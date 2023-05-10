Advanced search
    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
  Report
2023-05-09
106.76 SEK   -2.41%
02:02aNordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
05/09DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 29
RE
05/09Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 09.05.2023
AQ
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

05/10/2023 | 02:02am EDT
Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

10.05.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 09.05.2023

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
09.05.2023 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 09.05.2023 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XHEL 148,601 9.62 1,428,932.36
CEUX 298,078 9.61 2,865,392.88
XSTO 162,909 9.61 1,566,118.62
XCSE 36,357 9.63 349,966.04
Total 645,945 9.61 6,210,409.90

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 11.1721 and DKK to EUR 7.4446
** Rounded to two decimals

On 26 April 2023, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1.0bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2023. The repurchase of own shares is executed in public trading in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 5,403,144 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 4,787,315 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9194Y_1-2023-5-10.pdf

 

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,
Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1628665

 
End of News EQS News Service

1628665  10.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1628665&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
