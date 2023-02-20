Nordea Bank : Mortgage Bank Annual Report 2022 02/20/2023 | 09:20am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Corporate Governance Report 2022 Application by Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc (NMB) is a Finnish public limited company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Nordea Bank Abp, the listed parent company of the whole Nordea Group. In this report the Nordea Group is referred to as "Nordea". A description of corporate governance in Nordea is included in the 2022 Annual Report of Nordea Bank Abp. All the operations of Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc are integrated into the operations of Nordea. Nordea has established the corporate governance framework at Group level and the framework is reviewed on a continuous basis. Information on corporate governance in Nordea and this report are available on www.nordea.com. Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc has given a description of governance arrangements in accordance with the Finnish Act on Credit Institutions and the Finnish Act on Mortgage Credit Banks and Covered Bonds. The description is available on www.nordea.com. Strong corporate governance is about companies having clear and systematic decision-making processes, thus providing clarity about responsibilities, avoiding conflicts of interest and ensuring satisfactory internal control, risk management and transparency. Commitment to Nordea's purpose and values requires the integration of sound corporate governance practices into regular business activities to attain - as far as possible - a company that is both well governed and well managed. Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc submits this Corporate Governance Report as an issuer of covered bonds. This report has been prepared following the guideline on Corporate Governance Statement in the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2020 where applicable. This report is submitted as a separate report from the Annual Report 2022 and it is available on www.nordea.com. The Board of Directors and the Audit Committee of Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc have reviewed this Corporate Governance Report. On Internal Governance in Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc Division of powers and responsibilities Subject to the principles set out in the Governance Requirements, the Group Board has the overall responsibility for adequate Internal Governance across the Group and for ensuring that there is a governance framework appropriate to its structure, business and risks. The Group Board shall consider the interests of all Group Subsidiaries including Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc, and the way strategies and policies contribute to the interest of each of them as well as the whole Group over the long term. The management and control of Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc is divided among the shareholder at the General Meeting, the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), pursuant to the provisions of the external framework, the Articles of Association and the internal instructions set forth by the Board of Directors. General Meeting NMB is the wholly owned subsidiary of Nordea Bank Abp. The Annual General Meeting is the highest decision-making body at which the shareholder exercises its voting rights. At the Annual General Meeting, decisions are taken regarding matters such as the annual accounts, dividend, election of the Board of Directors and auditors and remuneration for Board members and auditors. The Board of Directors The Board of Directors of NMB shall be responsible for managing the company and organising its activities in a proper manner and for representing NMB. The Board of Directors of NMB consists of seven members, three of which are external board members. According to the Articles of Association, the Board of Directors shall consist of not less than three and not more than seven members. The Board of Directors shall appoint the Chair and the Deputy Chair of the Board. Members of the Board of Directors of NMB until 21 February 2022 were Jani Eloranta (Chair), Kaj Blomster, Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Marte Kopperstad (Deputy Chair), Ola Littorin, Minna Martikainen and Timo Nyman. As from 21 February 2022 the members of the Board were Jani Eloranta (Chair), Kaj Blomster, Marte Kopperstad (Deputy Chair), Ola Littorin, Minna Martikainen and Timo Nyman. As from 31 May 2022 the members of the Board were Jani Eloranta (Chair), Kaj Blomster, Marte Kopperstad (Deputy Chair), Ola Littorin, Minna Martikainen, Timo Nyman and Ilkka Salonen. Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc . Annual Report 2022 76 Further information on the members of the Board of Directors can be found in the section of "Management and auditors" in the Annual Report 2022 of Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc and on www.nordea.com. Of the members of the Board of Directors Kaj Blomster, Minna Martikainen and Ilkka Salonen are independent of NMB and its shareholder. Jani Eloranta (Chair), Marte Kopperstad (Deputy Chair), Ola Littorin and Timo Nyman are all employees in the Nordea Group. None of the members of the Board of Directors take part in the day-to-day management of NMB. The Board of Directors shall, in accordance with the Local Governance Rules for the Board of Directors of Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc approved by it, confirm the authorisation to act for and on behalf of NMB and the distribution of duties between the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO. The Board of Directors is responsible for the organisation and administration of NMB and its business. The Board shall manage NMB's affairs with due expertise and care in accordance with legislation, the Articles of Association, existing Group Internal Rules issued by the Group Board and the Group CEO as well as internal guidelines issued by NMB's Board. It is particularly incumbent upon the Board of Directors to: set up the governance structure of NMB, ensure that NMB's organisation with respect to accounting and NMB's financial circumstances generally includes satisfactory controls, approve the risk strategy and other strategic goals as well as ensure that the surveillance of the goals and strategy is reliable, acknowledge and adjust and adopt Group Internal Remuneration Rules as amended from time to time to ensure that NMB have remuneration policies that are in line with the remuneration principles set out in external regulation, appoint and discharge the CEO, the Deputy CEO and CRO and exercise supervision to ensure that the CEO fulfils his or her obligations, determine matters relating to the funding operations, resolve on and submit annual reports and interim reports for NMB, regularly monitor and assess NMB's financial situation and risks, convene and prepare items for the Annual General Meeting. The Board has approved a policy for NMB to advance diversity in the composition of the Board. When the selection process of board members is carried out by NMB's Board of Directors the following shall be considered: All Board member nominations should be based on merit with the prime consideration being to maintain and enhance the Board's overall effectiveness. Within this, a broad set of qualities and competences is sought for and it is recognised that diversity, including age, gender, geographical provenance and educational and professional background, is an important factor to take into consideration. NMB's objective is to have a fair, equal and balanced representation of different genders and other diversifying factors in the Board collectively. The composition of the Board of Directors is in line with the diversity policy. Work of the Board of Directors In 2022, the Board of Directors held 13 meetings. One meeting was a physical meeting, nine were phone meetings and three meetings were held per capsulam. Meeting attendance in 2022: As from 1 January 2021 until 21 February 2022 Jani Eloranta, Chair 2/2 Kaj Blomster 2/2 Hanna-Maria Heikkinen 2/2 Marte Kopperstad, Deputy Chair 2/2 Ola Littorin 2/2 Minna Martikainen 2/2 Timo Nyman 1/2 Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc . Annual Report 2022 77 As from 21 February 2022 until 31 May 2022 Jani Eloranta, Chair 6/6 Kaj Blomster 6/6 Marte Kopperstad, Deputy Chair 6/6 Ola Littorin 6/6 Minna Martikainen 6/6 Timo Nyman 6/6 As from 31 May 2022 until 31 December 2022 Jani Eloranta, Chair 5/5 Kaj Blomster 5/5 Marte Kopperstad, Deputy Chair 4/5 Ola Littorin 5/5 Minna Martikainen 5/5 Timo Nyman 5/5 Ilkka Salonen 5/5 The Board regularly follows up on the business plan, financial position and development as well as risks. The financial targets and the business plan will be reviewed on an annual basis. In 2022, the Board discussed issues related e.g. to the risk strategy and risk appetite framework, Financial crime, internal control and compliance, well-being of the staff, recovery planning details, housing loan and covered bond market. The Secretary of the Board of Directors is Tarja Ikonen. Board committees The Board of Directors of Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc has three Board committees: Audit Committee (AC), Risk Committee (BRIC) and Nomination Committee. Audit Committee Audit Committee (AC) has tasks set out to it in the Finnish Act on Credit Institutions and in the Company Directive for on the Audit Committee approved by the Board of Directors of NMB. The members of the Audit Committee were Hanna-Maria Heikkinen (Chair), Kaj Blomster and Marte Kopperstad until 21 February 2022. As from 1 April 2022 the members of the Audit Committee were Minna Martikainen (Chair), Kaj Blomster and Ola Littorin. Generally, the Chief Internal Auditor (CIA), the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as well as the external auditor of NMB are present at meetings with the right to participate in discussions but not in decisions. The majority of the members of AC are to be independent of NMB and its shareholder. AC assists the Board in ensuring the quality of NMB's financial reporting process and in that connection reviews and monitors NMB's quarterly financial reporting and the external auditors' reports on key matters arising from their audit of NMB's financial statements and reviews NMB's annual and interim reports. AC shall review the external audit plan. Further the Committee shall assess in discussions with the external auditor the threats to their independence and the safeguards applied to mitigate those threats as documented by them, to monitor on the provision of other services in addition to audit that the external auditor is allowed to provide to NMB, and annually review the external auditor's disclosure of such other services and shall assess and ensure that the internal and external auditors annually confirm in writing their impartiality and independence. The AC shall review Group Internal Audit's (GIA) audit plan as well as GIA's periodic reports, including the audit log. The AC shall prepare the election of the external auditor prior to the Annual General Meeting and shall annually review the Company Directive for Audit Committee. In 2022, the Committee held seven meetings. Risk Committee Risk Committee (BRIC, Committee) has tasks set out to it in the Finnish Act on Credit Institutions and in the Local Governance Rules for the Board Risk Committee approved by the Board of Directors of NMB. The members of the Committee were Kaj Blomster (Chair), Minna Martikainen and Timo Nyman. Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc . Annual Report 2022 78 The majority of the members of the BRIC are to be independent of NMB and its shareholder. BRIC assists the Board in fulfilling its oversight responsibilities concerning management and control of the risks, risk frameworks, controls and processes associated with NMB's operations, including credit, market, liquidity, business, operational risk, conduct and compliance, as well as related frameworks and processes. BRIC shall take appropriate actions in response to Group Risk and Group Internal Audit (GIA) reports on significant deficiencies and risk presented to BRIC. In 2022, BRIC held eight meetings. Nomination Committee The Committee members are Aleksi Lehtonen, Nina Luomanen and Petteri Änkilä. The purpose of the Committee is to assist the Board of Directors at least in the following matters: to propose candidates to be elected as board members by the general meeting of the shareholders, both annually in connection with AGMs and ad hoc when otherwise necessary, for example, to replace resigning board members and/or to elect additional board members if the board shall be increased; and to continuously work to ensure the appropriate succession planning concerning the board members and thereby, among other things, to the extent possible ensure continuity of decision making and prevent too many individuals having to be replaced simultaneously as well as set out plans for dealing with unexpected absences or departures and take into account diversity objectives. The nomination committee shall in its work consider all applicable rules on the formation of a board including rules on suitability - covering good repute, competence, sufficient time commitment, conflicts of interest and composition in general - and thereby ensuring that both the board as a whole and each board member fulfils all relevant requirements. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Deputy CEO and Management Group Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc has a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a Deputy CEO. The CEO of Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc has established a Management Group to assist and support him in the management of the daily operations of NMB. The Management Group consists of the CEO, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Head of Mortgage Products, the Chief Operating Officer (COO), the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of NMB and the appointed Compliance Officer (CO) of the Company. The CRO and CO are members of the Management Group but do not take part in business decisions. While it is CRO's and CO's task to ensure that risks are considered in business decisions, the accountability remains with the business. Internal Control Process The Board of Directors is responsible for setting and overseeing an adequate and effective Internal Control Framework. The Internal Control Framework is designed to ensure effective and efficient operations, adequate identification, measurement and mitigation of risks, prudent conduct of business, sound administrative and accounting procedures, reliability of financial and non-financial information reported or disclosed (both internally and externally) and compliance with laws, regulations, supervisory requirements, the Nordea Group Internal Rules and the company specific internal guidelines. The internal control process is carried out by NMB's Board of Directors, senior management, risk management functions and other staff. The internal control process aims to create the necessary fundamentals for the entire organisation to contribute to the effectiveness and high quality of internal control through, for instance, clear definitions, assignment of roles and responsibilities and common tools and procedures. Roles and responsibilities with respect to internal control and risk management are divided into three lines of defence. In the first line of defence, NMB is a risk owner, and thus responsible for conducting the business within the risk exposure limits and risk appetite and in accordance with the Internal Control Framework. Risk management As the second line of defence, the control functions are responsible for maintaining the Internal Control Framework and for monitoring the implementation of the policies and procedures within this Framework. Chief Risk Officer NMB has a Chief Risk Officer (CRO). The CRO is an independent second line of defence risk management function within NMB. The CRO shall provide a complete view of the whole range of risks in NMB to the Board of Directors and ensure the coordination of risk management activities and adequate risk management setup in the legal entity. The CRO also reports to Group Risk / Country CRO in Finland. Compliance Group Compliance is responsible for ensuring and monitoring compliance with internal and external rules and for establishing policies and processes to manage compliance risks and to ensure compliance. It is responsible for providing the framework for the internal control of non-financial risks, by designing relevant Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc . Annual Report 2022 79 processes as well as issuing relevant internal rules. The second line of defence is responsible for activities such as identifying, assessing, monitoring, controlling and reporting of issues related to risks, including compliance with internal rules and regulations. NMB has outsourced its compliance activities to Nordea Bank Abp, Personal Banking Compliance, PeB Divisions and Mortgage Compliance. The Compliance function has the overall responsibility for co-ordinating the control of NMB's compliance risk, and for producing and following up on appropriate compliance risk assessments, for planning compliance activities and for compliance risk reporting in respect of NMB. The Compliance Officer regularly reports to the CEO of NMB and reports on significant compliance observations are also provided to the Board of Directors of NMB and relevant Board Committees. Internal audit Group Internal Audit (GIA) is an independent function commissioned by the Board of Directors. Audit Committee is responsible for guidance on and evaluation of GIA within NMB. The Chief Internal Auditor reports functionally to the Board of Directors and Audit Committee. The purpose of GIA is to support the Board of Directors in protecting the assets, reputation and sustainability of NMB. GIA does this by assessing whether all significant risks are identified and appropriately reported by management and the risk functions to the Board, Audit Committee and the senior management; by assessing whether all significant risks are adequately controlled; and by challenging the senior management to improve the effectiveness of governance, risk management and internal controls. GIA does not engage in consulting activities unless otherwise instructed by the AC. All activities and entities of the Group fall within the scope of GIA. GIA makes a risk-based decision as to which areas within its scope should be included in the audit plan approved by the Group Board. After the approval of the Nordea Group Audit Plan, the Audit Plan of NMB is composed by GIA and approved by the Board of Directors of NMB. GIA shall operate free from interference in determining the scope of internal auditing, in performing its audit work and in communicating its results. For example, this means that GIA is authorised to inform the financial supervisory authorities of any matter without further approval. The Chief Internal Auditor has unrestricted access to the CEO and Chair of the AC and should meet with the Chair of the AC informally and formally throughout the year, even without the presence of the executive management. GIA is authorised to carry out all investigations and obtain all information required to discharge its duties. This includes the right to sufficient and timely access to the organisation's records, systems, premises and staff. GIA has the right to attend and observe e.g. Board Committees and senior management meetings when relevant and necessary. Insider Administration The Nordea Group and Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc have in accordance with laws and regulations adopted internal guidelines governing handling of insider information and trading in securities. Leading officials Leading Officials (LO) are appointed by Group Compliance after they assume a position that fulfils the criteria of a LO, and shall be registered on a List of Leading Officials of NMB. Members of the Board of Directors, the CEO and the Deputy CEO of NMB are considered to hold positions in which they discharge managerial responsibilities in NMB and are thus classified as Leading Officials (LO). Other persons in such leading positions that they are to be considered as Leading Officials, are members of NMB's Management Group who have regular access to Inside Information relating directly or indirectly to NMB and the power to make managerial decisions affecting the future developments and business prospects of NMB. Inside information and Internal Insider lists As part of its ordinary work, the management of NMB shall in dialogue with the Head of Long Term Funding and/or the Head of Group Treasury on a continuous basis consider if any decision, event, agreement or other circumstance (including the financial results or financial position) would be likely to have a significant effect on the price of a Financial Instrument i.e. Covered Bond issued by NMB. If the management of NMB considers any information as likely Inside Information, it shall without undue delay refer the matter to the Head of Group Corporate Legal (GCL) for further handling in accordance with procedures for the Insider Coordination Team (ICT) of Nordea. An Internal Insider List shall be established and maintained by the Control Room upon request by the Insider Coordination Team (ICT), following their identification of Inside Information that relates to Nordea/NMB. The Chief Financial Officer is responsible for all Internal Insider Lists. The Control Room is responsible for Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc . Annual Report 2022 80 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 14:19:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about NORDEA BANK ABP 10:08a Dollar edges down from six-week peak, Swedish crown jumps RE 09:20a Nordea Bank : Mortgage Bank Annual Report 2022 PU 09:20a Nordea Bank : Mortgage Bank Corporate Governance report 2022 PU 09:01a Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc : Annual Report 2022 AQ 07:15a Dollar edges lower from six-week peak, Swedish crown jumps RE 02:17a Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 17.02.2023 EQ 02/17 Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 17.02.2023 AQ 02/17 European Midday Briefing: Mood Hit By Shift in Fed Rate Expecta.. DJ 02/17 Nordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares EQ 02/16 Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 16.02.2023 AQ Analyst Recommendations on NORDEA BANK ABP 02/08 NORDEA : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating MD 02/06 NORDEA : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral MD 02/03 NORDEA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating MD