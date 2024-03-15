Table 2 - EU CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds

At the end of 2023, Tier 1 capital and CET1 capital decreased by EUR -129m compared to 2022. Tier 2 capital decreased by EUR -2m and total own funds decreased by EUR -131m.

EURm (a) (b) Source based on reference numbers/letters of the Amounts balance sheet under the regulatory scope of consolidation Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital: instruments and reserves 1 Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts 1,048 1,2 of which: Instrument type 1 168 1 of which: Instrument type 2 of which: Instrument type 3 2 Retained earnings 863 4 3 Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves) -2 3 EU-3a Funds for general banking risk

Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (3) CRR and the related share premium accounts subject to phase out from CET1 Minority interests (amount allowed in consolidated CET1)

EU-5a Independently reviewed interim profits net of any foreseeable charge or dividend 6 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital before regulatory adjustments 1,909 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital: regulatory adjustments 7 Additional value adjustments (negative amount) 0 8 Intangible assets (net of related tax liability) (negative amount)

10 Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability where the conditions in Article 38 (3) CRR are met)

(negative amount) 11 Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges of financial instruments that 1 are not valued at fair value 12 Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts -10

Any increase in equity that results from securitised assets (negative amount) Gains or losses on liabilities valued at fair value resulting from changes in own credit standing Defined-benefit pension fund assets (negative amount) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by an institution of own CET1 instruments (negative amount) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the CET 1 instruments of financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross holdings with the institution designed to inflate artificially the own funds of the institution (negative amount) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount) Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above

10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)

EU-20a Exposure amount of the following items which qualify for a RW of 1250%, where the institution opts for the deduction alternative

EU-20b of which: qualifying holdings outside the financial sector (negative amount)

EU-20c of which: securitisation positions (negative amount)

EU-20d of which: free deliveries (negative amount)

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10% threshold, net of related tax liability where the conditions in Article 38 (3) CRR are met) (negative amount) Amount exceeding the 17.65% threshold (negative amount) of which: direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of

financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities 24 Not applicable N/A

25 of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences EU-25aLosses for the current financial year (negative amount)

EU-25b Foreseeable tax charges relating to CET1 items except where the institution suitably adjusts the