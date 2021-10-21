Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Nordea Bank Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 10/20 11:29:30 am
109.36 SEK   -0.05%
12:58aNORDEA BANK : Q3 Profit Soars on Customer Business Boost, Tops Estimates
MT
12:54aNORDEA BANK : Interim report third quarter 2021
PU
12:54aNORDEA BANK : Presentation third quarter 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordea Bank : Interim report third quarter 2021

10/21/2021 | 12:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Third-quarter Financial Report 2021

Nordea

Third quarter 2021

Q3

Third-quarter results 2021

Summary of the quarter:

  • Continued growth in customer business volumes across Nordics. Mortgage lending volumes increased by 6%, year on year, supported by market share growth across the region. SME lending growth accelerated to 9%. Assets under management increased by 21% to an all-timehigh of EUR 393bn, supported by continued high net inflows, with all channels contributing.
  • Strong result, supported by quality income growth and good cost management. Operating profit increased by 17% to EUR 1,268m, mainly driven by a 9% increase in total income. Net interest income increased by 7% and net fee and commission income increased by 19%. Net fair value result decreased by 13% due to weaker trading conditions in the quarter. Costs increased by 1% due to the inclusion of Nordea Finance Equipment and exchange rate effects. Before these items, costs were down 1%, driven by good cost management. The full- year 2021 cost outlook is unchanged at around EUR 4.6bn.
  • Strong credit quality with very low net loan losses. Net loan losses and similar net result amounted to a EUR 22m (3bp) reversal in the quarter, compared with a reversal of EUR 19m (2bp) in the third quarter of 2020. Realised net loan losses remained at very low levels. The management judgement buffer was kept unchanged.
  • Cost efficiency and return on equity improving. Nordea's cost-to-incomeratio improved to 49% from 53% a year ago, supported by quality income growth and continued cost discipline. Return on equity for the quarter was 10.8%, up from 10.1% a year ago. Earnings per share increased to EUR 0.25 from EUR 0.21.
  • Unpaid dividends distributed to shareholders and share buy-back initiated. Nordea has paid out the remaining 2019-20dividends (totalling EUR 0.72 per share) and is implementing a share buy-backof up to EUR 2bn, in line with its commitment to an efficient capital structure and sustainable shareholder returns. Due to the capital deduction associated with the buy- back, the CET1 ratio decreased to 16.9% from 18.0% in the second quarter. This is 6.7 percentage points above the current regulatory requirement. Excluding the deduction, the CET1 ratio increased by 20bp, quarter on quarter.
  • New financial targets to be announced alongside fourth-quarter 2021 results. Nordea has progressed well towards its 2022 financial targets. Nordea plans to publish new targets alongside its 2021 full-yearand fourth-quarterresults on 3 February 2022.

(For further viewpoints, see the CEO comment on page 2. For definitions, see page 54).

Group quarterly results and key ratios Q3 2021

Jan-SepJan-Sep

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Chg %

Q2 2021

Chg %

2021

2020

Chg %

EURm

Net interest income

1,226

1,146

7

1,232

0

3,670

3,346

10

Net fee and commission income

870

729

19

878

-1

2,575

2,167

19

Net fair value result

224

257

-13

278

-19

872

683

28

Other income

24

23

4

30

-20

65

51

27

Total operating income

2,344

2,155

9

2,418

-3

7,182

6,247

15

Total operating expenses excluding resolution fees

-1,098

-1,089

1

-1,131

-3

-3,324

-3,223

3

Total operating expenses

-1,098

-1,089

1

-1,131

-3

-3,548

-3,425

4

Profit before loan losses

1,246

1,066

17

1,287

-3

3,634

2,822

29

Net loan losses and similar net result

22

19

51

21

-832

Operating profit

1,268

1,085

17

1,338

-5

3,655

1,990

84

Cost-to-income ratio with amortised resolution fees, %

49

53

49

49

54

Return on equity with amortised resolution fees, %

10.8

10.1

11.4

11.1

6.7

Diluted earnings per share, EUR

0.25

0.21

0.25

0.69

0.37

For further information:

Frank Vang-Jensen, President and Group CEO, +358 503 821 391

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 405 759 178

Ian Smith, Group CFO, +45 5547 8372

Ulrika Romantschuk, Head of Brand, Communication and Marketing,

+358 10 416 8023

Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges. Read more about us on nordea.com

1

Nordea

Third quarter 2021

Q3

CEO comment

"In recent months we have witnessed many encouraging developments. Nordic societies have been reopening, enabling millions to resume a more normal way of life. We have entered a new phase of recovery from the pandemic and, as a bank, we have done so from a position of strength.

In the third quarter we continued to make good progress in implementing our business plan and again delivered a strong performance.

Net interest income and net fee and commission income were the main income drivers during the quarter, increasing by 7% and 19%, respectively, year on year. Operating profit increased by 17%, despite more challenging financial markets.

We maintained our strong customer focus while continuing to develop our omnichannel model, a combination of high-quality digital and in-person services. Mortgage lending volumes increased by 6%, year on year, supported by market share growth across the Nordics. It was especially encouraging to see our lending to small and medium-sized enterprises increase by 9%. Assets under management increased by 21% to an all-time high of EUR 393bn, supported by continued high net inflows, with all channels contributing.

As the year progresses, we continue to develop our digital offering to meet our customers' demand for smooth and relevant service. This quarter, our efforts delivered a 7% increase in mobile bank users and 14% more mobile bank logins than a year ago. This means that we had on average 88 million customer logins per month during the quarter. Savings product sales through digital channels increased to 66% of all retail savings. Our mobile banking app remains popular, particularly among customers aspiring to purchase a property.

We remain focused on growing revenues faster than costs. Strong income growth and continued cost discipline resulted in an improved cost-to-income ratio of 49%, down from 53% a year ago, in line with our promise to improve operational efficiency. Return on equity increased to 10.8% from 10.1%.

Our credit quality remains strong. Early indications show that our customers are, in general, emerging from pandemic restrictions in good shape. As a result, the third-quarter net loan losses were very low and we recorded EUR 22m in net loan loss reversals, demonstrating the strength of our well- diversified lending portfolio. However, we kept our management judgement buffer unchanged. This prudent approach ensures we have the resilience to overcome potential setbacks in the recovery from the pandemic.

All of our business areas continued to deliver strong performances. In Personal Banking we continued to drive business activity, supported by our omnichannel model and new digital functionalities. Mortgage volumes and market shares further increased across the Nordic region. Savings income was up 21% due to very high customer activity and retail fund net inflows. The cost-to-income ratio improved to 50% from 54%.

In Business Banking growth in customer lending volumes accelerated to 9% during the quarter. Business activity was high, with particularly strong momentum in Norway and Sweden. We also continued to see good business momentum

2

within savings and investments. Our sustainability-linked lending grew by 13%, quarter on quarter, and we continued to develop our digital offering. The cost-to-income ratio improved to 47% from 51%.

In Large Corporates & Institutions we maintained our leading market positions across the Nordics and continued to work closely with customers across our focus segments. This was particularly reflected in event-related transactions in Debt Capital Markets and high activity in public offerings and mergers and acquisitions, despite the seasonally slow quarter. Return on capital at risk was 12%, at a similar level to last year.

In Asset & Wealth Management we continued to grow our customer business volumes and increase market shares. Customer activity remained at very high levels across all channels. Net inflows into retail funds were strong, particularly in Denmark and Finland. Sustainability products continued to be the primary driver of our growth, generating high interest among all customer groups. During the quarter we further expanded our offering with alternative investments and launched our new Global Climate and Social Impact Fund. The cost-to-income ratio improved to 47% from 51%.

We are actively implementing our sustainability plan. Since the beginning of 2020 we have reduced our exposure to, and emissions associated with, climate-vulnerable sectors and are working together with our customers to help drive a low- carbon economy. We carry out an ESG assessment for all relevant corporate credit applications, and are seeing increasing numbers of transition financing proposals. Total green corporate lending was up 22% in the quarter. We are determined to support our customers' transition and ensure progress towards our 2030 emissions objectives.

On 30 September the European Central Bank withdrew its recommendation for banks to limit dividends. Accordingly, earlier this month we distributed a total of EUR 2.9bn in dividends to our shareholders, including more than 500,000 private individuals and several pension funds across the Nordic countries. Our dividend payments will give a boost to the Nordic economies and help support the post-pandemic economic recovery.

We continue to generate capital each quarter, reinforcing our strong capital position. Share buy-backs are a tool to maintain an efficient capital structure and distribute excess capital. We received supervisory approval in September for a buy-back of up to EUR 2bn - and were among the first banks in Europe to do so. The Board has now decided to initiate the programme. We are also in dialogue with the ECB about a follow-up programme and expect to make a formal application in early 2022.

Over the past few quarters we have consistently delivered on our key priorities: to create great customer experiences, drive income growth initiatives and optimise operational efficiency. This has led to a solid development in our financial performance, which in turn has enabled us to make decisive progress towards our 2022 financial targets.

Given this progress, we are now preparing updates to our financial targets and business plan. We intend to publish new financial targets alongside our fourth-quarter and full-year results on 3 February 2022."

Frank Vang-Jensen

President and Group CEO

Nordea

Third quarter 2021

Q3

Outlook

Key priorities to meet 2022 financial targets

Nordea's business plan focuses on three key priorities to meet its 2022 financial targets: 1) to optimise operational efficiency, 2) to drive income growth initiatives, and 3) to create great customer experiences.

Financial targets for 2022

Nordea's financial targets for 2022 are:

  • a return on equity above 10%
  • a cost-to-income ratio of 50%

Costs (operating expenses)

Total costs for 2021 are expected to be around EUR 4.6bn.

3

Capital policy

A management buffer of 150-200bp above the regulatory CET1 requirement, from 1 January 2021.

Dividend policy

Nordea's dividend policy stipulates a dividend payout ratio of 60-70%, applicable to profit generated from 1 January 2021. Nordea will continuously assess the opportunity to use share buy-backs as a tool to distribute excess capital.

Credit quality

Net loan losses in 2021 are expected to be significantly below the 2020 level.

Nordea

Third quarter 2021

Q3

Table of contents

Income statement ............................................................................................................................

5

Macroeconomy and financial markets ..........................................................................................

6

Group results and performance

Third quarter 2021.............................................................................................................................................

7

Net interest income ........................................................................................................................

7

Net fee and commission income...................................................................................................

8

Net result from items at fair value .................................................................................................

9

Total operating income ..................................................................................................................

9

Total expenses .............................................................................................................................

10

Net loan losses and similar net result ........................................................................................

11

Credit portfolio .............................................................................................................................

11

Profit .............................................................................................................................................

12

Capital position and risk exposure amount................................................................................

13

Regulatory developments............................................................................................................

13

Balance sheet ...............................................................................................................................

15

Funding and liquidity operations ................................................................................................

15

Market risk ....................................................................................................................................

16

Other information............................................................................................................................................

17

Quarterly development, Group......................................................................................................

18

Business areas

Financial overview by business area.............................................................................................................

19

Personal Banking............................................................................................................................................

20

Business Banking...........................................................................................................................................

23

Large Corporates & Institutions.....................................................................................................................

26

Asset & Wealth Management .........................................................................................................................

28

Group functions..............................................................................................................................................

31

Financial statements

Nordea Group..................................................................................................................................................

32

Notes to the financial statements ..................................................................................................................

36

Nordea Bank Abp............................................................................................................................................

55

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 04:53:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORDEA BANK ABP
12:58aNORDEA BANK : Q3 Profit Soars on Customer Business Boost, Tops Estimates
MT
12:54aNORDEA BANK : Interim report third quarter 2021
PU
12:54aNORDEA BANK : Presentation third quarter 2021
PU
12:13aNORDEA BANK : To Initiate $2.3 Billion Share Repurchase Program
MT
10/20NORDEA BANK ABP : Nordea announces commencement of share buy-back programme
DJ
10/20NORDEA BANK : announces commencement of share buy-back programme
AQ
10/15KJELL : Exercise of the over-allotment option and end of the stabilisation period in the I..
AQ
10/15NORDEA BANK : Expects to Complete Business Units Merger in November 2022
MT
10/15NORDEA BANK : Update on the cross-border merger between Nordea Direct Bank ASA and Nordea ..
AQ
10/15NORDEA BANK : Update on the merger between Nordea Direct Boligkreditt AS and Nordea Eiendo..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORDEA BANK ABP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 546 M 11 134 M 11 134 M
Net income 2021 3 572 M 4 167 M 4 167 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 5,76%
Capitalization 44 143 M 51 383 M 51 486 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,62x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 27 510
Free-Float -
Chart NORDEA BANK ABP
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 10,93 €
Average target price 11,32 €
Spread / Average Target 3,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Vang-Jensen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Ian Stuart Smith Group Chief Financial Officer & Head-Group Finance
Torbjörn Magnusson Chairman
Matthew Elderfield Chief Risk Officer, Head-Group Risk & Compliance
Jamie Graham Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP62.69%51 383
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.66%498 175
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION55.36%383 053
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.32%248 152
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.23%208 957
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.20%201 205