    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29:53 2023-03-02 am EST
131.16 SEK   -0.65%
02:02aNordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
03/02Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 02.03.2023
AQ
03/02XXL ASA - Resolution to increase the share capital in connection with the subsequent offering
AQ
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

03/03/2023 | 02:02am EST
Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

03.03.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 02.03.2023

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
02.03.2023 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 02.03.2023 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XHEL 420,000 11.78 4,948,398.00
CEUX 420,000 11.79 4,951,090.89
TQEX 58,000 11.79 683,843.06
XSTO 400,000 11.79 4,717,591.06
XCSE 55,000 11.79 648,287.04
Total 1,353,000 11.79 15,949,210.05

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 11.1352 and DKK to EUR 7.4412
** Rounded to two decimals

On 18 July 2022, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1.5bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2022. The repurchase of own shares is executed in public trading in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 13,168,436 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,073,651 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8297R_1-2023-3-3.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1573801

 
End of News EQS News Service

1573801  03.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1573801&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
