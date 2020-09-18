Nordea Bank : Composition of Nordea Bank Abp's Shareholders' Nomination Board

20-09-18 16:00 | Stock exchange release

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

18 September 2020 at 17.00 EET

Nordea's Shareholders' Nomination Board (the 'Nomination Board') has been appointed. The Nomination Board comprises representatives of the four largest shareholders in terms of voting rights in the company on 31 August 2020 and the Chair of the Board of Directors.

The members of the Nomination Board are:

Ricard Wennerklint, Chief of Strategy, Sampo Plc

Lars Ingemann Nielsen, Executive Vice President and CFO, Nordea-fonden

Ann Grevelius, Non-Executive Director, Alecta

Niko Pakalén, Partner, Cevian Capital

Torbjörn Magnusson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Nordea Bank Abp

At its first meeting, the Nomination Board elected Ricard Wennerklint, Chief of Strategy of Sampo Plc, as chairman of the Nomination Board.

On the basis of shareholdings registered in the Finnish, Swedish and Danish book entry systems on 31 August 2020, the four largest shareholders represented approximately 31.1 per cent of all shares and votes in the company.

The Annual General Meeting of Nordea has established a Nomination Board responsible for preparing, annually and otherwise when appropriate, proposals to the General Meeting for the election and remuneration of the Chair and members of the Board of Directors of Nordea as well as other duties assigned in its Charter. The Nomination Board is constituted annually and comprises four members nominated by the largest shareholders in terms of votes who wish to participate and the Chair of the Board of Directors of the company.



For further information regarding the Shareholders' Nomination Board:

Ricard Wennerklint, +46 8 792 8022

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 53008011

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 53008011

Group Communication, +358 104 168 023



The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17.00 EET on 18 September 2020.



