Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: BlackRock Inc.'s shareholding decreases below threshold of five percent



08.08.2023 / 16:45 CET/CEST





Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: BlackRock Inc.'s shareholding decreases below threshold of five percent

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements

8 August 2023 at 17.00 EET

BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has decreased below the threshold of five percent, according to a notification Nordea received on 8 August 2023 under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (SMA). The threshold was crossed on 7 August 2023.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,579,380,628.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights

through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A + B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.98% 0.14% 5.13% Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.07% 0.09% 5.17%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000297767 178,593,484 4.98% SUBTOTAL A 178,593,484 4.98%

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of

financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/Conversion

period Physical or cash

settlement Number of shares and

voting rights % of shares and

voting rights American

Depository

Receipt

(US65558R1095) N/A N/A Physical 1,767,639 0.04% Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 1,968,230 0.05% CFD N/A N/A Cash 1,456,919 0.04% SUBTOTAL B 5,192,788 0.14%

The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

through financial instruments Total of both BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited Below 5% BlackRock International Limited Below 5% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Below 5% BlackRock Fund Advisors Below 5% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Below 5% BlackRock Capital Management, Inc. Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited Below 5% BlackRock Advisors, LLC Below 5% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Below 5% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited Below 5% Aperio Group, LLC Below 5%

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011

Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17.00 EET on 8 August 2023.

