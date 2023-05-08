Nordea Bank : Group Capital and Risk Management Report First Quarter 2023
05/08/2023 | 11:44am EDT
Nordea
Capital and Risk Management Report
First Quarter 2023
Provided by Nordea Bank Abp on the basis of its consolidated situation
Table 1 - EU KM1 - Key metrics
During Q1 2023 Nordea Group total own funds decreased by EUR 1.7bn, of which CET1 decreased by EUR 1.6bn, Additional Tier 1 (AT1) decreased by EUR 47m and Tier 2 (T2) decreased by EUR 30m. The CET1 decrease was mainly driven by the ECB approval of the share buy-back programme, IFRS 17 impact and FX effects on retained earnings. This was partly offset by profit generation net of dividend accrual. AT1 decreased due to FX effects in AT1 instruments, and T2 decreased mainly driven by FX effects in Tier 2 instruments. The risk exposure amount (REA) decreased by EUR 3.3bn, primarily due to exchange rate effects, reduced equity exposure following the implementation of IFRS 17, and increased credit protection following the launch of a new securitisation transaction. These were partly offset by increased operational risk following the annual update. Leverage ratio decreased from 4.9% to 4.6% mainly driven by reduced Tier 1 (T1) capital. Leverage ratio exposure increased due to increased cash with central banks and increased SFT volumes.
Available own funds (amounts)
a
b
c
d
e
2023 Q1
2022 Q4
2022 Q3
2022 Q2
2022 Q1
1
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital
22 279
23 872
23 611
25 031
25 130
2
Tier 1 capital
25 514
27 154
27 132
28 379
28 317
3
Total capital
28 542
30 213
30 272
31 530
31 592
Risk-weighted exposure amounts
4
Total risk exposure amount
141 976
145 299
149 377
150 723
154 039
Capital ratios (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure
amount)
5
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)
15,7%
16,4%
15,8%
16,6%
16,3%
6
Tier 1 ratio (%)
18,0%
18,7%
18,2%
18,8%
18,4%
7
Total capital ratio (%)
20,1%
20,8%
20,3%
20,9%
20,5%
Additional own funds requirements to address risks other than the risk of excessive leverage (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)
EU 7a
Additional own funds requirements to address risks other
1,6%
1,8%
1,8%
1,8%
1,8%
EU 7b
than the risk of excessive leverage (%)
0,9%
1,0%
1,0%
1,0%
1,0%
of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage
EU 7c
of which: to be made up of Tier 1 capital (percentage
1,2%
1,3%
1,3%
1,3%
1,3%
EU 7d
Total SREP own funds requirements (%)
9,6%
9,8%
9,8%
9,8%
9,8%
Combined buffer and overall capital requirement (as a
percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)
8
Capital conservation buffer (%)
2,5%
2,5%
2,5%
2,5%
2,5%
EU 8a
Conservation buffer due to macro-prudential or systemic risk
0,0%
0,0%
0,0%
0,0%
0,0%
9
Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer (%)
1,3%
1,1%
0,8%
0,3%
0,2%
EU 9a
Systemic risk buffer (%)
0,0%
0,0%
0,0%
0,0%
0,0%
10
Global Systemically Important Institution buffer (%)
0,0%
0,0%
0,0%
0,0%
0,0%
EU 10a
Other Systemically Important Institution buffer (%)
2,5%
2,0%
2,0%
2,0%
2,0%
11
Combined buffer requirement (%)
6,3%
5,6%
5,3%
4,8%
4,7%
EU 11a
Overall capital requirements (%)
15,9%
15,3%
15,1%
14,6%
14,5%
12
CET1 available after meeting the total SREP own funds
10,5%
11,0%
10,5%
11,2%
10,8%
requirements (%)
Leverage ratio
13
Total exposure measure
557 817
549 761
587 446
580 630
589 760
14
Leverage ratio (%)
4,6%
4,9%
4,6%
4,9%
4,8%
Additional own funds requirements to address the risk of excessive leverage (as a percentage of total exposure measure)
EU 14a
Additional own funds requirements to address the risk of
0,0%
0,0%
0,0%
0,00%
0,00%
EU 14b
excessive leverage (%)
0,0%
0,0%
0,0%
0,00%
0,00%
of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage
EU 14c
Total SREP leverage ratio requirements (%)
3,0%
3,0%
3,0%
3,00%
3,00%
Leverage ratio buffer and overall leverage ratio requirement (as a percentage of total exposure measure)
EU 14d
Leverage ratio buffer requirement (%)
0,0%
0,0%
0,0%
0,00%
0,00%
EU 14e
Overall leverage ratio requirement (%)
3,0%
3,0%
3,0%
3,00%
3,00%
Liquidity Coverage Ratio
15
Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) (Weighted value -
122 033
122 292
119 385
121 649
118 918
EU 16a
Cash outflows - Total weighted value
92 852
94 416
92 023
92 436
89 273
EU 16b
Cash inflows - Total weighted value
15 017
15 309
14 563
14 115
13 502
16
Total net cash outflows (adjusted value)
77 835
79 107
77 460
78 320
75 771
17
Liquidity coverage ratio (%)1)
157%
155%
155%
156%
157%
Net Stable Funding Ratio
18
Total available stable funding
313 743
313 478
319 983
308 428
316 764
19
Total required stable funding
269 712
271 119
274 592
276 304
281 718
20
NSFR ratio (%)
116%
116%
117%
112%
112%
The LCR reported in this table is the average of 12 end of month ratios.
1
Table 2 - EU OV1 - Overview of total risk exposure amounts
The table provides an overview of total REA in Q1 2023 where credit risk accounted for the largest risk type with approximately 73.3% of Pillar I REA. Operational risk and Market risk accounted for the second and third largest risk types.
EURm
Total risk exposure amounts (TREA)
Total own funds
requirements
a
b
c
2023 Q1
2022 Q4
2023 Q1
1
Credit risk (excluding CCR)
104 021
109 079
8 322
2
Of which the standardised approach
12 499
14 472
1 000
3
Of which the Foundation IRB (F-IRB) approach
11 396
11 181
912
4 Of which slotting approach
EU 4a
Of which equities under the simple riskweighted approach
80 125
83 426
6 410
5
Of which the Advanced IRB (A-IRB) approach
6
Counterparty credit risk - CCR
4 132
3 557
331
7
Of which the standardised approach
424
438
34
8
Of which internal model method (IMM)
2 218
1 939
177
EU 8a
Of which exposures to a CCP
84
77
7
EU 8b
Of which credit valuation adjustment - CVA
803
675
64
9
Of which other CCR
603
427
48
15
Settlement risk
1 458
1 195
117
16
Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book (after the cap)
17
Of which SEC-IRBA approach
1 458
1 195
117
Of which SEC-ERBA (including IAA)
Of which SEC-SA approach
EU 19a
Of which 1250% / deduction
4 803
4 750
384
20
Position, foreign exchange and commodities risks (Market risk)
21
Of which the standardised approach
1 038
640
83
22
Of which IMA
3 765
4 110
301
EU 22a
Large exposures
16 048
15 025
1 284
23
Operational risk
EU 23a
Of which basic indicator approach
16 048
15 025
1 284
EU 23b
Of which standardised approach
EU 23c
Of which advanced measurement approach
24
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subjectto 250% risk weight)
3 268
4 621
261
29
Total
130 462
133 607
10 437
Additional risk exposure amount related to Finnish RW floor due to Article 458
11 515
11 693
921
Additional risk exposure amount related to Swedish RW floor due to Article 458
Article 3 CRR Buffer
Pillar 1 total
141 976
145 299
11 358
2
Table 3 - EU CR8 - RWEA flow statements of credit risk exposures under the IRB approach
During the first quarter of 2023, the IRB REA decreased by EUR 3.1bn. FX effects stemming from the depreciation of core currencies was the main driver for REA decrease. Asset quality and size further decreased REA.
EURm
Risk weighted exposure amount
a
1
Risk weighted exposure amount 2022 Q4
94 607
2
Asset size (+/-)
-460
3
Asset quality (+/-)
-309
4
Model updates (+/-)
5
Methodology and policy (+/-)
6
Acquisitions and disposals (+/-)
-1 252
7
Foreign exchange movements (+/-)
8
Other (+/-)
-1 064
9
Risk weighted exposure amount 2023 Q1
91 521
EURm
Risk weighted exposure amount
a
1
Risk weighted exposure amount 2022 Q3
95 515
2
Asset size (+/-)
204
3
Asset quality (+/-)
-70
4
Model updates (+/-)
5
Methodology and policy (+/-)
6
Acquisitions and disposals (+/-)
-820
7
Foreign exchange movements (+/-)
8
Other (+/-)
-222
9
Risk weighted exposure amount 2022 Q4
94 607
3
Table 4 - EU CCR7 - RWEA flow statements of CCR exposures under the IMM
Only exposures calculated under the IMM are included in this breakdown. REA increase throughout the first quarter of 2023 is mainly attributed to increases in foreign exchange moves combined with the decrease on asset size of the portfolio as an offseting factor.