CEO comment

This was another strong quarter for Nordea. Second-quarter return on equity reached 17.9%, led by growth in both net interest and net fee and commission income. Our results show that despite the slow economy we continue to make good progress on our strategic priorities and deliver industry- leading financial performance.

Macroeconomic uncertainty remains high due to the challenging geopolitical climate. Nevertheless, household and business sentiment in the Nordics has recently shown signs of improvement. Inflation has fallen, and during the quarter we saw the first policy rate cuts in three of our four home markets. These cuts, along with further anticipated reductions this year, should help brighten the picture for the Nordic economies.

Total income for the quarter was EUR 3.0bn, an increase of 3% year on year. Year-on-year net interest income improved by 4%. We also grew net fee and commission income by 6%, driven by higher activity in savings and investments and continued outstanding performance in debt capital markets.

We continue to engage extensively with our customers across all touch points. During the quarter, we assisted customers in 259,000 advisory meetings, 7% more than a year ago.

Furthermore, use of our digital banking services reached another record high. We have further strengthened our digital services, adding more personalisation, self-service features and improved protection against fraud. Good customer satisfaction scores show that our efforts are appreciated.

Cost development was as planned and reflected the significant investments we continue to make into our technology infrastructure, data and AI, digital offering, financial crime prevention and other risk management capabilities, as well as integration costs related to our Norwegian acquisition. The lower resolution fees this year have given us the opportunity to further increase overall investment capacity. Excluding regulatory fees, costs increased by 6% year on year, while our cost-to-income ratio with amortised resolution fees was stable at 43%. Operating profit was stable at EUR 1.7bn.

Net interest margin continued to improve year on year, and remained stable for the third quarter in a row. We improved lending margins, with mortgage lending volumes stable year on year, and corporate lending down 1%. Retail and corporate deposit volumes increased by 1% and 5%, respectively, with resilient deposit margins. The positive development in deposit volumes demonstrates resilience among our household and business customers in the face of higher living and operating costs.

Our risk position is sound, and credit quality continues to be strong and in line with our long-term expectations. Net loan losses and similar net result were EUR 68m, or 8bp, mainly driven by provisions for a few single corporate client exposures. Reflecting the improved macroeconomic outlook, we released EUR 30m from our management judgement buffer, which now stands at EUR 464m.

Our four business areas did well. In Personal Banking we continued to see good customer savings activity. We have expanded our range of deposit products, which contributed to