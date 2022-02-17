Nordea Bank : CMD 2022 – CEO presentation

Disclaimer

Nordea and its businesses are exposed to various risks and uncertainties.

This presentation contain certain statements which are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements communicating expectations regarding, among other things, the results of operations, the bank's financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; and statements preceded by "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "foresees" or similar expressions.

Such statements are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views and best assumptions with respect to certain future events and potential financial performance. Although Nordea believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference for Nordea include but are not limited to: (i) the macroeconomic development, (ii) change in the competitive environment, (iii) change in the regulatory environment and other government actions and (iv) change in interest rate and foreign exchange rate levels.