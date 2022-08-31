Nordea Bank : Interim Report Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab January-June 2022

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 house prices have risen sharply. According to the Housing Statistics from Finance Denmark the price of single-family houses increased by 17% in 2020 and 2021 and the price of owner-occupied apartments and summer cottages by 19% and 30%, respectively. In the first half of 2022 house prices have continued to rise despite rising interest rates and high inflation, albeit at a more moderate pace than previously. Trading activity has fallen, and the selling period of homes for sale and price reductions have increased, and the number of houses for sale is again on the rise after a period where supply was at its lowest level in 16 years.

Including the net profit for the period, total equity amounted to DKK 21.7bn at the end of June 2022 compared to DKK 22.3bn at end-2021 and DKK 21.8bn at the end of June 2021.

Bonds in issue at fair value were down by DKK 51.2bn to DKK 390bn (DKK 441.2bn at end-2021) after offsetting the portfolio of own bonds. The decrease was due to a fair value adjustment following increased interest rates.

Debt to credit institutions and central banks was up by DKK 14.4bn to DKK 28.7bn (DKK 14.3bn at end-2021), mainly due to increased repurchase agreements with Nordea Bank following the refinancing auctions in June 2022.

Assets held temporarily remained at a low level and consisted of a total of 1 repossessed property at the end of June 2022 (1 at end-2021) with a carrying amount of DKK 1m (DKK 1m at end-2021).

Accumulated loan loss provisions decreased by DKK 46m to DKK 465m (DKK 511m at end-2021) following the reversal of individual and model-calculated provisions. Accumulated loan loss provisions regarding stages 1, 2 and 3 amounted to DKK 67m (DKK 61m at end-2021), DKK 203m (DKK 211m at end- 2021) and DKK 196m (DKK 239m at end-2021), respectively.

The arrears rate for owner-occupied dwellings and holiday homes (the 3.5-month arrears rate) for the March 2022 payment date decreased to 0.09% (0.1% at the December 2021 payment date) compared to the arrears rate for the sector of 0.13%.

Loans and receivables at nominal value after loan losses increased by 1% to DKK 439.9bn (DKK 436.1bn at end-2021) and 5% compared to 30 June 2021. The increase was related to owner-occupied dwellings, which were up by DKK 6bn nominal despite the decrease in volumes as a result of customers remortgaging loans with low fixed interest rates. Commercial properties and agriculture both decreased by DKK 1bn nominal. Fair value decreased to DKK 398.2bn (DKK 432.3bn at end-2021) due to increased interest rates.

The changed conditions in the housing market should be seen in the light of rising interest rates and high inflation. Moreover, temporary coronavirus-related conditions have gradually lost their significance in line with the reopening of society.

Developments in house prices will be affected in the coming years by several opposing factors. On the one hand, interest rates have already risen, and further but moderate interest rate hikes are expected in the second half of 2022, which will put clear downward pressure on house prices. The negative effect of higher interest rates on house prices will, all other things being equal, be greater in the areas where house prices have risen most in recent years. The reason for this is that there are limits to the proportion of housing costs that can be included in the budget of an ordinary family.

On the other hand, there are prospects of a continued high level of employment and high job security in the coming years, and together with the continued low supply and short (but rising) lengths of the selling period of homes for sale, this will support the desire to buy owner-occupied housing.

The new housing tax reform, which will enter into force in 2024, is expected to have a negative effect on apartment prices and a positive effect on single-family houses and summer cottages.

Overall, we expect a further slowdown on the property market and it is estimated that house prices will decline by 5-10% for the country as a whole in the second half of 2022 and in 2023. We expect the decrease to be largest in growth areas like the apartment market in Copenhagen and among the types of housing where energy costs have risen most. However, the average homeowner is well equipped to handle a possible price drop as a result of relatively low LTV ratios and resultant high home equity values, high savings and high job security.

Commercial properties

Residential rental properties

The market for residential rental properties was still good with stable prices especially in the big cities. At the same time yield levels were stable too.

Office and retail properties

For office properties rent levels remained stable and vacancy rates were still low. An effect of increased remote working has not yet been seen.

During the period with the coronavirus pandemic online trading has grown significantly. This has made it difficult for many stores to cope with the competition and resulted in increased closures. The increase in vacant retail properties put pressure on property prices. Generally, the increase in vacancies seems to have stopped in many cities, but it is difficult to say if the trend will continue.

Hotels and restaurants have been through a long period where many have suffered greatly under the coronavirus pandemic. Further supply of hotel capacity especially in Copenhagen as ongoing projects are completed will put downward pressure on property prices for this segment for an extended period.

Warehouses

Demand for modern and well-located properties with good infrastructure has been solid. For the same type of properties there has been a large decrease in yield levels.