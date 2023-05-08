Nordea Bank : Group Capital and Risk Management Report First Quarter 2023

Table 1 - EU KM1 - Key metrics

During Q1 2023 Nordea Group total own funds decreased by EUR 1.7bn, of which CET1 decreased by EUR 1.6bn, Additional Tier 1 (AT1) decreased by EUR 47m and Tier 2 (T2) decreased by EUR 30m. The CET1 decrease was mainly driven by the ECB approval of the share buy-back programme, IFRS 17 impact and FX effects on retained earnings. This was partly offset by profit generation net of dividend accrual. AT1 decreased due to FX effects in AT1 instruments, and T2 decreased mainly driven by FX effects in Tier 2 instruments. The risk exposure amount (REA) decreased by EUR 3.3bn, primarily due to exchange rate effects, reduced equity exposure following the implementation of IFRS 17, and increased credit protection following the launch of a new securitisation transaction. These were partly offset by increased operational risk following the annual update. Leverage ratio decreased from 4.9% to 4.6% mainly driven by reduced Tier 1 (T1) capital. Leverage ratio exposure increased due to increased cash with central banks and increased SFT volumes.

Available own funds (amounts) a b c d e 2023 Q1 2022 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 1 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital 22 279 23 872 23 611 25 031 25 130 2 Tier 1 capital 25 514 27 154 27 132 28 379 28 317 3 Total capital 28 542 30 213 30 272 31 530 31 592 Risk-weighted exposure amounts 4 Total risk exposure amount 141 976 145 299 149 377 150 723 154 039 Capital ratios (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount) 5 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%) 15,7% 16,4% 15,8% 16,6% 16,3% 6 Tier 1 ratio (%) 18,0% 18,7% 18,2% 18,8% 18,4% 7 Total capital ratio (%) 20,1% 20,8% 20,3% 20,9% 20,5%

Additional own funds requirements to address risks other than the risk of excessive leverage (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)

EU 7a Additional own funds requirements to address risks other 1,6% 1,8% 1,8% 1,8% 1,8% EU 7b than the risk of excessive leverage (%) 0,9% 1,0% 1,0% 1,0% 1,0% of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage EU 7c of which: to be made up of Tier 1 capital (percentage 1,2% 1,3% 1,3% 1,3% 1,3% EU 7d Total SREP own funds requirements (%) 9,6% 9,8% 9,8% 9,8% 9,8% Combined buffer and overall capital requirement (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount) 8 Capital conservation buffer (%) 2,5% 2,5% 2,5% 2,5% 2,5% EU 8a Conservation buffer due to macro-prudential or systemic risk 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% 9 Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer (%) 1,3% 1,1% 0,8% 0,3% 0,2% EU 9a Systemic risk buffer (%) 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% 10 Global Systemically Important Institution buffer (%) 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% EU 10a Other Systemically Important Institution buffer (%) 2,5% 2,0% 2,0% 2,0% 2,0% 11 Combined buffer requirement (%) 6,3% 5,6% 5,3% 4,8% 4,7% EU 11a Overall capital requirements (%) 15,9% 15,3% 15,1% 14,6% 14,5% 12 CET1 available after meeting the total SREP own funds 10,5% 11,0% 10,5% 11,2% 10,8% requirements (%) Leverage ratio 13 Total exposure measure 557 817 549 761 587 446 580 630 589 760 14 Leverage ratio (%) 4,6% 4,9% 4,6% 4,9% 4,8% Additional own funds requirements to address the risk of excessive leverage (as a percentage of total exposure measure) EU 14a Additional own funds requirements to address the risk of 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% 0,00% 0,00% EU 14b excessive leverage (%) 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% 0,00% 0,00% of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage EU 14c Total SREP leverage ratio requirements (%) 3,0% 3,0% 3,0% 3,00% 3,00% Leverage ratio buffer and overall leverage ratio requirement (as a percentage of total exposure measure) EU 14d Leverage ratio buffer requirement (%) 0,0% 0,0% 0,0% 0,00% 0,00% EU 14e Overall leverage ratio requirement (%) 3,0% 3,0% 3,0% 3,00% 3,00% Liquidity Coverage Ratio 15 Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) (Weighted value - 122 033 122 292 119 385 121 649 118 918 EU 16a Cash outflows - Total weighted value 92 852 94 416 92 023 92 436 89 273 EU 16b Cash inflows - Total weighted value 15 017 15 309 14 563 14 115 13 502 16 Total net cash outflows (adjusted value) 77 835 79 107 77 460 78 320 75 771 17 Liquidity coverage ratio (%)1) 157% 155% 155% 156% 157% Net Stable Funding Ratio 18 Total available stable funding 313 743 313 478 319 983 308 428 316 764 19 Total required stable funding 269 712 271 119 274 592 276 304 281 718 20 NSFR ratio (%) 116% 116% 117% 112% 112%