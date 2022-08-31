Nordea Bank : Interim Report Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab January-June 2022
Interim Report January-June 2022
Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab
Business registration number 15134275
Contents
Financial summary
Board of Directors' report
Income statement
Statement of comprehensive income
Balance sheet
Statement of changes in equity
Notes to the financial statements
Glossary
Statement by the Board of Directors
and the Executive Management
Financial summary
Key financial figures
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
2022
2021
Change %
Income statement, key items (DKKm)
Total operating income
1,357
1,341
1
Total operating expenses
-712
-678
5
Profit before impairment losses on loans and receivables
645
663
-3
Impairment losses on loans and receivables
34
88
-61
Profit before tax
680
751
-10
Net profit for the period
530
586
-9
Balance sheet, key items (DKKm)
30 Jun 2022
31 Dec 2021
Change %
30 Jun 2021
Change %
Receivables from credit institutions and central banks
45,564
48,523
-6
47,337
-4
Loans and receivables at fair value
398,185
432,280
-8
419,745
-5
Loans and receivables at nominal value1
439,943
436,116
1
420,807
5
Debt to credit institutions and central banks
28,722
14,260
101
9,443
204
Bonds in issue at fair value
390,024
441,234
-12
430,487
-9
Equity
21,735
22,311
-3
21,790
0
Total assets
444,410
481,015
-8
467,399
-5
Ratios and key figures
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
2022
2021
Return on equity, %2
4.8
5.3
Cost/income ratio
52.5
50.6
Write-down ratio, basis points2
-1.7
-4.2
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio, %3
26.6
25.0
Tier 1 capital ratio, %3
26.6
25.0
Total capital ratio, %3
28.6
29.6
Own funds, DKKm3
22,116
24,285
Tier 1 capital, DKKm3
20,566
20,535
Risk exposure amount, DKKm
77,370
81,994
Number of employees (full-time equivalents)4
116
114
1
After adjustment for provisions for loan losses.
2
Calculated on a yearly basis.
3
Excluding profit for the period.
4
As of end of period.
Board of Directors' report
Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nordea Bank Abp.
Throughout this report the term "Nordea Kredit" refers to Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab, "Nordea" refers to the Nordea Bank Abp Group and "Nordea Bank" refers to the parent company Nordea Bank Abp.
High business momentum
Overall lending activity to owner-occupied dwellings and holiday homes remained at a high level although the housing market has slowed down compared to the first half of 2021. The high activity level was supported by increased remortgaging of loans with low fixed interest rates as interest rates rose throughout the first half of 2022 as well as by top- up lending. Nordea Kredit issued more than 19,000 loans to household customers in the first half of 2022.
Many homeowners have chosen to finance their home or holiday house with Nordea Kredit in recent years. By end- June Nordea Kredit financed more than 200,000 owner- occupied dwellings and holiday homes. Since mid-2019 Nordea Kredit's retail market share has increased continuously and by end-June the market share reached 17%.
The loan to value (LTV) ratio of owner-occupied dwellings and holiday homes was historically low at 48% compared to 54% at end-2021 driven by high property prices and the customers' scheduled principal payments. Furthermore, the arrears rate for owner-occupied dwellings and holiday homes was very low.
Operating income
Net interest income increased by 5% to DKK 1,729m (DKK 1,641m) driven by the growth in lending volumes. Lending volumes increased by 1% compared to the end of 2021 driven by top-up lending to household customers.
Fee and commission income was down by 9% to DKK 285m (DKK 313m) driven by lower loan processing, refinancing and pay-out fees as the lending activity for household customers was lower.
Fee and commission expenses increased by DKK 47m to DKK 663m (DKK 616m) mainly related to higher guarantee fees for the first loss guarantee driven by higher total nominal lending volumes. Furthermore, liquidity support fees increased as a result of higher use of the liquidity facility.
Staff and administrative expenses
Total staff and administrative expenses increased by DKK 34m to DKK 712m (DKK 678m) mainly due to an increased fee for sales and distribution services provided by Nordea Bank.
Staff costs increased to DKK 58m (DKK 54m) compared to last year and the average number of full-time equivalent employees increased to 116 (114).
Impairment losses on loans and receivables Impairment losses on loans and receivables amounted to a net reversal of DKK 34m (net reversal of DKK 88m) due to a low level of realised loan losses combined with a reversal of both individual andmodel-calculatedprovisions, reflecting the good credit quality of the loan portfolio.
Increased digitalisation
During the first half of 2022 Nordea continued its digital journey by replacing a number of physical documents with digitised versions sent directly to the customers' e-Boks. In addition, together with e-nettet the sector succeeded in replacing the old paper-based control code letters for personal customer loan identification with a digital consent "samtykke.nu" solution, which supports a smoother process for calculating redemption amounts for customers considering moving their mortgages between mortgage institutions or putting their home up for sale.
Result summary January-June 2022
Overall, the first half of 2022 was satisfying and in line with expectations showing a profit after tax of DKK 530m (DKK 586m) (the comparative figures in brackets refer to the first half of 2021). Lending volumes continued to increase despite the effect from customers remortgaging loans with low fixed interest rates, which lowered the customers' lending by approximately DKK 3bn. Lending volumes were up by 1% in the first half of 2022 compared to the end of 2021. Administration margins were stable, showing a slight decrease of 1bp compared to 30 June 2021. Profit before impairment losses decreased by DKK 18m (3%) to DKK 645m (DKK 663m), which is more than explained by extraordinarily high transaction activity in the first half of 2021. Impairment loan losses were positive by DKK 34m (positive by DKK 88m) reflecting a continued strong credit book and decreasing LTV ratios.
The management judgement provision related to the coronavirus pandemic amounted to DKK 121m and was unchanged compared to the end of 2021, thereby ensuring an adequate provision to cover credit losses related to the pandemic.
Overall, the loan portfolio of Nordea Kredit is well diversified with robust collateral.
The guarantee coverage from Nordea Bank significantly reduces the risk of impairment losses on loans at Nordea Kredit. The first loss guarantees covered an unchanged share of 98% (98% at end-2021) of all loans at Nordea Kredit.
The write-down ratio of the loan portfolio improved to -1.7bp(-4.2bp) compared to last year.
Tax
Income tax expense was DKK 149m (DKK 165m) and the effective tax rate was unchanged at 22% (22%). In June 2022 the Danish parliament adopted a bill that will increase the income tax rate for the financial sector to 25.2% in 2023 and 26% in 2024. The deferred tax assets at 30 June 2022 were measured at the tax rate that is expected to apply when the assets are realised. This resulted in a reduced income tax expense of DKK 0.4m in the first half of 2022.
Net profit for the period
Net profit for the period decreased to DKK 530m (DKK 586m), corresponding to a return on equity in the first half of 2022 of 4.8% annually (5.3% annually).
Comments on the balance sheet
Assets
Total assets decreased to DKK 444.4bn (DKK 481.0bn at end-2021).
Receivables from credit institutions and central banks decreased to DKK 45.6bn (DKK 48.5bn at end-2021) due to a decrease in excess liquidity from lending activities.
Loans and receivables at nominal value after loan losses increased by 1% to DKK 439.9bn (DKK 436.1bn at end-2021) and 5% compared to 30 June 2021. The increase was related to owner-occupied dwellings, which were up by DKK 6bn nominal despite the decrease in volumes as a result of customers remortgaging loans with low fixed interest rates. Commercial properties and agriculture both decreased by DKK 1bn nominal. Fair value decreased to DKK 398.2bn (DKK 432.3bn at end-2021) due to increased interest rates.
The arrears rate for owner-occupied dwellings and holiday homes (the 3.5-month arrears rate) for the March 2022 payment date decreased to 0.09% (0.1% at the December 2021 payment date) compared to the arrears rate for the sector of 0.13%.
Accumulated loan loss provisions decreased by DKK 46m to DKK 465m (DKK 511m at end-2021) following the reversal of individual and model-calculated provisions. Accumulated loan loss provisions regarding stages 1, 2 and 3 amounted to DKK 67m (DKK 61m at end-2021), DKK 203m (DKK 211m at end- 2021) and DKK 196m (DKK 239m at end-2021), respectively.
Assets held temporarily remained at a low level and consisted of a total of 1 repossessed property at the end of June 2022 (1 at end-2021) with a carrying amount of DKK 1m (DKK 1m at end-2021).
Debt
Debt to credit institutions and central banks was up by DKK 14.4bn to DKK 28.7bn (DKK 14.3bn at end-2021), mainly due to increased repurchase agreements with Nordea Bank following the refinancing auctions in June 2022.
Bonds in issue at fair value were down by DKK 51.2bn to DKK 390bn (DKK 441.2bn at end-2021) after offsetting the portfolio of own bonds. The decrease was due to a fair value adjustment following increased interest rates.
Equity
Including the net profit for the period, total equity amounted to DKK 21.7bn at the end of June 2022 compared to DKK 22.3bn at end-2021 and DKK 21.8bn at the end of June 2021.
The property market
Owner-occupied dwellings and holiday homes
Since the outbreak of COVID-19 house prices have risen sharply. According to the Housing Statistics from Finance Denmark the price of single-family houses increased by 17% in 2020 and 2021 and the price of owner-occupied apartments and summer cottages by 19% and 30%, respectively. In the first half of 2022 house prices have continued to rise despite rising interest rates and high inflation, albeit at a more moderate pace than previously. Trading activity has fallen, and the selling period of homes for sale and price reductions have increased, and the number of houses for sale is again on the rise after a period where supply was at its lowest level in 16 years.
The changed conditions in the housing market should be seen in the light of rising interest rates and high inflation. Moreover, temporary coronavirus-related conditions have gradually lost their significance in line with the reopening of society.
Developments in house prices will be affected in the coming years by several opposing factors. On the one hand, interest rates have already risen, and further but moderate interest rate hikes are expected in the second half of 2022, which will put clear downward pressure on house prices. The negative effect of higher interest rates on house prices will, all other things being equal, be greater in the areas where house prices have risen most in recent years. The reason for this is that there are limits to the proportion of housing costs that can be included in the budget of an ordinary family.
On the other hand, there are prospects of a continued high level of employment and high job security in the coming years, and together with the continued low supply and short (but rising) lengths of the selling period of homes for sale, this will support the desire to buy owner-occupied housing.
The new housing tax reform, which will enter into force in 2024, is expected to have a negative effect on apartment prices and a positive effect on single-family houses and summer cottages.
Overall, we expect a further slowdown on the property market and it is estimated that house prices will decline by 5-10% for the country as a whole in the second half of 2022 and in 2023. We expect the decrease to be largest in growth areas like the apartment market in Copenhagen and among the types of housing where energy costs have risen most. However, the average homeowner is well equipped to handle a possible price drop as a result of relatively low LTV ratios and resultant high home equity values, high savings and high job security.
Commercial properties
Residential rental properties
The market for residential rental properties was still good with stable prices especially in the big cities. At the same time yield levels were stable too.
Office and retail properties
For office properties rent levels remained stable and vacancy rates were still low. An effect of increased remote working has not yet been seen.
During the period with the coronavirus pandemic online trading has grown significantly. This has made it difficult for many stores to cope with the competition and resulted in increased closures. The increase in vacant retail properties put pressure on property prices. Generally, the increase in vacancies seems to have stopped in many cities, but it is difficult to say if the trend will continue.
Hotels and restaurants have been through a long period where many have suffered greatly under the coronavirus pandemic. Further supply of hotel capacity especially in Copenhagen as ongoing projects are completed will put downward pressure on property prices for this segment for an extended period.
Warehouses
Demand for modern and well-located properties with good infrastructure has been solid. For the same type of properties there has been a large decrease in yield levels.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.