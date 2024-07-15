Introduction

Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc operates as an issuer of covered bonds in the Finnish market. Bonds issued by Nordea Mortgage Bank are covered by a pool of loans consisting mainly of Finnish housing loans.

Throughout this report, "Nordea Mortgage Bank" and "NMB" refer to Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc, business identity code 2743219-6. The registered office of the company is in Helsinki. Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nordea Bank Abp, the listed parent company of the Nordea Group. The Nordea Group is referred to as "Group".

This half-year financial report is unaudited.

Result summary January-June 2024

Operating income in the first half of 2024 decreased by 2% and amounted to EUR 135.2m (January-June 2023 137.4). Operating expenses decreased by 6% to EUR 70.7m (75.1). Net loan losses amounted to EUR 7.1m (7.9).

NMB's operating profit was EUR 57.4m (54.5). Net profit increased by 6% and totalled EUR 46.0m (43.6). Return on equity was 5.6% (5.5) and the cost/income ratio 52% (55).

Macroeconomic environment

Outlook for the global economy has improved during the spring, slowing down the interest rate cuts. Unemployment is still low and the demand for labour remains high. Global GDP growth is expected to be 3.1% in 2024 as a whole.

In the Euro area, the GDP has not grown and inflation pressures are expected to remain moderate. Geopolitical risks have remained high on the agenda, as they have the potential to disrupt global supply chains and weaken both business and consumer sentiment.

Market performance in Finland in January-June 2024

High interest rates have sent the Finnish economy into a recession. Energy and food prices are lower than last year and inflation is mainly kept up by an increase in the prices of services, driven by the wage rises in 2023.