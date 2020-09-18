Log in
NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Nordea Bank Abp.    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP.

(NDA SE)
Nordea Bank : Composition of Nordea Bank Abp's Shareholders' Nomination Board

09/18/2020 | 10:05am EDT

20-09-18 16:00 | Stock exchange release

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
18 September 2020 at 17.00 EET

Nordea's Shareholders' Nomination Board (the 'Nomination Board') has been appointed. The Nomination Board comprises representatives of the four largest shareholders in terms of voting rights in the company on 31 August 2020 and the Chair of the Board of Directors.

The members of the Nomination Board are:

  • Ricard Wennerklint, Chief of Strategy, Sampo Plc
  • Lars Ingemann Nielsen, Executive Vice President and CFO, Nordea-fonden
  • Ann Grevelius, Non-Executive Director, Alecta
  • Niko Pakalén, Partner, Cevian Capital
  • Torbjörn Magnusson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Nordea Bank Abp

At its first meeting, the Nomination Board elected Ricard Wennerklint, Chief of Strategy of Sampo Plc, as chairman of the Nomination Board.

On the basis of shareholdings registered in the Finnish, Swedish and Danish book entry systems on 31 August 2020, the four largest shareholders represented approximately 31.1 per cent of all shares and votes in the company.

The Annual General Meeting of Nordea has established a Nomination Board responsible for preparing, annually and otherwise when appropriate, proposals to the General Meeting for the election and remuneration of the Chair and members of the Board of Directors of Nordea as well as other duties assigned in its Charter. The Nomination Board is constituted annually and comprises four members nominated by the largest shareholders in terms of votes who wish to participate and the Chair of the Board of Directors of the company.

For further information regarding the Shareholders' Nomination Board:
Ricard Wennerklint, +46 8 792 8022

For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 53008011
Group Communication, +358 104 168 023 or moc.a200918160142edron200918160142@sser200918160142p200918160142


The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17.00 EET on 18 September 2020.

Nordea is a Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges. Read more about us on nordea.com.

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 14:04:05 UTC
