End of News EQS News Service

1537429  18.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1537429&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about NORDEA BANK ABP
02:23aNordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
01/17Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 17.01.2023
AQ
01/17Nordea Bank : Peter Sandahl appointed Head of Climate and Environment
PU
01/17Nordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
01/16Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 16.01.2023
AQ
01/16NORDEA : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
01/16Nordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
01/13Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 13.01.2023
AQ
01/13NORDEA : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
01/13Swedish inflation runs red hot in December, raising pressure on Riksbank
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORDEA BANK ABP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 719 M 10 498 M 10 498 M
Net income 2022 3 444 M 3 720 M 3 720 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 6,75%
Capitalization 38 490 M 41 575 M 41 575 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 27 649
Free-Float -
Chart NORDEA BANK ABP
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 10,59 €
Average target price 12,02 €
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Vang-Jensen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Ian Stuart Smith Group Chief Financial Officer & Head-Group Finance
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Chairman
Jamie Graham Chief Compliance Officer
Robin Ann Lawther Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP6.50%41 575
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.64%419 478
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.37%281 726
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%221 047
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.10%169 531
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 685