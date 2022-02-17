Log in
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/17 05:27:09 am
108.27 SEK   -0.67%
04:42aSweden's Sinch Lands $805 Million Credit Facility; Shares Drop 13%
MT
03:02aNORDEA BANK ABP : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
02/16NORDEA BANK : What is responsible investing?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordea Bank : CMD 2022 – CEO presentation

02/17/2022 | 05:06am EST
The preferred financial partner in the Nordics

Capital Markets Day

Frank Vang-Jensen, President & Group CEO 17 February 2022

Disclaimer

  • Nordea and its businesses are exposed to various risks and uncertainties.
  • This presentation contain certain statements which are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements communicating expectations regarding, among other things, the results of operations, the bank's financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; and statements preceded by "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "foresees" or similar expressions.
  • Such statements are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views and best assumptions with respect to certain future events and potential financial performance. Although Nordea believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.
  • Important factors that may cause such a difference for Nordea include but are not limited to: (i) the macroeconomic development, (ii) change in the competitive environment, (iii) change in the regulatory environment and other government actions and (iv) change in interest rate and foreign exchange rate levels.
  • This presentation does not imply that Nordea and its directors have undertaken to publicly update or revise these forward- looking statements, beyond what is required by applicable law or applicable stock exchange regulations if and when circumstances arise that lead to changes compared with the date when these statements were provided.

2

Nordea's turnaround

Strong share performance, significant capital payouts

Share price performance

200

Nordea

vs

+107% total shareholder return

since 4 September 2019

EURO STOXX banks

150

100

50

Source: Thomson Reuters DataStream

3

Significant dividend payments

  • Total dividends of EUR 1.48 per share in 2019-21, amounting to ~EUR 6bn
  • Proposed FY2021 dividend of approximately EUR 0.69* per share in 2022, totalling ~EUR 2.7bn

Share buy-backs started

  • EUR 2bn share buy-back programme initiated in October 2021; EUR 1.7bn deployed by 16 February 2022
  • EUR 1bn follow-on programme approved in February 2022, enabling seamless reduction of excess capital

*Approximate amount based on the estimated number of shares that will be in issue at the estimated dividend decision date

Nordea's turnaround

Targets surpassed ahead of schedule

2022 financial targets

FY 2021

Cost-to-income ratio 50%

48%

Return on equity >10%

11.2%

Personal Banking

51%

C/I1 ~50%

Business Banking

45%

C/I1 ~45%

Large Corporates & Institutions

15%

Return on capital at risk ~10%

Asset & Wealth Management

43%

C/I1 <50%

Selected key performance indicators (CMD 2019 vs FY2021)

Create great customer experiences

Customer satisfaction, household

+4pp since Q319

Customer satisfaction, corporate

+6pp since Q319

Enhanced corporate netbank

+276,000 customers

(since launch Q318)

Drive income growth initiatives

Mortgage lending growth2

+14% since Q319

SME lending growth2

+15% since Q319

Assets under management net flows

+4.1% annualised flow FY21

Asset Management internal distribution

+7.8% annualised flow FY21

Optimise operational efficiency

Cost level 2021

~EUR 4.6bn

Employees

~ -2,570 FTEs since Q319

Consultants

Regulatory work

Streamlining of processes

Slightly behind plan

Economic capital reduction in LC&I3

EUR 1.4bn EC since Q219

4 1. Cost-to-income ratio

  1. Excluding FX effects (adjusted to current exchange rate)
  2. Gross reduction of economic capital, LC&I = Large Corporates & Institutions

Nordea's turnaround

Driving cultural change

Full year 2019 vs full year 2021

Mortgage lending1

+14%

AuM2

+26%

Return on equity %

+3pp

SME lending1

+15%

Costs reduced by

EUR 230m

Cost-to-income ratio

9pp

improvement

Clear targets and priorities

Financial performance significantly improved through focus on three key priorities: create great customer experiences, drive income growth initiatives, optimise operational efficiency

Leadership and accountability

Business areas given greater accountability; incentive structure now closely aligned with business and financial performance

Simplified organisational structure

De-layered organisation and more efficient way of working

Tactical bolt-on M&A transactions

Investment in core segments - Nordea Finance Equipment

Strong cost and performance culture

Net costs reduced while income increased

5 1. In reporting currency (EUR)

2. Assets under management in reporting currency (EUR)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 10:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
