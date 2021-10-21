Nordea Bank : Interim report third quarter 2021

CEO comment

"In recent months we have witnessed many encouraging developments. Nordic societies have been reopening, enabling millions to resume a more normal way of life. We have entered a new phase of recovery from the pandemic and, as a bank, we have done so from a position of strength.

In the third quarter we continued to make good progress in implementing our business plan and again delivered a strong performance.

Net interest income and net fee and commission income were the main income drivers during the quarter, increasing by 7% and 19%, respectively, year on year. Operating profit increased by 17%, despite more challenging financial markets.

We maintained our strong customer focus while continuing to develop our omnichannel model, a combination of high-quality digital and in-person services. Mortgage lending volumes increased by 6%, year on year, supported by market share growth across the Nordics. It was especially encouraging to see our lending to small and medium-sized enterprises increase by 9%. Assets under management increased by 21% to an all-time high of EUR 393bn, supported by continued high net inflows, with all channels contributing.

As the year progresses, we continue to develop our digital offering to meet our customers' demand for smooth and relevant service. This quarter, our efforts delivered a 7% increase in mobile bank users and 14% more mobile bank logins than a year ago. This means that we had on average 88 million customer logins per month during the quarter. Savings product sales through digital channels increased to 66% of all retail savings. Our mobile banking app remains popular, particularly among customers aspiring to purchase a property.

We remain focused on growing revenues faster than costs. Strong income growth and continued cost discipline resulted in an improved cost-to-income ratio of 49%, down from 53% a year ago, in line with our promise to improve operational efficiency. Return on equity increased to 10.8% from 10.1%.

Our credit quality remains strong. Early indications show that our customers are, in general, emerging from pandemic restrictions in good shape. As a result, the third-quarter net loan losses were very low and we recorded EUR 22m in net loan loss reversals, demonstrating the strength of our well- diversified lending portfolio. However, we kept our management judgement buffer unchanged. This prudent approach ensures we have the resilience to overcome potential setbacks in the recovery from the pandemic.

All of our business areas continued to deliver strong performances. In Personal Banking we continued to drive business activity, supported by our omnichannel model and new digital functionalities. Mortgage volumes and market shares further increased across the Nordic region. Savings income was up 21% due to very high customer activity and retail fund net inflows. The cost-to-income ratio improved to 50% from 54%.

In Business Banking growth in customer lending volumes accelerated to 9% during the quarter. Business activity was high, with particularly strong momentum in Norway and Sweden. We also continued to see good business momentum

2