Capital and Risk Management Report 2023

Appendix F Nordea Eiendomskreditt AS

Table of contents

Table name

Table Number

Capital Position

EU KM1 - Key metrics template

1

EU CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds

2

EU CC2 - Reconciliation of regulatory own funds to balance sheet in the audited financial statements

3

EU OV1 - Overview of total risk exposure amounts

4

Credit Risk

EU CR1 - Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions

5

EU CR1-A - Maturity of exposures

6

EU CR2 - Changes in the stock of non-performing loans and advances

7

EU CR3 - CRM techniques overview: Disclosure of the use of credit risk mitigation techniques

8

EU CR4 - standardised approach - Credit risk exposure and CRM effects

9

EU CR7 - IRB approach - Effect on the RWEAs of credit derivatives used as CRM techniques

10

EU CR7-A - IRB approach - Disclosure of the extent of the use of CRM techniques

11

EU CR8 - RWEA flow statements of credit risk exposures under the IRB approach

12

EU CQ1 - Credit quality of forborne exposures

13

EU CQ3 - Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days

14

EU CQ4 - Quality of non-performing exposures by geography

15

Liquidity

EU LIQ1 - Quantitative information of LCR

16

EU LIQ2 - Net Stable Funding Ratio

17

Operational Risk

EU OR1 - Operational risk own funds requirements and risk-weighted exposure amounts

18

Other

EU LR1 - LRSum: Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage ratio exposures

19

EU LR2 - LRCom: Leverage ratio common disclosure

20

EU LR3 - LRSpl: Split-up of on balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and exempted exposures)

21

EU CCyB1 - Geographical distribution of credit exposures relevant for the calculation of the countercyclical buffer

22

EU CCyB2 - Amount of institution-specific countercyclical capital buffer

23

Not applicable template list

1

Table 1 - EU KM1 - Key metrics template

During the second half of 2023, total own funds for NEK increased by EUR 83m. CET1 capital increased by EUR 75m, AT1 capital remained stable, and the T2 capital increased by EUR 8m. Total REA increased by EUR 240m over the period, CET1 ratio increased by 0.2pp to 26.0% and TCR increased by 0.2pp to 27.5%. The leverage ratio decreased slightly by 0.1pp to 5.8%.

a

b

c

d

e

Available own funds (amounts)

2023 Q4

2023 Q3

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

1

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital

1,899

1,824

2,028

2

Tier 1 capital

1,899

1,824

2,028

3

Total capital

2,012

1,929

2,143

Risk-weighted exposure amounts

4

Total risk exposure amount1)

7,312

7,072

7,621

Capital ratios (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)

5

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)

26.0%

25.8%

26.6%

6

Tier 1 ratio (%)

26.0%

25.8%

26.6%

7

Total capital ratio (%)

27.5%

27.3%

28.2%

Additional own funds requirements to address risks other than the risk of excessive leverage (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)

EU 7a

Additional own funds requirements to address risks other than the risk of excessive

1.5%

1.5%

1.6%

leverage (%)

EU 7b

of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage points)

0.8%

0.8%

1.6%

EU 7c

of which: to be made up of Tier 1 capital (percentage points)

1.1%

1.1%

1.6%

EU 7d

Total SREP own funds requirements (%)

9.5%

9.5%

9.6%

Combined buffer and overall capital requirement (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)

8

Capital conservation buffer (%)

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

EU 8a

Conservation buffer due to macro-prudential or systemic risk identified at the level of a

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Member State (%)

9

Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer (%)

2.5%

2.5%

2.0%

EU 9a

Systemic risk buffer (%)

4.5%

4.5%

4.5%

10

Global Systemically Important Institution buffer (%)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

EU 10a

Other Systemically Important Institution buffer (%)

1.0%

1.0%

1.0%

11

Combined buffer requirement (%)

10.5%

10.5%

10.0%

EU 11a

Overall capital requirements (%)

20.0%

20.0%

19.6%

12

CET1 available after meeting the total SREP own funds requirements (%)

18.0%

17.8%

18.6%

Leverage ratio

13

Total exposure measure

32,544

30,957

32,800

14

Leverage ratio (%)

5.8%

5.9%

6.2%

Additional own funds requirements to address the risk of excessive leverage (as a percentage of total exposure measure)

EU 14a

Additional own funds requirements to address the risk of excessive leverage (%)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

EU 14b

of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage points)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

EU 14c

Total SREP leverage ratio requirements (%)

3.0%

3.0%

3.0%

Leverage ratio buffer and overall leverage ratio requirement (as a percentage of total exposure measure)

EU 14d

Leverage ratio buffer requirement (%)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

EU 14e

Overall leverage ratio requirement (%)

3.0%

3.0%

3.0%

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

15

Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) (Weighted value -average)

707

612

511

490

499

EU 16a

Cash outflows - Total weighted value

363

352

330

318

261

EU 16b

Cash inflows - Total weighted value

609

564

463

381

257

16

Total net cash outflows (adjusted value)

91

96

92

91

89

17

Liquidity coverage ratio (%)

1125%

981%

894%

826%

793%

Net Stable Funding Ratio

18

Total available stable funding

26,289

26,528

25,385

25,623

27,121

19

Total required stable funding

22,832

23,479

22,341

23,120

23,987

20

NSFR ratio (%)

115.1%

113.0%

113.6%

110.8%

113.1%

  1. Total REA for Q4 2022 is updated, as Operational Risk REA was resubmitted after the previous publication.

2

Table 2 - EU CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds

At the end of 2023, Tier 1 capital and CET1 capital decreased by EUR -129m compared to 2022. Tier 2 capital decreased by EUR -2m and total own funds decreased by EUR -131m.

EURm

(a)

(b)

Source based on reference

numbers/letters of the

Amounts

balance sheet under the

regulatory scope of

consolidation

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital: instruments and reserves

1

Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts

1,048

1,2

of which: Instrument type 1

168

1

of which: Instrument type 2

of which: Instrument type 3

2

Retained earnings

863

4

3

Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)

-2

3

EU-3a

Funds for general banking risk

  1. Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (3) CRR and the related share premium accounts subject to phase out from CET1
  2. Minority interests (amount allowed in consolidated CET1)

EU-5a

Independently reviewed interim profits net of any foreseeable charge or dividend

6

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital before regulatory adjustments

1,909

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital: regulatory adjustments

7

Additional value adjustments (negative amount)

0

8

Intangible assets (net of related tax liability) (negative amount)

10 Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability where the conditions in Article 38 (3) CRR are met)

(negative amount)

11

Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges of financial instruments that

1

are not valued at fair value

12

Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts

-10

  1. Any increase in equity that results from securitised assets (negative amount)
  2. Gains or losses on liabilities valued at fair value resulting from changes in own credit standing
  3. Defined-benefitpension fund assets (negative amount)
  4. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by an institution of own CET1 instruments (negative amount)
  5. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the CET 1 instruments of financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross holdings with the institution designed to inflate artificially the own funds of the institution (negative amount)
  6. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)
  7. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above

10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)

EU-20a Exposure amount of the following items which qualify for a RW of 1250%, where the institution opts for the deduction alternative

EU-20b of which: qualifying holdings outside the financial sector (negative amount)

EU-20c of which: securitisation positions (negative amount)

EU-20d of which: free deliveries (negative amount)

  1. Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10% threshold, net of related tax liability where the conditions in Article 38 (3) CRR are met) (negative amount)
  2. Amount exceeding the 17.65% threshold (negative amount)
  3. of which: direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of

financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities

24 Not applicable

N/A

25 of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences EU-25aLosses for the current financial year (negative amount)

EU-25b Foreseeable tax charges relating to CET1 items except where the institution suitably adjusts the

amount of CET1 items insofar as such tax charges reduce the amount up to which those items

may be used to cover risks or losses (negative amount)

26

Not applicable

N/A

27

Qualifying AT1 deductions that exceed the AT1 items of the institution (negative amount)

27a

Other regulatory adjustments

-1

28

Total regulatory adjustments to Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)

-10

29

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital

1,899

3

EURm

(a)

(b)

Source based on reference

numbers/letters of the

Amounts balance sheet under the regulatory scope of

consolidation

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital: instruments

  1. Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts
  2. of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards
  3. of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards
  4. Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (4) CRR and the related share premium

accounts subject to phase out from AT1

EU-33a Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 494a(1) CRR subject to phase out from AT1 EU-33b Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 494b(1) CRR subject to phase out from AT1

  1. Qualifying Tier 1 capital included in consolidated AT1 capital (including minority interests not included in row 5) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties
  2. of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
  3. Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital before regulatory adjustments

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital: regulatory adjustments

  1. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by an institution of own AT1 instruments (negative amount)
  2. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross holdings with the institution designed to inflate artificially the own funds of the institution (negative amount)
  3. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)
  4. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (net of eligible short

positions) (negative amount)

42

Qualifying T2 deductions that exceed the T2 items of the institution (negative amount)

42a

Other regulatory adjustments to AT1 capital

43

Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital

44

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital

45

Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)

1,899

Tier 2 (T2) capital: instruments

46

Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts

99

10

47

Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484(5) CRR and the related share premium

accounts subject to phase out from T2 as described in Article 486(4) CRR

EU-47a

Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 494a(2) CRR subject to phase out from T2

EU-47b

Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 494b(2) CRR subject to phase out from T2

  1. Qualifying own funds instruments included in consolidated T2 capital (including minority interests and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or 34) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties
  2. of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

50

Credit risk adjustments

14

51

Tier 2 (T2) capital before regulatory adjustments

113

4

EURm

(a)

(b)

Source based on reference

numbers/letters of the

Amounts balance sheet under the regulatory scope of

consolidation

Tier 2 (T2) capital: regulatory adjustments

  1. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by an institution of own T2 instruments and subordinated loans (negative amount)
  2. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross holdings with the institution designed to inflate artificially the own funds of the institution (negative amount)
  3. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)
  4. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those

entities (net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)

EU-56a

Qualifying eligible liabilities deductions that exceed the eligible liabilities items of the institution

(negative amount)

EU-56b

Other regulatory adjustments to T2 capital

57

Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 (T2) capital

58

Tier 2 (T2) capital

113

59

Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)

2,012

60

Total Risk exposure amount

7,312

Capital ratios and requirements including buffers

61

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

26.0%

62

Tier 1 capital

26.0%

63

Total capital

27.5%

64

Institution CET1 overall capital requirements

15.8%

65

of which: capital conservation buffer requirement

2.5%

66

of which: countercyclical capital buffer requirement

2.5%

67

of which: systemic risk buffer requirement

4.5%

EU-67a

of which: Global Systemically Important Institution (G-SII) or Other Systemically Important

1.0%

Institution (O-SII) buffer requirement

EU-67b

of which: additional own funds requirements to address the risks other than the risk of

0.8%

excessive leverage

68

Common Equity Tier 1 capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) available after meeting

18.0%

the minimum capital requirements

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)

  1. Direct and indirect holdings of own funds and eligible liabilities of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)
  2. Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount below 17.65%

thresholds and net of eligible short positions)

75 Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount below 17.65% threshold, net of

related tax liability where the conditions in Article 38 (3) CRR are met) Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in Tier 2

  1. Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to standardised approach (prior to the application of the cap)
  2. Cap on inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under standardised approach

78

Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to internal ratings-based

14

approach (prior to the application of the cap)

79

Cap for inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under internal ratings-based approach

38

Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 Jan 2014 and 1 Jan 2022)

  1. Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
  2. Amount excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
  3. Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
  4. Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
  5. Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
  6. Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

5

Table 3 - EU CC2 - reconciliation of regulatory own funds to balance sheet in the audited financial statements

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 total assets as published in the financial statements stood at EUR 31.0bn (EUR 31.4bn in Q4 2022), total liabilities

amounted to EUR 29.0bn (EUR 29.3bn in Q4 2022) and equity amounted to EUR 2.0bn (EUR 2.1bn in Q4 2022).

EURm

a & b

c

Balance sheet as in

published financial

Reference

statements

As at period end

Assets - Breakdown by asset classes according to the balance sheet in the published financial statements

1

Loans to credit institutions

220

2

Loans to the public

29,817

3

Interest-bearing securities

944

4

Derivatives

16

5

Fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedges of interest rate risk

-4

6

Property and Equipment owned and RoU

0

7

Other assets

0

8

Accrued income and prepaid expenses

4

Total assets

30,998

Liabilities - Breakdown by liability classes according to the balance sheet in the published financial statements

1

Deposits by credit institutions

11,224

2

Debt securities in issue

17,611

3

Derivatives

59

4

Current tax liabilities

5

5

Other liabilities

1

6

Accrued expenses and prepaid income

20

7

Deferred tax liabilities

22

8

Provisions

0

9

Retirement benefit liabilities

2

10

Subordinated loan capital

99

of which: T2 Capital instruments and the related share ­premium accounts

99

46

Total liabilities

29,044

Shareholders' Equity

1

Share capital

168

1

2

Share premium

881

3

Other reserves

-2

of which: Accumulated other comprehensive income

-2

3

4

Retained earnings

863

2

5

Net profit for the period

45

Total shareholders' equity

1,954

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

30,998

Assets pledged as security for own liabilities

27,970

Commitments

3,128

6

Table 4 - EU OV1 - Overview of total risk exposure amounts

The table provides an overview of the total REA for 2023. Credit risk was the largest risk type accounting for approximately 96% of Pillar I REA, followed by operational risk which was the second largest risk type. REA decreased by EUR 0.3bn during the period (from EUR 7.6bn to EUR 7.3bn), mainly driven by a decrease of EUR 0.3bn in credit risk.

EURm

Total own funds

Total risk exposure amounts (TREA)

requirements

a

b

c

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Q4 2023

1

Credit risk (excluding CCR)

6,987

7,250

559

2

Of which the standardised approach

596

881

48

3

Of which the Foundation IRB (F-IRB) approach

28

20

2

4 Of which slotting approach

EU 4a

Of which equities under the simple risk weighted approach

5

Of which the Advanced IRB (A-IRB) approach

6,364

6,349

509

6

Counterparty credit risk - CCR

10

12

1

7

Of which the standardised approach

10

12

1

  1. Of which internal model method (IMM) EU 8a Of which exposures to a CCP
    EU 8b Of which credit valuation adjustment - CVA
  2. Of which other CCR
  1. Settlement risk
  2. Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book (after the cap)
  3. Of which SEC-IRBA approach
  4. Of which SEC-ERBA (including IAA)
  5. Of which SEC-SA approach

EU 19a Of which 1250% / deduction

  1. Position, foreign exchange and commodities risks (Market risk)
  2. Of which the standardised approach
  3. Of which IMA

EU 22a

Large exposures

23

Operational risk

315

349

25

EU 23a

Of which basic indicator approach

EU 23b

Of which standardised approach

315

349

25

EU 23c

Of which advanced measurement approach

24

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250% risk weight)

29

Total

7,312

7,610

585

Additional risk exposure amount related to Finnish RW floor due to Article 458 CRR

Additional risk exposure amount related to Swedish RW floor due to Article 458 CRR

Article 3 CRR Buffer

Pillar 1 total

7,312

7,610

585

7

Table 5 - EU CR1 - Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions

Total gross carrying amount of performing and non-performing loans and advances amounted to EUR 30bn at the end of 2023, of which non-performing amounted to EUR 67m. Allowances in stage 3 for non-performing loans and advances were EUR 14m at the end of 2023. The coverage ratio, including loans and advances fair value through profit and loss (FV through PL), was 22%.

EURm

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

h

i

j

k

l

m

n

o

Gross carrying amount/nominal amount

Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes in fair value due to

Collaterals and financial

credit risk and provisions

guarantees received

Non-performing exposures -

Accumulated

Performing exposures - accumulated

accumulated impairment,

Performing exposures

Non-performing exposures

partial write-

On

On non-

impairment and provisions

accumulated negative changes in fair

value due to credit risk and provisions

off

performing

performing

exposures

exposures

of which:

of which:

of which:

of which:

of which:

of which:

of which:

of which:

Q4 2023

stage 1

stage 2

stage 2

stage 3

stage 1

stage 2

stage 2

stage 3

005

Cash balances at central banks

175

175

and other demand deposits

010

Loans and advances

29,827

28,273

1,554

67

67

-18

-4

-13

-14

-14

29,810

52

020

Central banks

030

General governments

040

Credit institutions

050

Other financial corporations

060

Non-financial corporations

070

Of which SMEs

080

Households

29,827

28,273

1,554

67

67

-18

-4

-13

-14

-14

29,810

52

090

Debt securities

944

944

0

100 Central banks

110 General governments

120 Credit institutions

599

599

130 Other financial corporations

140

Non-financial corporations

345

345

150 Off-balance-sheet exposures

3,127

3,020

107

1

1

-0

-0

-0

-0

-0

841

0

160

Central banks

  1. General governments
  1. Credit institutions
  1. Other financial corporations
  1. Non-financialcorporations

210

Households

3,127

3,020

107

1

1

-0

-0

-0

-0

-0

841

0

220

Total

34,073

32,412

1,661

68

68

-18

-4

-14

-14

-14

30,651

52

8

Table 6 - EU CR1-A - Maturity of exposures

EU CR1-A discloses net exposure values for on-balance and off-balance sheet exposures. For exposures classified as loans and advances, about 89.7% were in the >5 years bucket, whereas for exposures classified as debt securities, 100% were in the >1<=5 years bucket. At the end of 2023, the total exposure amount for both groups amounted to EUR 34.1bn.

EURm

a

b

c

d

e

f

Net exposure value

On demand

<= 1 year

> 1 year <= 5

> 5 years

No stated

Total

years

maturity

1

Loans and advances

175

314

2,718

29,739

224

33,169

2

Debt securities

944

944

3

Total

175

314

3,661

29,739

224

34,113

9

