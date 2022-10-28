Nordea Bank : Interim Report Nordea Direct Boligkreditt Third Quarter 2022

Introduction

(Previous year comparable figures for the company are shown in brackets).

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS is licensed by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway to issue covered bonds. The objective is to provide residential mortgage loans, and to primarily finance the lending portfolio by issuing covered bonds. The company is in a merge process with Nordea Eiendomskreditt AS, and the last covered bond was issued 23 March 2017. In this period covered bond funding gradually has been replaced with unsecured funding. The Company only has residential mortgage loans purchased from Nordea Direct Bank ASA.

Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS is wholly owned subsidiary of Nordea Direct Bank ASA. The Company's registered business address is in Oslo.

The merger between Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS and Nordea Eiendomskreditt AS is ongoing and the merge date is set for November 1, 2022.

Income statement

Operating profit was NOK 48.8m (NOK 133.2m). The decrease was mainly driven by reduced net interest margins due to higher funding cost.

Total income amounted to NOK 67.6m (NOK 149.0m).

Net interest income amounted to NOK 67.7m (NOK 146.6m).

Net commission income and other income amounted to minus NOK 0.1m (plus NOK 2.4m). The reduction was mainly due to repurchasing of own covered bonds March 2022.

The net interest margin1 was 0.38% (0.77%).

1The net interest margin is calculated as net interest income as a percentage of average total assets, annual- ised.

Operating expenses were NOK 15.4m (NOK 15.8m).

Total write-downs and losses amounted to NOK 3.4m (NOK 0.1m). The balance of group write-downs amounted to NOK 4.9m (NOK 1.5m).

The group write-downs are intended to cover losses on commitments that are not individually identified as doubtful.