Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Nordea Bank Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:29:45 2023-05-08 am EDT
109.40 SEK   +0.16%
11:44aNordea Bank : Group Capital and Risk Management Report First Quarter 2023
PU
05/07DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 29
RE
05/05DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 29
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordea Bank : Group Capital and Risk Management Report First Quarter 2023

05/08/2023 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nordea

Capital and Risk Management Report

First Quarter 2023

Provided by Nordea Bank Abp on the basis of its consolidated situation

Table 1 - EU KM1 - Key metrics

During Q1 2023 Nordea Group total own funds decreased by EUR 1.7bn, of which CET1 decreased by EUR 1.6bn, Additional Tier 1 (AT1) decreased by EUR 47m and Tier 2 (T2) decreased by EUR 30m. The CET1 decrease was mainly driven by the ECB approval of the share buy-back programme, IFRS 17 impact and FX effects on retained earnings. This was partly offset by profit generation net of dividend accrual. AT1 decreased due to FX effects in AT1 instruments, and T2 decreased mainly driven by FX effects in Tier 2 instruments. The risk exposure amount (REA) decreased by EUR 3.3bn, primarily due to exchange rate effects, reduced equity exposure following the implementation of IFRS 17, and increased credit protection following the launch of a new securitisation transaction. These were partly offset by increased operational risk following the annual update. Leverage ratio decreased from 4.9% to 4.6% mainly driven by reduced Tier 1 (T1) capital. Leverage ratio exposure increased due to increased cash with central banks and increased SFT volumes.

Available own funds (amounts)

a

b

c

d

e

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

1

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital

22 279

23 872

23 611

25 031

25 130

2

Tier 1 capital

25 514

27 154

27 132

28 379

28 317

3

Total capital

28 542

30 213

30 272

31 530

31 592

Risk-weighted exposure amounts

4

Total risk exposure amount

141 976

145 299

149 377

150 723

154 039

Capital ratios (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure

amount)

5

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)

15,7%

16,4%

15,8%

16,6%

16,3%

6

Tier 1 ratio (%)

18,0%

18,7%

18,2%

18,8%

18,4%

7

Total capital ratio (%)

20,1%

20,8%

20,3%

20,9%

20,5%

Additional own funds requirements to address risks other than the risk of excessive leverage (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)

EU 7a

Additional own funds requirements to address risks other

1,6%

1,8%

1,8%

1,8%

1,8%

EU 7b

than the risk of excessive leverage (%)

0,9%

1,0%

1,0%

1,0%

1,0%

of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage

EU 7c

of which: to be made up of Tier 1 capital (percentage

1,2%

1,3%

1,3%

1,3%

1,3%

EU 7d

Total SREP own funds requirements (%)

9,6%

9,8%

9,8%

9,8%

9,8%

Combined buffer and overall capital requirement (as a

percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)

8

Capital conservation buffer (%)

2,5%

2,5%

2,5%

2,5%

2,5%

EU 8a

Conservation buffer due to macro-prudential or systemic risk

0,0%

0,0%

0,0%

0,0%

0,0%

9

Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer (%)

1,3%

1,1%

0,8%

0,3%

0,2%

EU 9a

Systemic risk buffer (%)

0,0%

0,0%

0,0%

0,0%

0,0%

10

Global Systemically Important Institution buffer (%)

0,0%

0,0%

0,0%

0,0%

0,0%

EU 10a

Other Systemically Important Institution buffer (%)

2,5%

2,0%

2,0%

2,0%

2,0%

11

Combined buffer requirement (%)

6,3%

5,6%

5,3%

4,8%

4,7%

EU 11a

Overall capital requirements (%)

15,9%

15,3%

15,1%

14,6%

14,5%

12

CET1 available after meeting the total SREP own funds

10,5%

11,0%

10,5%

11,2%

10,8%

requirements (%)

Leverage ratio

13

Total exposure measure

557 817

549 761

587 446

580 630

589 760

14

Leverage ratio (%)

4,6%

4,9%

4,6%

4,9%

4,8%

Additional own funds requirements to address the risk of excessive leverage (as a percentage of total exposure measure)

EU 14a

Additional own funds requirements to address the risk of

0,0%

0,0%

0,0%

0,00%

0,00%

EU 14b

excessive leverage (%)

0,0%

0,0%

0,0%

0,00%

0,00%

of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage

EU 14c

Total SREP leverage ratio requirements (%)

3,0%

3,0%

3,0%

3,00%

3,00%

Leverage ratio buffer and overall leverage ratio requirement (as a percentage of total exposure measure)

EU 14d

Leverage ratio buffer requirement (%)

0,0%

0,0%

0,0%

0,00%

0,00%

EU 14e

Overall leverage ratio requirement (%)

3,0%

3,0%

3,0%

3,00%

3,00%

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

15

Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) (Weighted value -

122 033

122 292

119 385

121 649

118 918

EU 16a

Cash outflows - Total weighted value

92 852

94 416

92 023

92 436

89 273

EU 16b

Cash inflows - Total weighted value

15 017

15 309

14 563

14 115

13 502

16

Total net cash outflows (adjusted value)

77 835

79 107

77 460

78 320

75 771

17

Liquidity coverage ratio (%)1)

157%

155%

155%

156%

157%

Net Stable Funding Ratio

18

Total available stable funding

313 743

313 478

319 983

308 428

316 764

19

Total required stable funding

269 712

271 119

274 592

276 304

281 718

20

NSFR ratio (%)

116%

116%

117%

112%

112%

  1. The LCR reported in this table is the average of 12 end of month ratios.

1

Table 2 - EU OV1 - Overview of total risk exposure amounts

The table provides an overview of total REA in Q1 2023 where credit risk accounted for the largest risk type with approximately 73.3% of Pillar I REA. Operational risk and Market risk accounted for the second and third largest risk types.

EURm

Total risk exposure amounts (TREA)

Total own funds

requirements

a

b

c

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2023 Q1

1

Credit risk (excluding CCR)

104 021

109 079

8 322

2

Of which the standardised approach

12 499

14 472

1 000

3

Of which the Foundation IRB (F-IRB) approach

11 396

11 181

912

4 Of which slotting approach

EU 4a

Of which equities under the simple riskweighted approach

80 125

83 426

6 410

5

Of which the Advanced IRB (A-IRB) approach

6

Counterparty credit risk - CCR

4 132

3 557

331

7

Of which the standardised approach

424

438

34

8

Of which internal model method (IMM)

2 218

1 939

177

EU 8a

Of which exposures to a CCP

84

77

7

EU 8b

Of which credit valuation adjustment - CVA

803

675

64

9

Of which other CCR

603

427

48

15

Settlement risk

1 458

1 195

117

16

Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book (after the cap)

17

Of which SEC-IRBA approach

1 458

1 195

117

  1. Of which SEC-ERBA (including IAA)
  2. Of which SEC-SA approach

EU 19a

Of which 1250% / deduction

4 803

4 750

384

20

Position, foreign exchange and commodities risks (Market risk)

21

Of which the standardised approach

1 038

640

83

22

Of which IMA

3 765

4 110

301

EU 22a

Large exposures

16 048

15 025

1 284

23

Operational risk

EU 23a

Of which basic indicator approach

16 048

15 025

1 284

EU 23b

Of which standardised approach

EU 23c

Of which advanced measurement approach

24

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subjectto 250% risk weight)

3 268

4 621

261

29

Total

130 462

133 607

10 437

Additional risk exposure amount related to Finnish RW floor due to Article 458

11 515

11 693

921

Additional risk exposure amount related to Swedish RW floor due to Article 458

Article 3 CRR Buffer

Pillar 1 total

141 976

145 299

11 358

2

Table 3 - EU CR8 - RWEA flow statements of credit risk exposures under the IRB approach

During the first quarter of 2023, the IRB REA decreased by EUR 3.1bn. FX effects stemming from the depreciation of core currencies was the main driver for REA decrease. Asset quality and size further decreased REA.

EURm

Risk weighted exposure amount

a

1

Risk weighted exposure amount 2022 Q4

94 607

2

Asset size (+/-)

-460

3

Asset quality (+/-)

-309

4

Model updates (+/-)

5

Methodology and policy (+/-)

6

Acquisitions and disposals (+/-)

-1 252

7

Foreign exchange movements (+/-)

8

Other (+/-)

-1 064

9

Risk weighted exposure amount 2023 Q1

91 521

EURm

Risk weighted exposure amount

a

1

Risk weighted exposure amount 2022 Q3

95 515

2

Asset size (+/-)

204

3

Asset quality (+/-)

-70

4

Model updates (+/-)

5

Methodology and policy (+/-)

6

Acquisitions and disposals (+/-)

-820

7

Foreign exchange movements (+/-)

8

Other (+/-)

-222

9

Risk weighted exposure amount 2022 Q4

94 607

3

Table 4 - EU CCR7 - RWEA flow statements of CCR exposures under the IMM

Only exposures calculated under the IMM are included in this breakdown. REA increase throughout the first quarter of 2023 is mainly attributed to increases in foreign exchange moves combined with the decrease on asset size of the portfolio as an offseting factor.

EURm

a

2023 Q1

RWEA

1

RWEA 2022 Q4

1 981

2

Asset size

-233

3

Credit quality of counterparties

28

4

Model updates (IMM only)

5

Methodology and policy (IMM only)

6

Acquisitions and disposals

480

7

Foreign exchange movements

8

Other

-38

9

RWEA 2023 Q1

2 218

EURm

a

2022 Q4

RWEA

1

RWEA 2022 Q3

2 764

2

Asset size

-252

3

Credit quality of counterparties

-20

4

Model updates (IMM only)

-10

5

Methodology and policy (IMM only)

6

Acquisitions and disposals

-528

7

Foreign exchange movements

8

Other

27

9

RWEA 2022 Q4

1 981

4

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 15:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NORDEA BANK ABP
11:44aNordea Bank : Group Capital and Risk Management Report First Quarter 2023
PU
05/07DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 29
RE
05/05DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 29
RE
05/05Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 05.05.2023
AQ
05/05MOBA Network to Buy Wargraphs in up to EUR50 Million Deal
MT
05/05Nordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
05/04Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 04.05.2023
AQ
05/04Nordea Bank Abp : Changes in Nordea's own shares
EQ
05/04Changes in Nordea's own shares
AQ
05/04Change of Valuation Time and Reference Price Determination Method
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORDEA BANK ABP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 709 M 12 901 M 12 901 M
Net income 2023 4 830 M 5 321 M 5 321 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,26x
Yield 2023 9,33%
Capitalization 35 056 M 38 625 M 38 625 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,99x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 28 922
Free-Float -
Chart NORDEA BANK ABP
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 9,75 €
Average target price 12,78 €
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Vang-Jensen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Ian Stuart Smith Group Chief Financial Officer & Head-Group Finance
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Chairman
Jamie Graham Chief Compliance Officer
Birger Kristian Steen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP-2.20%38 625
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.97%399 594
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.19%244 118
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.33%220 825
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%175 620
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.14%159 279
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer