Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: BlackRock Inc.'s shareholding crosses threshold of five percent

BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has crossed the threshold of five percent, according to a notification Nordea received on 31 October 2023 under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (SMA). The threshold was crossed on 30 October 2023.
The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,548,889,720.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a
The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:
