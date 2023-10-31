Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: BlackRock Inc.'s shareholding crosses threshold of five percent

31.10.2023 / 16:25 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
31 October 2023 at 16.30 EET

BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has crossed the threshold of five percent, according to a notification Nordea received on 31 October 2023 under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (SMA). The threshold was crossed on 30 October 2023.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,548,889,720.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:

 % of shares and voting rights (total of A)% of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments (total of B)		Total of both in % (A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.05% 0.14% 5.20%
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.98% 0.15% 5.13%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000297767   179,469,229   5.05%
SUBTOTAL A 179,469,229   5.05%  

 

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of
financial instrument		Expiration
date		Exercise/Conversion
period		Physical or cash
settlement		Number of shares and
voting rights		% of shares and
voting rights
American
Depository
Receipt
(US65558R1095)		 N/A N/A Physical 1,853,652 0.05%
Securities lent N/A N/A Physical 1,942,205 0.05%
CFD N/A N/A Cash 1,310,223 0.03%
     SUBTOTAL B 5,106,080 0.14%

The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments		Total of both
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock International Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association     Below 5%
BlackRock Fund Advisors     Below 5%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.     Below 5%
BlackRock Capital Management, Inc.     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC     Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited     Below 5%
Aperio Group, LLC     Below 5%

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 16.30 EET on 31 October 2023.

 

 

