Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: BlackRock Inc.'s shareholding decreases below threshold of five percent

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
8 August 2023 at 17.00 EET

BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has decreased below the threshold of five percent, according to a notification Nordea received on 8 August 2023 under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (SMA). The threshold was crossed on 7 August 2023.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,579,380,628.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:

 % of shares and voting rights (total of A)% of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments (total of B)		Total of both in % (A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.98%0.14%5.13%
Position of previous notification (if applicable)5.07%0.09%5.17%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000297767 178,593,484 4.98%
SUBTOTAL A178,593,484 4.98% 

 

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of
financial instrument		Expiration
date		Exercise/Conversion
period		Physical or cash
settlement		Number of shares and
voting rights		% of shares and
voting rights
American
Depository
Receipt
(US65558R1095)		N/AN/APhysical1,767,6390.04%
Securities LentN/AN/APhysical1,968,2300.05%
CFDN/AN/ACash1,456,9190.04%
   SUBTOTAL B5,192,7880.14%

The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments		Total of both
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.  Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC  Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock International Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association  Below 5%
BlackRock Fund Advisors  Below 5%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.  Below 5%
BlackRock Capital Management, Inc.  Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG  Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC  Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited  Below 5%
Aperio Group, LLC  Below 5%

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17.00 EET on 8 August 2023.

