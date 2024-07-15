Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc
Business definitions
Nordea Mortgage Banks's Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) are presented to provide users of Nordea Mortgage Bank's financial reporting with relevant information and tools to be able to establish a view on Nordea Mortgage Banks's performance.
APMs on capital adequacy are disclosed to give the user a view on Nordea Mortgage Banks's balance between capital and risk, while lending related APMs are disclosed to provide information on Nordea Mortgage Banks's provisions in relation to credit risk. Return on equity is intended to provide the user of financial statements with relevant information on Nordea Mortgage Banks's performance in relation to capital invested. The cost/income ratio is disclosed to provide the user with information on the correlation between income and expense.
Return on equity
Net profit for the year as a percentage of average equity for the year. Average equity including net profit for the year and dividend until paid.
Cost/income ratio , %
Total operating expenses divided by total operating income.
Loan loss ratio, basis points
Net loan losses (annualised) divided by closing balance of loans to the public at amortised cost.
Impairment rate (stage 3), gross, basis points
Impaired loans (stage 3) before allowances divided by total loans measured at amortised cost before allowances.
Impairment rate (stage 3), net, basis points
Impaired loans (stage 3) after allowances divided by total loans measured at amortised cost before allowances.
Total allowance ratio (stage 1, 2 and 3), basis points
Total allowances divided by total loans measured at amortised cost before allowances.
Allowances in relation to impaired loans (stage 3), %
Allowances for impaired loans (stage 3) divided by impaired loans (stage 3) before allowances.
Allowances in relation to loans in stage 1 and 2, basis points
Allowances for not impaired loans (stage 1 and 2) divided by not impaired loans measured at amortised cost (stage 1 and 2) before allowances.
Tier 1 capital
The Tier 1 capital consists of the sum of the Common Equity Tier 1 capital and Additional Tier 1 capital. Common Equity Tier 1 capital includes shareholders' equity excluding proposed dividend, deferred tax assets, intangible assets, the full expected shortfall deduction (the negative difference between expected losses and provisions) and finally other deductions such as cash flow hedges.
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital ratio
Common equity tier 1 capital as a percentage of risk exposure amount.
Tier 1 capital ratio
Tier 1 capital as a percentage of risk exposure amount. Tier 1 Capital consist of both CET 1 capital and Additional Tier 1 capital.
Total capital ratio
Total capital ratio is total own funds divided by total risk exposure amount. Total own funds is the sum of Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital.
Risk Exposure Amount (REA)
Risk exposure amount is calculated in accordance with the requirements in the CRR.
Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc
Alternative Performance Measures
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Full year
2024
2023
2023
Average equity and dividend until paid out, EURm
1,642.4
1,574.7
1,607.2
Net profit attributable to shareholders, EURm
46.0
43.6
81.4
Net profit attributable to shareholders, annualised, EURm
92.0
87.1
81.4
Return on equity, %
5.6
5.5
5.1
Total operating income, EURm
135.2
137.4
262.2
Total operating expenses, EURm
-70.7
-75.1
-144.0
Cost/income ratio, %
52
55
55
Net loan losses, EURm
-7.1
-7.9
-16.4
Net loan losses, annualised, EURm
-14.2
-15.8
-16.4
Closing balance of loans to the public at amortised cost, EURm
30,995.4
31,541.1
31,066.0
Loan loss ratio, basis points
4.6
5.0
5.3
Impaired loans, EURm
313.0
237.4
270.1
Total loans measured at amortised cost before allowances, EURm
32,192.6
32,430.2
32,188.4
Impairment rate (stage 3), gross, basis points
97
73
84
Impaired loans, EURm
313.0
237.4
270.1
Allowances for individually assessed impaired loans, EURm
54.7
48.0
50.6
Impaired loans net, EURm
258.4
189.5
219.5
Total loans measured at amortised cost before allowances, EURm
32,192.6
32,430.2
32,188.4
Impairment rate (stage 3), net, basis points
80
58
68
Total allowances, EURm
85.2
75.3
80.4
Total loans measured at amortised cost before allowances, EURm
32,192.6
32,430.2
32,188.4
Total allowance ratio (stage 1, 2 and 3), basis points
26
23
25
Allowances for individually assessed impaired loans, EURm
54.7
48.0
50.6
Impaired loans, EURm
313.0
237.4
270.1
Allowances in relation to credit impaired loans (stage 3), %
17
20
19
Allowances for not impaired loans (stage 1 and 2) , EURm
30.6
27.3
29.8
Not impaired loans measured at amortised cost (stage 1 and 2) before allowances, EURm
31,879.6
32,192.8
31,918.3
Allowances in relation to loans in stage 1 and 2, basis points
10
8
9
CET 1 capital1, EURm
1,708.4
1,556.7
1,559.5
Risk exposure amount, EURm
4,059.8
3,925.1
3,922.5
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, %
42.1
39.7
39.8
Tier 1 capital1, EURm
1,708.4
1,556.7
1,559.5
Risk exposure amount, EURm
4,059.8
3,925.1
3,922.5
Tier 1 capital ratio, %
42.1
39.7
39.8
Total Own funds1, EURm
1,729.9
1,577.5
1,580.3
Risk exposure amount, EURm
4,059.8
3,925.1
3,922.5
Total capital ratio, %
42.6
40.2
40.3
1 2023 figures including profit for the period adjusted with anticipated dividend
Income statement
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Full year
EURm
2024
2023
2023
Net interest income
135.8
139.6
265.7
Net fee and commission income
2.9
3.2
7.4
Net result from items at fair value
-3.5
-5.4
-10.9
Other operating income
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total operating income
135.2
137.4
262.2
Staff costs
-0.9
-1.1
-1.9
Other expenses
-69.8
-74.0
-142.1
Depreciation of tangible assets
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total operating expenses
-70.7
-75.1
-144.0
Profit before loan losses
64.5
62.4
118.2
Net loan losses
-7.1
-7.9
-16.4
Operating profit
57.4
54.5
101.8
Income tax expense
-11.4
-10.9
-20.4
Net profit for the period
46.0
43.6
81.4
Business volumes, key items
30 Jun
30 Jun
31 Dec
EURm
2024
2023
2023
Loans to the public
30,995.4
31,541.1
31,066.0
Debt securities in issue
19,474.1
21,909.0
20,289.9
Equity
1,763.1
1,595.5
1,562.8
Total assets
32,513.5
32,831.9
32,524.3
