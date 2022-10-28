Advanced search
    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:14 2022-10-28 am EDT
106.43 SEK   +0.48%
10:00aNordea Bank : Interim Report Nordea Direct Boligkreditt Third Quarter 2022
PU
06:03aNordea Bank : climate experts on what to expect from COP27
PU
03:24aSweden's Balder Launches Tender Offer to Repurchase Floating-Rate Notes Due 2023
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordea Bank : Interim Report Nordea Direct Boligkreditt Third Quarter 2022

10/28/2022 | 10:00am EDT
Interim Report 3rd quarter 2022

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS is part of the Nordea Group. Nordea build strong and close relationships through our engagement with customers and society. Whenever people strive to reach their goals and realise their dreams, we are there to provide relevant financial solutions. We are one of the largest banks in the Nordic region and among the ten largest financial groups in Europe in terms of total market capitalisation with around 10 million customers. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges.

Read more about us on Nordea.com.

Key financial figures

Summary of income statement

NOKt

Jan-Sep 2022

Jan-Sep 2021

Year 2021

Net interest income

67,684

146,649

178,334

Net commission income and other operating income

-69

2,372

-1,353

Total income

67,615

149,021

176,981

Staff costs

1,598

1,611

2,029

Other expenses

13,835

14,187

17,536

Total operating expenses

15,433

15,798

19,565

Loan losses (negative figures are reversals)

3,358

60

235

Operating profit

48,824

133,163

157,181

Income tax expense

12,206

33,291

39,295

Net profit for the period

36,618

99,872

117,886

Summary of balance sheet

NOKt

30 Sep 2022

30 Sep 2021

31 Dec 2021

Loans to the public (gross)

28,831,310

21,710,866

19,664,505

Allowance for loan losses

4,933

-1,400

-1,575

Total assets

29,533,917

22,405,622

20,238,216

Equity

2,179,277

2,124,672

2,142,686

Ratios and key figures

Jan-Sep 2022

Jan-Sep 2021

Year 2021

Net interest margin, annualised

%

0,38

0,77

0,73

Loss rate

%

0,02

0,00

0,00

Non-performing loans in % of gross lending1

%

0,02

0,03

0,05

Return on equity, annualised

%

2,3

6,4

5,6

Capital adequacy2

%

20,3

25,2

29,4

Tier 1 capital ratio2

%

20,3

25,2

29,4

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio2

%

20,3

25,2

29,4

Cost/income ratio

%

22,8

10,6

11,1

Liquditiy Coverage Ratio

%

546

501

511

Net Stable Funding Ratio total assets

%

138

50

105

Average total assets

NOKt

23,879,815

25,486,637

24,444,725

Cover pool

NOKt

29,190,003

22,095,998

19,924,957

Number of loans

Number

14,538

12,027

11,108

Weighted indexed loan-to-value ratio3

%

46,1

43,9

43,5

Weighted average remaining life

Year

22,4

21,0

20,7

  1. Gross default over 90 days
  2. The profit for the period is not included in the calculation for the quarters, with the exception of fourth quarter.

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt - Interim Report, 3rd quarter 2022

2

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS

Introduction

(Previous year comparable figures for the company are shown in brackets).

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS is licensed by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway to issue covered bonds. The objective is to provide residential mortgage loans, and to primarily finance the lending portfolio by issuing covered bonds. The company is in a merge process with Nordea Eiendomskreditt AS, and the last covered bond was issued 23 March 2017. In this period covered bond funding gradually has been replaced with unsecured funding. The Company only has residential mortgage loans purchased from Nordea Direct Bank ASA.

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS is wholly owned subsidiary of Nordea Direct Bank ASA. The Company's registered business address is in Oslo.

The merger between Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS and Nordea Eiendomskreditt AS is ongoing and the merge date is set for November 1, 2022.

Income statement

Operating profit was NOK 48.8m (NOK 133.2m). The decrease was mainly driven by reduced net interest margins due to higher funding cost.

Total income amounted to NOK 67.6m (NOK 149.0m).

Net interest income amounted to NOK 67.7m (NOK 146.6m).

Net commission income and other income amounted to minus NOK 0.1m (plus NOK 2.4m). The reduction was mainly due to repurchasing of own covered bonds March 2022.

The net interest margin1 was 0.38% (0.77%).

1The net interest margin is calculated as net interest income as a percentage of average total assets, annual- ised.

Operating expenses were NOK 15.4m (NOK 15.8m).

Total write-downs and losses amounted to NOK 3.4m (NOK 0.1m). The balance of group write-downs amounted to NOK 4.9m (NOK 1.5m).

The group write-downs are intended to cover losses on commitments that are not individually identified as doubtful.

The Company uses the Banking Group's guidelines for assessing and writing down loans. No individual write- downs related to individual commitments have been made. At the end of the period, the Company had eigth loans with an outstanding amount of NOK 9.5 m in default over 90 days.

Lending

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had 14,538 loans with a total outstanding balance of NOK 28,831m (NOK 21,711 m). The portfolio continues to be of high quality.

The entire lending portfolio has been acquired from Nordea Direct Bank ASA. It consists of loans with variable interest rates. The average loan commitment was NOK 2.0m per loan as of September 2022. The largest single exposure was NOK 9.9m and 10.6% of the lending portfolio consisted of loans with credit lines (fleksilån). Including the unutilised credit facilities, 16.2% of the lending portfolio consisted of loans with credit lines (fleksilån).

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS has a weighted loan- to-value ratio, indexed, of 46.1% (43.9%).

Segments

The target group for Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS is the retail market spread throughout Norway.

Capital position

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 20.3% (25.2%). The total capital held by the Company was NOK 2,142.5m (NOK 2,024.6m).

Rating

Nordea Direct Bank ASA and its subsidiary Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS had a long-term and short- term counterparty credit rating of AA-/A-1+. The covered bonds portfolio issued by Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS had a long-term rating of AAA.

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS will hold the amount of over-collateralisation required to maintain the current rating for Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS`s covered bond program.

1 The net interest margin is calculated as net interest income as a percentage of average total assets, annualised.

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt -Interim Report, 3rd quarter 2022

3

Debt securities issued

The Company had issued covered bonds with a total face value of NOK 5,100.0m as of September 2022. The portfolio includes two loans, the first of which matures on 23 May 2023 (extended due date to 22 May 2024).

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had net liquid assets of NOK 674.3m, of which NOK 489.0m in bank deposits, NOK 56.0m in covered bonds and NOK 129.3m in treasury bills.

Norwegian financial institutions are required to maintain a Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) on 100 %, in order to be able to cover net liquidity outflow during periods with limited access to market funding. The LCR for the Company was 546% (501%) at end of the third quarter.

The Company has a long-term credit facility with the parent company of NOK 21,000.0m. Unutilised credit facilities amounted to NOK 19,425.8m as of September 2022. In addition, the Company has a credit facility agreement that allows Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS to borrow money in order to repay its outstanding bond debt.

Macroeconomy

So far, economic development has been strong this year with the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropping from 2.3% at the start of the year to a record low of 1.6% in September. Housing prices declined during the third quarter, but were still 4% higher in September than in the same month last year. Year-on-year consumer price inflation stood at 7% in September, driven by increased energy prices, but also by broad price increases of both imported goods and domestic goods and services. Norges Bank continues to hike interest rates due to a highly pressured economy and high inflation. The key rate was increased by 50bp in June, August and September, bringing it up to 2.25% in September, and Norges Bank signalled that it would be raised further going forward.

Events after the balance sheet date

No significant events have occurred after the end of the quarter.

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS

Oslo, 28 October 2022

Gundersen

Morten Keil

Elen Margrethe Stiksrud

Chairman

Board member

Board member

Cathrine K.Conradi

Jan Kåre Raae

Board member

Chief Executive Officer

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt - Interim Report, 3rd quarter 2022

4

Income statement

NOKt

Note

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Jan-Sep 2022

Jan-Sep 2021

Year 2021

Interest income etc, amortised cost

154,679

83,449

375,398

274,684

355,748

Interest income etc, fair value

636

110

1,751

-1,524

-1,330

Interest costs etc.

148,522

37,918

309,466

126,512

176,084

Net interest income

6,793

45,641

67,684

146,649

178,334

Fee and commission income

496

512

1,491

1,595

2,083

Net gains on financial instruments at fair value

314

237

-2,354

56

-4,397

Other operating income

265

240

795

721

961

Net commission income and other operating income

1,075

988

-69

2,372

-1,353

Total income

7,868

46,629

67,615

149,021

176,981

Staff costs

252

525

1,598

1,611

2,029

Other operating expenses

4,932

3,720

13,835

14,187

17,536

Total operating expenses

5,184

4,244

15,433

15,798

19,565

Profit / (loss) before loan losses

2,684

42,385

52,182

133,223

157,416

Loan losses

4

3,555

-259

3,358

60

235

Operating profit

-871

42,643

48,824

133,163

157,181

Income tax expense

-218

10,661

12,206

33,291

39,295

Net profit for the period

-653

31,982

36,618

99,872

117,886

Basic/diluted earnings per share, NOK

-5,0

246,0

281,7

768,2

906,8

Statement of comprehensive income

NOKt

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Jan-Sep 2022

Jan-Sep 2021

Year 2021

Net profit for the period

-653

31,982

36,618

99,872

117,886

Components of other comprehensive income

Items that are not reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Total components of other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income for the period

-653

31,982

36,618

99,872

117,886

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt -Interim Report, 3rd quarter 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 13:59:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on NORDEA BANK ABP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 634 M 9 640 M 9 640 M
Net income 2022 3 387 M 3 389 M 3 389 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 7,33%
Capitalization 35 653 M 35 678 M 35 678 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 27 649
Free-Float -
Chart NORDEA BANK ABP
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 9,70 €
Average target price 11,95 €
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Vang-Jensen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Ian Stuart Smith Group Chief Financial Officer & Head-Group Finance
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Chairman
Jamie Graham Chief Compliance Officer
Robin Ann Lawther Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP-4.14%35 682
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.62%365 477
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.38%287 837
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%198 702
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.86%173 262
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.15%142 577