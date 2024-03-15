Capital and Risk Management Report 2023
Appendix F Nordea Eiendomskreditt AS
Confidential
Table of contents
Table name
Table Number
Capital Position
EU KM1 - Key metrics template
1
EU CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds
2
EU CC2 - Reconciliation of regulatory own funds to balance sheet in the audited financial statements
3
EU OV1 - Overview of total risk exposure amounts
4
Credit Risk
EU CR1 - Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions
5
EU CR1-A - Maturity of exposures
6
EU CR2 - Changes in the stock of non-performing loans and advances
7
EU CR3 - CRM techniques overview: Disclosure of the use of credit risk mitigation techniques
8
EU CR4 - standardised approach - Credit risk exposure and CRM effects
9
EU CR7 - IRB approach - Effect on the RWEAs of credit derivatives used as CRM techniques
10
EU CR7-A - IRB approach - Disclosure of the extent of the use of CRM techniques
11
EU CR8 - RWEA flow statements of credit risk exposures under the IRB approach
12
EU CQ1 - Credit quality of forborne exposures
13
EU CQ3 - Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days
14
EU CQ4 - Quality of non-performing exposures by geography
15
Liquidity
EU LIQ1 - Quantitative information of LCR
16
EU LIQ2 - Net Stable Funding Ratio
17
Operational Risk
EU OR1 - Operational risk own funds requirements and risk-weighted exposure amounts
18
Other
EU LR1 - LRSum: Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage ratio exposures
19
EU LR2 - LRCom: Leverage ratio common disclosure
20
EU LR3 - LRSpl: Split-up of on balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and exempted exposures)
21
EU CCyB1 - Geographical distribution of credit exposures relevant for the calculation of the countercyclical buffer
22
EU CCyB2 - Amount of institution-specific countercyclical capital buffer
23
Not applicable template list
1
Table 1 - EU KM1 - Key metrics template
During the second half of 2023, total own funds for NEK increased by EUR 83m. CET1 capital increased by EUR 75m, AT1 capital remained stable, and the T2 capital increased by EUR 8m. Total REA increased by EUR 240m over the period, CET1 ratio increased by 0.2pp to 26.0% and TCR increased by 0.2pp to 27.5%. The leverage ratio decreased slightly by 0.1pp to 5.8%.
a
b
c
d
e
Available own funds (amounts)
2023 Q4
2023 Q3
2023 Q2
2023 Q1
2022 Q4
1
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital
1,899
1,824
2,028
2
Tier 1 capital
1,899
1,824
2,028
3
Total capital
2,012
1,929
2,143
Risk-weighted exposure amounts
4
Total risk exposure amount1)
7,312
7,072
7,621
Capital ratios (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)
5
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)
26.0%
25.8%
26.6%
6
Tier 1 ratio (%)
26.0%
25.8%
26.6%
7
Total capital ratio (%)
27.5%
27.3%
28.2%
Additional own funds requirements to address risks other than the risk of excessive leverage (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)
EU 7a
Additional own funds requirements to address risks other than the risk of excessive
1.5%
1.5%
1.6%
leverage (%)
EU 7b
of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage points)
0.8%
0.8%
1.6%
EU 7c
of which: to be made up of Tier 1 capital (percentage points)
1.1%
1.1%
1.6%
EU 7d
Total SREP own funds requirements (%)
9.5%
9.5%
9.6%
Combined buffer and overall capital requirement (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)
8
Capital conservation buffer (%)
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
EU 8a
Conservation buffer due to macro-prudential or systemic risk identified at the level of a
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Member State (%)
9
Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer (%)
2.5%
2.5%
2.0%
EU 9a
Systemic risk buffer (%)
4.5%
4.5%
4.5%
10
Global Systemically Important Institution buffer (%)
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
EU 10a
Other Systemically Important Institution buffer (%)
1.0%
1.0%
1.0%
11
Combined buffer requirement (%)
10.5%
10.5%
10.0%
EU 11a
Overall capital requirements (%)
20.0%
20.0%
19.6%
12
CET1 available after meeting the total SREP own funds requirements (%)
18.0%
17.8%
18.6%
Leverage ratio
13
Total exposure measure
32,544
30,957
32,800
14
Leverage ratio (%)
5.8%
5.9%
6.2%
Additional own funds requirements to address the risk of excessive leverage (as a percentage of total exposure measure)
EU 14a
Additional own funds requirements to address the risk of excessive leverage (%)
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
EU 14b
of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage points)
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
EU 14c
Total SREP leverage ratio requirements (%)
3.0%
3.0%
3.0%
Leverage ratio buffer and overall leverage ratio requirement (as a percentage of total exposure measure)
EU 14d
Leverage ratio buffer requirement (%)
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
EU 14e
Overall leverage ratio requirement (%)
3.0%
3.0%
3.0%
Liquidity Coverage Ratio
15
Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) (Weighted value -average)
707
612
511
490
499
EU 16a
Cash outflows - Total weighted value
363
352
330
318
261
EU 16b
Cash inflows - Total weighted value
609
564
463
381
257
16
Total net cash outflows (adjusted value)
91
96
92
91
89
17
Liquidity coverage ratio (%)
1125%
981%
894%
826%
793%
Net Stable Funding Ratio
18
Total available stable funding
26,289
26,528
25,385
25,623
27,121
19
Total required stable funding
22,832
23,479
22,341
23,120
23,987
20
NSFR ratio (%)
115.1%
113.0%
113.6%
110.8%
113.1%
- Total REA for Q4 2022 is updated, as Operational Risk REA was resubmitted after the previous publication.
2
Table 2 - EU CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds
At the end of 2023, Tier 1 capital and CET1 capital decreased by EUR -129m compared to 2022. Tier 2 capital decreased by EUR -2m and total own funds decreased by EUR -131m.
EURm
(a)
(b)
Source based on reference
numbers/letters of the
Amounts
balance sheet under the
regulatory scope of
consolidation
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital: instruments and reserves
1
Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts
1,048
1,2
of which: Instrument type 1
168
1
of which: Instrument type 2
of which: Instrument type 3
2
Retained earnings
863
4
3
Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)
-2
3
EU-3a
Funds for general banking risk
- Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (3) CRR and the related share premium accounts subject to phase out from CET1
- Minority interests (amount allowed in consolidated CET1)
EU-5a
Independently reviewed interim profits net of any foreseeable charge or dividend
6
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital before regulatory adjustments
1,909
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital: regulatory adjustments
7
Additional value adjustments (negative amount)
0
8
Intangible assets (net of related tax liability) (negative amount)
10 Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability where the conditions in Article 38 (3) CRR are met)
(negative amount)
11
Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges of financial instruments that
1
are not valued at fair value
12
Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts
-10
- Any increase in equity that results from securitised assets (negative amount)
- Gains or losses on liabilities valued at fair value resulting from changes in own credit standing
- Defined-benefitpension fund assets (negative amount)
- Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by an institution of own CET1 instruments (negative amount)
- Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the CET 1 instruments of financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross holdings with the institution designed to inflate artificially the own funds of the institution (negative amount)
- Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)
- Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above
10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)
EU-20a Exposure amount of the following items which qualify for a RW of 1250%, where the institution opts for the deduction alternative
EU-20b of which: qualifying holdings outside the financial sector (negative amount)
EU-20c of which: securitisation positions (negative amount)
EU-20d of which: free deliveries (negative amount)
- Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10% threshold, net of related tax liability where the conditions in Article 38 (3) CRR are met) (negative amount)
- Amount exceeding the 17.65% threshold (negative amount)
- of which: direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of
financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities
24 Not applicable
N/A
25 of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences EU-25aLosses for the current financial year (negative amount)
EU-25b Foreseeable tax charges relating to CET1 items except where the institution suitably adjusts the
amount of CET1 items insofar as such tax charges reduce the amount up to which those items
may be used to cover risks or losses (negative amount)
26
Not applicable
N/A
27
Qualifying AT1 deductions that exceed the AT1 items of the institution (negative amount)
27a
Other regulatory adjustments
-1
28
Total regulatory adjustments to Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
-10
29
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital
1,899
3
EURm
(a)
(b)
Source based on reference
numbers/letters of the
Amounts balance sheet under the regulatory scope of
consolidation
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital: instruments
- Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts
- of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards
- of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards
- Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (4) CRR and the related share premium
accounts subject to phase out from AT1
EU-33a Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 494a(1) CRR subject to phase out from AT1 EU-33b Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 494b(1) CRR subject to phase out from AT1
- Qualifying Tier 1 capital included in consolidated AT1 capital (including minority interests not included in row 5) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties
- of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
- Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital before regulatory adjustments
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital: regulatory adjustments
- Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by an institution of own AT1 instruments (negative amount)
- Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross holdings with the institution designed to inflate artificially the own funds of the institution (negative amount)
- Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)
- Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (net of eligible short
positions) (negative amount)
42
Qualifying T2 deductions that exceed the T2 items of the institution (negative amount)
42a
Other regulatory adjustments to AT1 capital
43
Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital
44
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital
45
Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)
1,899
Tier 2 (T2) capital: instruments
46
Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts
99
10
47
Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484(5) CRR and the related share premium
accounts subject to phase out from T2 as described in Article 486(4) CRR
EU-47a
Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 494a(2) CRR subject to phase out from T2
EU-47b
Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 494b(2) CRR subject to phase out from T2
- Qualifying own funds instruments included in consolidated T2 capital (including minority interests and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or 34) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties
- of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
50
Credit risk adjustments
14
51
Tier 2 (T2) capital before regulatory adjustments
113
4
EURm
(a)
(b)
Source based on reference
numbers/letters of the
Amounts balance sheet under the regulatory scope of
consolidation
Tier 2 (T2) capital: regulatory adjustments
- Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by an institution of own T2 instruments and subordinated loans (negative amount)
- Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross holdings with the institution designed to inflate artificially the own funds of the institution (negative amount)
- Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)
- Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those
entities (net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)
EU-56a
Qualifying eligible liabilities deductions that exceed the eligible liabilities items of the institution
(negative amount)
EU-56b
Other regulatory adjustments to T2 capital
57
Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 (T2) capital
58
Tier 2 (T2) capital
113
59
Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)
2,012
60
Total Risk exposure amount
7,312
Capital ratios and requirements including buffers
61
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
26.0%
62
Tier 1 capital
26.0%
63
Total capital
27.5%
64
Institution CET1 overall capital requirements
15.8%
65
of which: capital conservation buffer requirement
2.5%
66
of which: countercyclical capital buffer requirement
2.5%
67
of which: systemic risk buffer requirement
4.5%
EU-67a
of which: Global Systemically Important Institution (G-SII) or Other Systemically Important
1.0%
Institution (O-SII) buffer requirement
EU-67b
of which: additional own funds requirements to address the risks other than the risk of
0.8%
excessive leverage
68
Common Equity Tier 1 capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) available after meeting
18.0%
the minimum capital requirements
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)
- Direct and indirect holdings of own funds and eligible liabilities of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)
- Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount below 17.65%
thresholds and net of eligible short positions)
75 Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount below 17.65% threshold, net of
related tax liability where the conditions in Article 38 (3) CRR are met) Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in Tier 2
- Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to standardised approach (prior to the application of the cap)
- Cap on inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under standardised approach
78
Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to internal ratings-based
14
approach (prior to the application of the cap)
79
Cap for inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under internal ratings-based approach
38
Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 Jan 2014 and 1 Jan 2022)
- Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
- Amount excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
- Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
- Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
- Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
- Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
5
Table 3 - EU CC2 - reconciliation of regulatory own funds to balance sheet in the audited financial statements
At the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 total assets as published in the financial statements stood at EUR 31.0bn (EUR 31.4bn in Q4 2022), total liabilities
amounted to EUR 29.0bn (EUR 29.3bn in Q4 2022) and equity amounted to EUR 2.0bn (EUR 2.1bn in Q4 2022).
EURm
a & b
c
Balance sheet as in
published financial
Reference
statements
As at period end
Assets - Breakdown by asset classes according to the balance sheet in the published financial statements
1
Loans to credit institutions
220
2
Loans to the public
29,817
3
Interest-bearing securities
944
4
Derivatives
16
5
Fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedges of interest rate risk
-4
6
Property and Equipment owned and RoU
0
7
Other assets
0
8
Accrued income and prepaid expenses
4
Total assets
30,998
Liabilities - Breakdown by liability classes according to the balance sheet in the published financial statements
1
Deposits by credit institutions
11,224
2
Debt securities in issue
17,611
3
Derivatives
59
4
Current tax liabilities
5
5
Other liabilities
1
6
Accrued expenses and prepaid income
20
7
Deferred tax liabilities
22
8
Provisions
0
9
Retirement benefit liabilities
2
10
Subordinated loan capital
99
of which: T2 Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts
99
46
Total liabilities
29,044
Shareholders' Equity
1
Share capital
168
1
2
Share premium
881
3
Other reserves
-2
of which: Accumulated other comprehensive income
-2
3
4
Retained earnings
863
2
5
Net profit for the period
45
Total shareholders' equity
1,954
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
30,998
Assets pledged as security for own liabilities
27,970
Commitments
3,128
6
Table 4 - EU OV1 - Overview of total risk exposure amounts
The table provides an overview of the total REA for 2023. Credit risk was the largest risk type accounting for approximately 96% of Pillar I REA, followed by operational risk which was the second largest risk type. REA decreased by EUR 0.3bn during the period (from EUR 7.6bn to EUR 7.3bn), mainly driven by a decrease of EUR 0.3bn in credit risk.
EURm
Total own funds
Total risk exposure amounts (TREA)
requirements
a
b
c
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
Q4 2023
1
Credit risk (excluding CCR)
6,987
7,250
559
2
Of which the standardised approach
596
881
48
3
Of which the Foundation IRB (F-IRB) approach
28
20
2
4 Of which slotting approach
EU 4a
Of which equities under the simple risk weighted approach
5
Of which the Advanced IRB (A-IRB) approach
6,364
6,349
509
6
Counterparty credit risk - CCR
10
12
1
7
Of which the standardised approach
10
12
1
- Of which internal model method (IMM) EU 8a Of which exposures to a CCP
EU 8b Of which credit valuation adjustment - CVA
- Of which other CCR
- Settlement risk
- Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book (after the cap)
- Of which SEC-IRBA approach
- Of which SEC-ERBA (including IAA)
- Of which SEC-SA approach
EU 19a Of which 1250% / deduction
- Position, foreign exchange and commodities risks (Market risk)
- Of which the standardised approach
- Of which IMA
EU 22a
Large exposures
23
Operational risk
315
349
25
EU 23a
Of which basic indicator approach
EU 23b
Of which standardised approach
315
349
25
EU 23c
Of which advanced measurement approach
24
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250% risk weight)
29
Total
7,312
7,610
585
Additional risk exposure amount related to Finnish RW floor due to Article 458 CRR
Additional risk exposure amount related to Swedish RW floor due to Article 458 CRR
Article 3 CRR Buffer
Pillar 1 total
7,312
7,610
585
7
Table 5 - EU CR1 - Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions
Total gross carrying amount of performing and non-performing loans and advances amounted to EUR 30bn at the end of 2023, of which non-performing amounted to EUR 67m. Allowances in stage 3 for non-performing loans and advances were EUR 14m at the end of 2023. The coverage ratio, including loans and advances fair value through profit and loss (FV through PL), was 22%.
EURm
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
Gross carrying amount/nominal amount
Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes in fair value due to
Collaterals and financial
credit risk and provisions
guarantees received
Non-performing exposures -
Accumulated
Performing exposures - accumulated
accumulated impairment,
Performing exposures
Non-performing exposures
partial write-
On
On non-
impairment and provisions
accumulated negative changes in fair
value due to credit risk and provisions
off
performing
performing
exposures
exposures
of which:
of which:
of which:
of which:
of which:
of which:
of which:
of which:
Q4 2023
stage 1
stage 2
stage 2
stage 3
stage 1
stage 2
stage 2
stage 3
005
Cash balances at central banks
175
175
and other demand deposits
010
Loans and advances
29,827
28,273
1,554
67
67
-18
-4
-13
-14
-14
29,810
52
020
Central banks
030
General governments
040
Credit institutions
050
Other financial corporations
060
Non-financial corporations
070
Of which SMEs
080
Households
29,827
28,273
1,554
67
67
-18
-4
-13
-14
-14
29,810
52
090
Debt securities
944
944
0
100 Central banks
110 General governments
120 Credit institutions
599
599
130 Other financial corporations
140
Non-financial corporations
345
345
150 Off-balance-sheet exposures
3,127
3,020
107
1
1
-0
-0
-0
-0
-0
841
0
160
Central banks
- General governments
- Credit institutions
- Other financial corporations
- Non-financialcorporations
210
Households
3,127
3,020
107
1
1
-0
-0
-0
-0
-0
841
0
220
Total
34,073
32,412
1,661
68
68
-18
-4
-14
-14
-14
30,651
52
8
Table 6 - EU CR1-A - Maturity of exposures
EU CR1-A discloses net exposure values for on-balance and off-balance sheet exposures. For exposures classified as loans and advances, about 89.7% were in the >5 years bucket, whereas for exposures classified as debt securities, 100% were in the >1<=5 years bucket. At the end of 2023, the total exposure amount for both groups amounted to EUR 34.1bn.
EURm
a
b
c
d
e
f
Net exposure value
On demand
<= 1 year
> 1 year <= 5
> 5 years
No stated
Total
years
maturity
1
Loans and advances
175
314
2,718
29,739
224
33,169
2
Debt securities
944
944
3
Total
175
314
3,661
29,739
224
34,113
9
