Table 1 - EU KM1 - Key metrics template
Comparing Q4 2023 to Q2 2023, total own funds for Nordea Hypotek increased by EUR 171m. CET1 increased by 160m, while AT1 capital and T2 capital remained stable. Total REA increased by EUR 948m, however CET1 remained constant (17.3%) as did the TCR (18.3%). The leverage ratio decreased slightly by 0.1 pp to 4.2%.
a
b
c
d
e
Available own funds (amounts)
2023 Q4
2023 Q3
2023 Q2
2023 Q1
2022 Q4
1
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital
2,905
2,802
2,746
2,867
2,909
2
Tier 1 capital
2,905
2,802
2,746
2,867
2,909
3
Total capital
3,064
2,953
2,893
3,021
3,063
Risk-weighted exposure amounts
4
Total risk exposure amount
16,776
16,092
15,828
16,320
16,393
Capital ratios (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)
5
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)
17.3%
17.4%
17.3%
17.6%
17.7%
6
Tier 1 ratio (%)
17.3%
17.4%
17.3%
17.6%
17.7%
7
Total capital ratio (%)
18.3%
18.4%
18.3%
18.5%
18.7%
Additional own funds requirements to address risks other than the risk of excessive leverage (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)
EU 7a
Additional own funds requirements to address risks other than the risk of excessive
1.6%
1.6%
1.6%
1.6%
1.6%
leverage (%)
EU 7b
of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage points)
0.9%
0.9%
0.9%
0.9%
1.2%
EU 7c
of which: to be made up of Tier 1 capital (percentage points)
1.2%
1.2%
1.2%
1.2%
0.9%
EU 7d
Total SREP own funds requirements (%)
9.6%
9.6%
9.6%
9.6%
9.6%
Combined buffer and overall capital requirement (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)
8
Capital conservation buffer (%)
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
EU 8a
Conservation buffer due to macro-prudential or systemic risk identified at the level
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
of a Member State (%)
9
Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer (%)
2.0%
2.0%
2.0%
1.0%
1.0%
EU 9a
Systemic risk buffer (%)
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
10
Global Systemically Important Institution buffer (%)
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
EU 10a
Other Systemically Important Institution buffer (%)
1.0%
1.0%
1.0%
1.0%
1.0%
11
Combined buffer requirement (%)
5.5%
5.5%
5.5%
4.5%
4.5%
EU 11a
Overall capital requirements (%)
15.1%
15.1%
15.1%
14.1%
14.1%
12
CET1 available after meeting the total SREP own funds requirements (%)
8.7%
8.8%
8.7%
8.9%
9.1%
Leverage ratio
13
Total exposure measure
68,809
64,785
63,263
65,763
65,656
14
Leverage ratio (%)
4.2%
4.3%
4.3%
4.4%
4.4%
Additional own funds requirements to address the risk of excessive leverage (as a percentage of total exposure measure)
EU 14a
Additional own funds requirements to address the risk of excessive leverage (%)
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
EU 14b
of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage points)
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
EU 14c
Total SREP leverage ratio requirements (%)
3.0%
3.0%
3.0%
3.0%
3.0%
Leverage ratio buffer and overall leverage ratio requirement (as a percentage of total exposure measure)
EU 14d
Leverage ratio buffer requirement (%)
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
EU 14e
Overall leverage ratio requirement (%)
3.0%
3.0%
3.0%
3.0%
3.0%
Liquidity Coverage Ratio
15
Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) (Weighted value -average)
1,717
1,742
1,784
1,889
1,973
EU 16a
Cash outflows - Total weighted value
968
1,000
809
846
1,444
EU 16b
Cash inflows - Total weighted value
1,860
1,765
1,429
1,265
2,008
16
Total net cash outflows (adjusted value)
242
250
202
211
361
17
Liquidity coverage ratio (%)
1260%
1160%
1063%
1031%
748%
Net Stable Funding Ratio
18
Total available stable funding
52,000
49,940
49,432
51,932
52,943
19
Total required stable funding
46,838
44,437
44,359
45,878
46,227
20
NSFR ratio (%)
111.0%
112.4%
111.4%
113.2%
114.5%
2
Table 2 - EU CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds
At the end of 2023, Tier 1 and CET1 capital decreased by EUR 3m compared to the end of 2022. Tier 2 capital increased by EUR 4m while total own funds decreased by EUR 1m.
EURm
(a)
(b)
Source based on reference
numbers/letters of the
Amounts balance sheet under the regulatory scope of
consolidation
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital: instruments and reserves
1
Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts
10
1
of which: Instrument type 1
10
of which: Instrument type 2
of which: Instrument type 3
2
Retained earnings
2,899
3
3
Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)
1
2
EU-3a
Funds for general banking risk
- Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (3) CRR and the related share premium accounts subject to phase out from CET1
- Minority interests (amount allowed in consolidated CET1)
EU-5a
Independently reviewed interim profits net of any foreseeable charge or dividend
6
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital before regulatory adjustments
2,910
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital: regulatory adjustments
- Additional value adjustments (negative amount)
- Intangible assets (net of related tax liability) (negative amount)
10
Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net
6
of related tax liability where the conditions in Article 38 (3) CRR are met) (negative amount)
11
Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges of financial instruments that are not
0
valued at fair value
12
Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts
-3
- Any increase in equity that results from securitised assets (negative amount)
- Gains or losses on liabilities valued at fair value resulting from changes in own credit standing
15 Defined-benefit pension fund assets (negative amount)
-1
- Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by an institution of own CET1 instruments (negative amount)
- Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the CET 1 instruments of financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross holdings with the institution designed to inflate artificially the own funds of the institution (negative amount)
- Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)
- Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net
of eligible short positions) (negative amount)
EU-20a Exposure amount of the following items which qualify for a RW of 1250%, where the institution opts for the deduction alternative
EU-20b of which: qualifying holdings outside the financial sector (negative amount)
EU-20c of which: securitisation positions (negative amount)
EU-20d of which: free deliveries (negative amount)
- Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10% threshold, net of related tax liability where the conditions in Article 38 (3) CRR are met) (negative amount)
- Amount exceeding the 17.65% threshold (negative amount)
- of which: direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial
sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities
24 Not applicable
N/A
25 of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences EU-25aLosses for the current financial year (negative amount)
EU-25b Foreseeable tax charges relating to CET1 items except where the institution suitably adjusts the amount of CET1 items insofar as such tax charges reduce the amount up to which those items may be used to cover
risks or losses (negative amount)
26
Not applicable
N/A
27
Qualifying AT1 deductions that exceed the AT1 items of the institution (negative amount)
27a
Other regulatory adjustments
-1
28
Total regulatory adjustments to Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
-5
29
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital
2,905
3
EURm
(a)
(b)
Source based on reference
numbers/letters of the
Amounts balance sheet under the regulatory scope of
consolidation
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital: instruments
- Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts
- of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards
- of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards
- Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (4) CRR and the related share premium accounts
subject to phase out from AT1
EU-33a Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 494a(1) CRR subject to phase out from AT1 EU-33b Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 494b(1) CRR subject to phase out from AT1
- Qualifying Tier 1 capital included in consolidated AT1 capital (including minority interests not included in row 5) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties
- of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
- Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital before regulatory adjustments
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital: regulatory adjustments
- Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by an institution of own AT1 instruments (negative amount)
- Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross holdings with the institution designed to inflate artificially the own funds of the institution (negative amount)
- Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)
- Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (net of eligible short positions) (negative
amount)
-
Qualifying T2 deductions that exceed the T2 items of the institution (negative amount)
42a Other regulatory adjustments to AT1 capital
- Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital
- Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital
45
Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)
2,905
Tier 2 (T2) capital: instruments
46
Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts
148
9
47
Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484(5) CRR and the related share premium accounts
subject to phase out from T2 as described in Article 486(4) CRR
EU-47a
Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 494a(2) CRR subject to phase out from T2
EU-47b
Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 494b(2) CRR subject to phase out from T2
- Qualifying own funds instruments included in consolidated T2 capital (including minority interests and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or 34) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties
- of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
50
Credit risk adjustments
10
51
Tier 2 (T2) capital before regulatory adjustments
158
4
EURm
(a)
(b)
Source based on reference
numbers/letters of the
Amounts balance sheet under the regulatory scope of
consolidation
Tier 2 (T2) capital: regulatory adjustments
- Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by an institution of own T2 instruments and subordinated loans (negative amount)
- Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross holdings with the institution designed to inflate artificially the own funds of the institution (negative amount)
- Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)
- Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (net of eligible
short positions) (negative amount)
EU-56a
Qualifying eligible liabilities deductions that exceed the eligible liabilities items of the institution (negative
amount)
EU-56b
Other regulatory adjustments to T2 capital
57
Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 (T2) capital
58
Tier 2 (T2) capital
158
59
Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)
3,064
60
Total Risk exposure amount
16,776
Capital ratios and requirements including buffers
61
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
17.3%
62
Tier 1 capital
17.3%
63
Total capital
18.3%
64
Institution CET1 overall capital requirements
10.9%
65
of which: capital conservation buffer requirement
2.5%
66
of which: countercyclical capital buffer requirement
2.0%
67 of which: systemic risk buffer requirement
EU-67a
of which: Global Systemically Important Institution (G-SII) or Other Systemically Important Institution
1.0%
(O-SII) buffer requirement
EU-67b
of which: additional own funds requirements to address the risks other than the risk of excessive
0.9%
leverage
68
Common Equity Tier 1 capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) available after meeting the
8.7%
minimum capital requirements
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)
- Direct and indirect holdings of own funds and eligible liabilities of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)
- Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount below 17.65% thresholds and net of
eligible short positions)
75 Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount below 17.65% threshold, net of related tax liability where the conditions in Article 38 (3) CRR are met)
Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in Tier 2
- Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to standardised approach (prior to the application of the cap)
- Cap on inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under standardised approach
78
Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to internal ratings-based approach
10
(prior to the application of the cap)
79
Cap for inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under internal ratings-based approach
23
Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 Jan 2014 and 1 Jan 2022)
- Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
- Amount excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
- Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
- Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
- Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
- Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
5
Table 3 - EU CC2 - reconciliation of regulatory own funds to balance sheet in the audited financial statements
At the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 total assets as published in financial statements stood at EUR 68.0bn (EUR 65.7bn in Q4 2022), total liabilities amounted to EUR 65.0bn (EUR 62.8bn in Q4 2022) and equity amounted to EUR 2.94bn (EUR 2.91bn in Q4 2022).
EURm
a & b
c
Balance sheet as in
published financial
Reference
statements
As at period end
Assets - Breakdown by asset classes according to the balance sheet in the published financial statements
1
Loans to credit institutions
969
2
Loans to the public
64,394
3
Interest-bearing securities
1,785
4
Derivatives
953
5
Fair value changes of hedged items in portfolio hedges of interest rate risk
-330
6
Deferred tax assets
10
7
Current tax assets
0
8
Other assets
182
9 Prepaid expenses and accrued income
2
Total assets
67,954
Liabilities - Breakdown by liability classes according to the balance sheet in the published financial statements
1
Deposits by credit institutions
26,412
2
Debt securities in issue
37,395
3
Derivatives
726
4
Current tax liabilities
3
5
Other liabilities
288
6
Accrued expenses and prepaid income
44
7
Deferred tax liabilities
0
8
Provisions
0
9
Subordinated liabilities
148
of which: T2 Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts
148
46
Total liabilities
65,018
Shareholders' Equity
1
Share capital
10
1
2
Fair value reserves
1
of which: Accumulated other comprehensive income
1
3
3
Retained earnings
2,819
2
4
Net profit for the year
106
Total shareholders' equity
2,936
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
67,954
6
Table 4 - EU OV1 - Overview of total risk exposure amounts
The table provides an overview of total REA for Q4 2023 where credit risk accounted for the largest risk type with approximately 94% of Pillar I REA while operational risk accounted for the second largest risk type. During the fourth qurter of 2023, total REA increased by EUR 0.4bn, mainly stemming from credit
EURm
Total risk exposure amounts (TREA) Total own funds requirements
a
b
c
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
Q4 2023
1
Credit risk (excluding CCR)
4,115
3,718
329
2
Of which the standardised approach
231
103
18
3
Of which the Foundation IRB (F-IRB) approach
46
47
4
4 Of which slotting approach
EU 4a
Of which equities under the simple riskweighted approach
5
Of which the Advanced IRB (A-IRB) approach
3,838
3,568
307
6
Counterparty credit risk - CCR
144
93
12
7
Of which the standardised approach
144
93
12
8 Of which internal model method (IMM) EU 8a Of which exposures to a CCP
EU 8b Of which credit valuation adjustment - CVA
9 Of which other CCR
0
- Settlement risk
- Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book (after the cap)
- Of which SEC-IRBA approach
- Of which SEC-ERBA (including IAA)
- Of which SEC-SA approach
EU 19a Of which 1250% / deduction
- Position, foreign exchange and commodities risks (Market risk)
- Of which the standardised approach
- Of which IMA
EU 22a
Large exposures
23
Operational risk
978
957
78
EU 23a
Of which basic indicator approach
EU 23b
Of which standardised approach
978
957
78
EU 23c
Of which advanced measurement approach
24
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250% risk weight)
0
0
0
29
Total
5,237
4,768
419
Additional risk exposure amount related to Finnish RW floor due to Article 458 CRR
Additional risk exposure amount related to Swedish RW floor due to Article 458 CRR
11,539
11,625
924
Article 3 CRR Buffer
Pillar 1 total
16,776
16,393
1,343
7
Table 5 - EU CR1 - Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions
Total gross carrying amount of performing and non-performing loans and advances amounted to EUR 64bn at the end of 2023, of which non-performing amounted to EUR 70m. Allowances in stage 3 for non-performing loans and advances were EUR 10m at the end of Q4 2023. Including loans and advances fair value through profit and loss (FV through PL), the coverage ratio was 15%.
EURm
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
Gross carrying amount/nominal amount
Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes in fair value due to
Collaterals and financial
credit risk and provisions
guarantees received
Non-performing exposures -
Accumulated
Performing exposures - accumulated
accumulated impairment,
Performing exposures
Non-performing exposures
partial write-
On
On non-
impairment and provisions
accumulated negative changes in fair
value due to credit risk and provisions
off
performing
performing
exposures
exposures
Q4 2023
of which:
of which:
of which:
of which:
of which:
of which:
of which:
of which:
stage 1
stage 2
stage 2
stage 3
stage 1
stage 2
stage 2
stage 3
005
Cash balances at central banks
969
969
and other demand deposits
010
Loans and advances
64,353
62,568
1,784
70
70
-18
-5
-13
-10
-10
63,899
59
020
Central banks
030
General governments
139
139
-0
-0
139
040
Credit institutions
050
Other financial corporations
12
12
-0
-0
12
060
Non-financial corporations
11,885
11,678
207
5
5
-3
-1
-1
-2
-2
11,447
3
070
Of which SMEs
9,423
9,259
163
3
3
-2
-1
-1
-1
-1
9,269
2
080
Households
52,317
50,740
1,577
65
65
-16
-3
-12
-9
-9
52,301
56
090
Debt securities
1,785
1,785
-0
-0
100
Central banks
110
General governments
838
838
-0
-0
120
Credit institutions
947
947
-0
-0
130
Other financial corporations
140
Non-financial corporations
150
Off-balance-sheet exposures
3,783
3,783
-0
-0
-0
160 Central banks
- General governments
- Credit institutions
- Other financial corporations
- Non-financialcorporations
210
Households
3,783
3,783
-0
-0
-0
220
Total
70,890
69,105
1,784
70
70
-19
-5
-13
-10
-10
63,899
59
8
Table 6 - EU CR1-A - Maturity of exposures
EU CR1-A discloses net exposure values for on-balance and off-balance sheet exposures. For exposures classified as loans and advances, approximately 80.7% were in the >5 years bucket, whereas for exposures classified as debt securities, approximately 65.9% were in >1<=5 years bucket. At the end of Q4 2023, the total exposure amount for both groups amounted to EUR 70.5bn.
EURm
a
b
c
d
e
f
Net exposure value
On demand
<= 1 year
> 1 year <= 5
> 5 years
No stated
Total
years
maturity
1
Loans and advances
969
5,884
4,994
55,714
1,154
68,715
2
Debt securities
232
1,552
1,784
3
Total
969
6,117
6,546
55,714
1,154
70,499
9
