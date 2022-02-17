Nordea Bank : CMD 2022 – CEO presentation

Frank Vang-Jensen, President & Group CEO 17 February 2022
Disclaimer
Nordea and its businesses are exposed to various risks and uncertainties.
This presentation contain certain statements which are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements communicating expectations regarding, among other things, the results of operations, the bank's financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; and statements preceded by "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "foresees" or similar expressions.
Such statements are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views and best assumptions with respect to certain future events and potential financial performance. Although Nordea believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.
Important factors that may cause such a difference for Nordea include but are not limited to: (i) the macroeconomic development, (ii) change in the competitive environment, (iii) change in the regulatory environment and other government actions and (iv) change in interest rate and foreign exchange rate levels.
This presentation does not imply that Nordea and its directors have undertaken to publicly update or revise these forward- looking statements, beyond what is required by applicable law or applicable stock exchange regulations if and when circumstances arise that lead to changes compared with the date when these statements were provided.
2
Nordea's turnaround
Strong share performance, significant capital payouts
Share price performance
200
Nordea
vs
+107% total shareholder return
since 4 September 2019
EURO STOXX banks
150
100
50
Source: Thomson Reuters DataStream
3
Significant dividend payments
Total dividends of EUR 1.48 per share in 2019-21, amounting to ~EUR 6bn
Proposed FY2021 dividend of approximately EUR 0.69* per share in 2022, totalling ~EUR 2.7bn
Share buy-backs started
EUR 2bn share buy-back programme initiated in October 2021; EUR 1.7bn deployed by 16 February 2022
EUR 1bn follow-on programme approved in February 2022, enabling seamless reduction of excess capital
*Approximate amount based on the estimated number of shares that will be in issue at the estimated dividend decision date
Nordea's turnaround
Targets surpassed ahead of schedule
2022 financial targets
FY 2021
Cost-to-income ratio 50%
48%
Return on equity >10%
11.2%
Personal Banking
51%
C/I1 ~50%
Business Banking
45%
C/I1 ~45%
Large Corporates & Institutions
15%
Return on capital at risk ~10%
Asset & Wealth Management
43%
C/I1 <50%
Selected key performance indicators (CMD 2019 vs FY2021)
Create great customer experiences
Customer satisfaction, household
+4pp since Q319
Customer satisfaction, corporate
+6pp since Q319
Enhanced corporate netbank
+276,000 customers
(since launch Q318)
Drive income growth initiatives
Mortgage lending growth2
+14% since Q319
SME lending growth2
+15% since Q319
Assets under management net flows
+4.1% annualised flow FY21
Asset Management internal distribution
+7.8% annualised flow FY21
Optimise operational efficiency
Cost level 2021
~EUR 4.6bn
Employees
~ -2,570 FTEs since Q319
Consultants
Regulatory work
Streamlining of processes
Slightly behind plan
Economic capital reduction in LC&I3
EUR 1.4bn EC since Q219
4 1. Cost-to-income ratio
Excluding FX effects (adjusted to current exchange rate)
Gross reduction of economic capital, LC&I = Large Corporates & Institutions
Nordea's turnaround
Driving cultural change
Full year 2019 vs full year 2021
Mortgage lending1
+14%
AuM2
+26%
Return on equity %
+3pp
SME lending1
+15%
Costs reduced by
EUR 230m
Cost-to-income ratio
9pp
improvement
Clear targets and priorities
Financial performance significantly improved through focus on three key priorities: create great customer experiences, drive income growth initiatives, optimise operational efficiency
Leadership and accountability
Business areas given greater accountability; incentive structure now closely aligned with business and financial performance
Simplified organisational structure
De-layered organisation and more efficient way of working
Tactical bolt-on M&A transactions
Investment in core segments - Nordea Finance Equipment
Strong cost and performance culture
Net costs reduced while income increased
5 1. In reporting currency (EUR)
2. Assets under management in reporting currency (EUR)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 10:05:05 UTC.