Nordea Bank : Investor presentation – 25th Annual Financials CEO Virtual Conference 2020

Today Nordea is the leading Nordic bank with strong market positions in all Nordic countries and business areas
Full Year 2019 numbers
Three key priorities to make us truly competitive and improve our financial performance
Optimise
Drive
Create Great
Operational
Income Growth
Customer
Efficiency
Initiatives
Experiences
Execution & Accountability
A Strong and Personal Financial Partner
Nordea is committed to delivering on our financial targets
Cost to income ratio in FY22
50%
Capital policy
150-200 bps
management buffer
above the regulatory CET1 requirement
Return on equity in FY22
>10%
Dividend policy
60-70%pay-out of distributable
profits to shareholders
Excess capital intended to be distributed
to shareholders through buybacks
Sustainable Banking - inspire and enable our customers to make sustainable choices
Nordea is fully committed to making the financial sector more sustainable
Financing
Green bonds
Green corporate loans
Sustainability linked loans
Green mortgages
Green car loans & leasing
Offering
Investment
Star funds
Climate & Environmental Fund
Sustainable selection model portfolios
Integrated in savings advisory tool
All funds are negatively screened
Risk Management
Board Operations and Sustainability Committee and Business Ethics and Values Committee.
Group Board Directive on Risk includes ESG and ESG Risk Appetite Statement.
Group wide thematic and sector guidelines. Specific policies for investments and sustainable bonds.
Task Force on ECB expectations.
Commitments
Co-Foundersof UNEP FI Principles for Responsible Banking.
Founding members of Collective Commitment to Climate Action.
Founding member of Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance (Life & Pensions).
Founding member of the Poseidon Principles for the shipping industry.
Contributing to society's goals through climate action, social impact and strong governance
Strong volume growth in both Personal Banking & Business Banking despite COVID-19, recovering AuM
Personal Banking (PeB) lending*, EURbn
Comments
+4%
158
• Strong volume growth in both households and SMEs
• Both PeB and BB up 4% compared to same quarter last year
156
154
153
152
Q219
Q319
Q419
Q120
Q220
• Strong mortgage volume growth and high activity also during the
summer months
• Strong recovery in AuM from low levels in April
• Positive market development and good investment performance
• Strong net inflow (EUR 4bn) in Q220, mainly driven by Private
Banking and Institutional Sales
• Customer satisfaction continues to improve during crisis
Business Banking (BB) lending*, EURbn
Assets under management (AuM), EURbn
+4%
86
+1%
86
325
84
307
314
311
83
83
280
Q219
Q319
Q419
Q120
Q220
Q219
Q319
Q419
Q120
Q220
* Excluding FX effects
Large Corporates & Institutions - continues to execute on re-positioning plan
New strategic direction for LC&I
Comments
• Cost takeout and optimisation of international footprint
according to plan
• Cost efficiency improves, cost to income ratio down to 44%
(63% in Q219)
• Reduction of low-return assets as planned
• Lending demand tapering off from peak levels in March/April
• Economic capital in Markets adversely affected by increase
in market volatility
Lending*, EURbn
Return on capital at risk**, %
-3%
50
49
49
50
7
48
6
6
5
1
Q219
Q319
Q419
Q120
Q220
Q219
Q319
Q419
Q120
Q220
8 * Excluding repos
With amortised resolution fees and excluding additional provisions in Q319
We continue to deliver on cost plan and build a strong cost culture
Year over year bridge, EURm
Comments
-6%
• Delivering on cost plan
1,180
• Staff costs down by 11%
• New ways of working supporting cost reductions
121
• Slightly lower IT spend in the quarter
1,108
20
1,088
49
Outlook
• Costs for 2020 to be below EUR 4.7bn
Q219
Cost
Resolution fee
Q220
FX
Q220
decrease
adj.
Very strong capital position to support customers while maintaining dividend capacity
CET1 capital position and requirement, %
5.6
15.8
10.2
Q220
Requirement
Capital policy CET1 requirement
CET1 capital buffer, %
5.6
+2.4
3.2
2.72.6
CET1 buffer
CET1 buffer
2018
Nordea´s
(above MDA)
(above MDA)
EBA stress
COVID-19
pre COVID-19
Q220
test result
stress test
1 Jan 2020
result
Comments
Nordea one of the best capitalised banks in Europe
CET1 capital ratio at 15.8% compared to the current requirement of 10.2%
Capital policy of 150-200 bps above regulatory requirement (MDA level)
CET1 buffer above requirement of 5.6% points
Dividend accrued for 2019 and we are also accruing for 2020
Current capital buffer is twice the amount consumed in a stress scenario
Dividend capacity remains intact
Nordea is one of the most conservative and forward-looking banks on asset quality in Europe
Diversified
and de-risked
portfolio
Prudent,
proactive and
transparent
loan loss
provisioning
Our loan book is well-diversified and has strong underlying credit quality
Credit portfolio significantly de-risked over the past years
Limited exposure to significantly impacted sectors (4% of loan book)
Full-year2020 net loan losses projected below EUR 1bn (less than 41 bps)
Including review of individual exposures in affected sectors, bottom-up business assessment on full credit portfolio and COVID-19 stress test
Underlying Q2 net loan losses at EUR 310m, while overall stable credit portfolio quality development
Including collective provisions based on updated macro scenarios
Conservative macro assumptions, closely aligned with official forecasts (ECB and Nordic)
New management judgement allowances of EUR 388m in Q2 building up the total management buffer to EUR 650m - to cover for future loan losses
Coverage ratio increased to 43% in Q2
COVID-19 accelerates trends in the banking sector - Nordea well positioned
Operations
Services and distribution
Customer offerings
New ways of working - will be permanent to some extent
>70% of staff working remotely - fully operational during crisis
Reviewing what learnings can be made - premises, travelling, outsourcing
Acceleration of digitalisation and remote advice
Significantly increased share of remote meetings
Nordea well positioned: Digital & Personal
Fully digital customer journeys and scalable mobile solutions
Anywhere & Anytime - further investments in digital services and digital sales planned
Digital & sustainable customer offerings to be integrated throughout business areas
We deliver on our promises despite COVID-19
We show strong momentum across business areas and countries despite COVID-19
High activity level and good business performance in challenging times
Strong continued mortgage volume growth and higher market shares in all Nordic countries
Strong net inflow in AuM and recovery in AM commissions
Solid Q2 results - delivering on costs, capital and credit quality
Revenues largely unchanged - with increasing customer satisfaction
Delivering on the cost plan and building a strong cost culture
Profit before loan losses up 4%, cost to income ratio decreased to 52% (58% in Q219)
Significant and prudent provision buffer built up in the quarter - EUR 650m management judgement to cover for future loan losses
Well-diversifiedcredit portfolio with limited exposures to affected sectors
Strong financial position allows for return to dividends and supporting our customers
CET1 buffer is the highest among Nordic and European peers
We deliver on our promises and remain committed to delivering on our business plan and 2022 financial targets
