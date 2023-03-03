Advanced search
    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:40:23 2023-03-03 am EST
133.31 SEK   +1.64%
10:00aNordea Bank : Eiendomskreditt debt investor presentation Q4 2022
PU
10:00aNordea Bank : Hypotek debt investor presentation Q4 2022
PU
08:52aNordea Bank Abp : ECB approves Nordea's share buy-back application
EQ
Nordea Bank : Hypotek debt investor presentation Q4 2022

03/03/2023 | 10:00am EST
Nordea Eiendomskreditt

Nordea Hypotek

Nordea Kredit

Nordea Mortgage Bank

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 14:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 9 722 M 10 310 M 10 310 M
Net income 2022 3 449 M 3 657 M 3 657 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 6,14%
Capitalization 42 488 M 45 056 M 45 056 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 28 268
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 11,77 €
Average target price 12,79 €
Spread / Average Target 8,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Vang-Jensen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Ian Stuart Smith Group Chief Financial Officer & Head-Group Finance
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Chairman
Jamie Graham Chief Compliance Officer
Robin Ann Lawther Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP17.44%45 040
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.30%415 219
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION1.12%268 049
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 395
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY10.92%173 759
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.84%160 397