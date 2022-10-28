Nordea Bank : Interim Report Nordea Direct Boligkreditt Third Quarter 2022
Interim Report 3rd quarter 2022
Nordea Direct Boligkreditt
Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS is part of the Nordea Group. Nordea build strong and close relationships through our engagement with customers and society. Whenever people strive to reach their goals and realise their dreams, we are there to provide relevant financial solutions. We are one of the largest banks in the Nordic region and among the ten largest financial groups in Europe in terms of total market capitalisation with around 10 million customers. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges.
Key financial figures
Summary of income statement
NOKt
Jan-Sep 2022
Jan-Sep 2021
Year 2021
Net interest income
67,684
146,649
178,334
Net commission income and other operating income
-69
2,372
-1,353
Total income
67,615
149,021
176,981
Staff costs
1,598
1,611
2,029
Other expenses
13,835
14,187
17,536
Total operating expenses
15,433
15,798
19,565
Loan losses (negative figures are reversals)
3,358
60
235
Operating profit
48,824
133,163
157,181
Income tax expense
12,206
33,291
39,295
Net profit for the period
36,618
99,872
117,886
Summary of balance sheet
NOKt
30 Sep 2022
30 Sep 2021
31 Dec 2021
Loans to the public (gross)
28,831,310
21,710,866
19,664,505
Allowance for loan losses
4,933
-1,400
-1,575
Total assets
29,533,917
22,405,622
20,238,216
Equity
2,179,277
2,124,672
2,142,686
Ratios and key figures
Jan-Sep 2022
Jan-Sep 2021
Year 2021
Net interest margin, annualised
%
0,38
0,77
0,73
Loss rate
%
0,02
0,00
0,00
Non-performing loans in % of gross lending1
%
0,02
0,03
0,05
Return on equity, annualised
%
2,3
6,4
5,6
Capital adequacy2
%
20,3
25,2
29,4
Tier 1 capital ratio2
%
20,3
25,2
29,4
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio2
%
20,3
25,2
29,4
Cost/income ratio
%
22,8
10,6
11,1
Liquditiy Coverage Ratio
%
546
501
511
Net Stable Funding Ratio total assets
%
138
50
105
Average total assets
NOKt
23,879,815
25,486,637
24,444,725
Cover pool
NOKt
29,190,003
22,095,998
19,924,957
Number of loans
Number
14,538
12,027
11,108
Weighted indexed loan-to-value ratio3
%
46,1
43,9
43,5
Weighted average remaining life
Year
22,4
21,0
20,7
Gross default over 90 days
Introduction
(Previous year comparable figures for the company are shown in brackets).
Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS is licensed by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway to issue covered bonds. The objective is to provide residential mortgage loans, and to primarily finance the lending portfolio by issuing covered bonds. The company is in a merge process with Nordea Eiendomskreditt AS, and the last covered bond was issued 23 March 2017. In this period covered bond funding gradually has been replaced with unsecured funding. The Company only has residential mortgage loans purchased from Nordea Direct Bank ASA.
Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS is wholly owned subsidiary of Nordea Direct Bank ASA. The Company's registered business address is in Oslo.
The merger between Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS and Nordea Eiendomskreditt AS is ongoing and the merge date is set for November 1, 2022.
Income statement
Operating profit was NOK 48.8m (NOK 133.2m). The decrease was mainly driven by reduced net interest margins due to higher funding cost.
Total income amounted to NOK 67.6m (NOK 149.0m).
Net interest income amounted to NOK 67.7m (NOK 146.6m).
Net commission income and other income amounted to minus NOK 0.1m (plus NOK 2.4m). The reduction was mainly due to repurchasing of own covered bonds March 2022.
The net interest margin1 was 0.38% (0.77%).
1The net interest margin is calculated as net interest income as a percentage of average total assets, annual- ised.
Operating expenses were NOK 15.4m (NOK 15.8m).
Total write-downs and losses amounted to NOK 3.4m (NOK 0.1m). The balance of group write-downs amounted to NOK 4.9m (NOK 1.5m).
The group write-downs are intended to cover losses on commitments that are not individually identified as doubtful.
The Company uses the Banking Group's guidelines for assessing and writing down loans. No individual write- downs related to individual commitments have been made. At the end of the period, the Company had eigth loans with an outstanding amount of NOK 9.5 m in default over 90 days.
Lending
As of September 30, 2022, the Company had 14,538 loans with a total outstanding balance of NOK 28,831m (NOK 21,711 m). The portfolio continues to be of high quality.
The entire lending portfolio has been acquired from Nordea Direct Bank ASA. It consists of loans with variable interest rates. The average loan commitment was NOK 2.0m per loan as of September 2022. The largest single exposure was NOK 9.9m and 10.6% of the lending portfolio consisted of loans with credit lines (fleksilån). Including the unutilised credit facilities, 16.2% of the lending portfolio consisted of loans with credit lines (fleksilån).
Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS has a weighted loan- to-value ratio, indexed, of 46.1% (43.9%).
Segments
The target group for Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS is the retail market spread throughout Norway.
Capital position
As of September 30, 2022, the Company had a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 20.3% (25.2%). The total capital held by the Company was NOK 2,142.5m (NOK 2,024.6m).
Rating
Nordea Direct Bank ASA and its subsidiary Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS had a long-term and short- term counterparty credit rating of AA-/A-1+. The covered bonds portfolio issued by Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS had a long-term rating of AAA.
Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS will hold the amount of over-collateralisation required to maintain the current rating for Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS`s covered bond program.
Debt securities issued
The Company had issued covered bonds with a total face value of NOK 5,100.0m as of September 2022. The portfolio includes two loans, the first of which matures on 23 May 2023 (extended due date to 22 May 2024).
Liquidity
As of September 30, 2022, the Company had net liquid assets of NOK 674.3m, of which NOK 489.0m in bank deposits, NOK 56.0m in covered bonds and NOK 129.3m in treasury bills.
Norwegian financial institutions are required to maintain a Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) on 100 %, in order to be able to cover net liquidity outflow during periods with limited access to market funding. The LCR for the Company was 546% (501%) at end of the third quarter.
The Company has a long-term credit facility with the parent company of NOK 21,000.0m. Unutilised credit facilities amounted to NOK 19,425.8m as of September 2022. In addition, the Company has a credit facility agreement that allows Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS to borrow money in order to repay its outstanding bond debt.
Macroeconomy
So far, economic development has been strong this year with the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropping from 2.3% at the start of the year to a record low of 1.6% in September. Housing prices declined during the third quarter, but were still 4% higher in September than in the same month last year. Year-on-year consumer price inflation stood at 7% in September, driven by increased energy prices, but also by broad price increases of both imported goods and domestic goods and services. Norges Bank continues to hike interest rates due to a highly pressured economy and high inflation. The key rate was increased by 50bp in June, August and September, bringing it up to 2.25% in September, and Norges Bank signalled that it would be raised further going forward.
Events after the balance sheet date
No significant events have occurred after the end of the quarter.
Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS
Oslo, 28 October 2022
Gundersen
Morten Keil
Elen Margrethe Stiksrud
Chairman
Board member
Board member
Cathrine K.Conradi
Jan Kåre Raae
Board member
Chief Executive Officer
Income statement
NOKt
Note
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Jan-Sep 2022
Jan-Sep 2021
Year 2021
Interest income etc, amortised cost
154,679
83,449
375,398
274,684
355,748
Interest income etc, fair value
636
110
1,751
-1,524
-1,330
Interest costs etc.
148,522
37,918
309,466
126,512
176,084
Net interest income
6,793
45,641
67,684
146,649
178,334
Fee and commission income
496
512
1,491
1,595
2,083
Net gains on financial instruments at fair value
314
237
-2,354
56
-4,397
Other operating income
265
240
795
721
961
Net commission income and other operating income
1,075
988
-69
2,372
-1,353
Total income
7,868
46,629
67,615
149,021
176,981
Staff costs
252
525
1,598
1,611
2,029
Other operating expenses
4,932
3,720
13,835
14,187
17,536
Total operating expenses
5,184
4,244
15,433
15,798
19,565
Profit / (loss) before loan losses
2,684
42,385
52,182
133,223
157,416
Loan losses
4
3,555
-259
3,358
60
235
Operating profit
-871
42,643
48,824
133,163
157,181
Income tax expense
-218
10,661
12,206
33,291
39,295
Net profit for the period
-653
31,982
36,618
99,872
117,886
Basic/diluted earnings per share, NOK
-5,0
246,0
281,7
768,2
906,8
Statement of comprehensive income
NOKt
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Jan-Sep 2022
Jan-Sep 2021
Year 2021
Net profit for the period
-653
31,982
36,618
99,872
117,886
Components of other comprehensive income
Items that are not reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Total components of other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income for the period
-653
31,982
36,618
99,872
117,886
