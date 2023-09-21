Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: BlackRock Inc.'s shareholding crosses threshold of five percent

21.09.2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: BlackRock Inc.'s shareholding crosses threshold of five percent

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
21 September 2023 at 9.30 EET

BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has crossed the threshold of five percent, according to a notification Nordea received on 20 September 2023 under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (SMA). The threshold was crossed on 19 September 2023.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,557,459,330.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:

 % of shares and voting rights (total of A)% of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments (total of B)		Total of both in % (A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.85 %0.15%5.01%
Position of previous notification (if applicable)Below %Below %Below %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000297767 172,858,688 4.85%
SUBTOTAL A172,858,688 4.85% 

 

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of
financial instrument		Expiration
date		Exercise/Conversion
period		Physical or cash
settlement		Number of shares and
voting rights		% of shares and
voting rights
American
Depository
Receipt
(US65558R1095)		N/AN/APhysical1,841,7230.05 %
Securities lentN/AN/A 2,369,2630.06 %
CFDN/AN/ACash1,166,9420.03 %
   SUBTOTAL B5,377,9280.15 %

The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments		Total of both
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.  Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC  Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock International Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association  Below 5%
BlackRock Fund Advisors  Below 5%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.  Below 5%
BlackRock Capital Management, Inc.  Below 5 %
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG  Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC  Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited  Below 5%
Aperio Group, LLC  Below 5%

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 9.30 EET on 21 September 2023.
 

We are a universal bank with a 200-year history of supporting and growing the Nordic economies – enabling dreams and aspirations for a greater good. Every day, we work to support our customers’ financial development, delivering best-in-class omnichannel customer experiences and driving sustainable change. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges. Read more about us at nordea.com. 

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release

Language:English
Company:Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN:FI4000297767
Valor:A2N6F4
Listed:Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID:1730983

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

1730983  21.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1730983&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp