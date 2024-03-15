Capital and Risk Management Report 2023

Appendix F Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc

Table of contents

Table name

Table Number

Capital Position

EU KM1 - Key metrics template

1

EU CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds

2

EU CC2 - Reconciliation of regulatory own funds to balance sheet in the audited financial statements

3

EU OV1 - Overview of total risk exposure amounts

4

Credit Risk

EU CR1 - Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions

5

EU CR1-A - Maturity of exposures

6

EU CR2 - Changes in the stock of non-performing loans and advances

7

EU CR3 - CRM techniques overview: Disclosure of the use of credit risk mitigation techniques

8

EU CR4 - standardised approach - Credit risk exposure and CRM effects

9

EU CR7 - IRB approach - Effect on the RWEAs of credit derivatives used as CRM techniques

10

EU CR7-A - IRB approach - Disclosure of the extent of the use of CRM techniques

11

EU CR8 - RWEA flow statements of credit risk exposures under the IRB approach

12

EU CQ1 - Credit quality of forborne exposures

13

EU CQ3 - Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days

14

EU CQ4 - Quality of non-performing exposures by geography

15

EU CQ5 - Credit quality of loans and advances to non-financial corporations by industry

16

Liquidity

EU LIQ1 - Quantitative information of LCR

17

EU LIQ2 - Net Stable Funding Ratio

18

Operational Risk

EU OR1 - Operational risk own funds requirements and risk-weighted exposure amounts

19

Other

EU LR1 - LRSum: Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage ratio exposures

20

EU LR2 - LRCom: Leverage ratio common disclosure

21

EU LR3 - LRSpl: Split-up of on balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and exempted exposures)

22

EU CCyB1 - Geographical distribution of credit exposures relevant for the calculation of the countercyclical buffer

23

EU CCyB2 - Amount of institution-specific countercyclical capital buffer

24

EU ILAC - Internal loss absorbing capacity: internal MREL and, where applicable, requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities for non-

25

EU G-SIIs

EU TLAC2b - Creditor ranking - Entity that is not a resolution entity

26

Not applicable template list

1

Table 1 - EU KM1 - Key metrics template

During the second half of 2023, total own funds for NMB increased by EUR 3m. CET1 capital increased by 3m, while AT1 capital and T2 capital remained stable. Total REA decreased by EUR 3m over the period, CET1 ratio increased by 0.1pp to 39.8% and TCR increased by 0.1 pp to 40.3%. The leverage ratio remained at the same level (4.8%).

a

b

c

d

e

Available own funds (amounts)

2023 Q4

2023 Q2

2022 Q4

1

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital

1,559

1,557

1,560

2

Tier 1 capital

1,559

1,557

1,560

3

Total capital

1,580

1,578

1,581

Risk-weighted exposure amounts

4

Total risk exposure amount

3,922

3,925

3,892

Capital ratios (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)

5

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)

39.8%

39.7%

40.1%

6

Tier 1 ratio (%)

39.8%

39.7%

40.1%

7

Total capital ratio (%)

40.3%

40.2%

40.6%

EU 7a

EU 7b

EU 7c

EU 7d

Additional own funds requirements to address risks other than the risk of excessive leverage (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)

Additional own funds requirements to address risks other than the risk of excessive

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

leverage (%)

of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage points)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

of which: to be made up of Tier 1 capital (percentage points)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Total SREP own funds requirements (%)

8.0%

8.0%

8.0%

Combined buffer and overall capital requirement (as a percentage of risk-weighted exposure amount)

8

Capital conservation buffer (%)

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

Conservation buffer due to macro-prudential or systemic risk identified at the level of

EU 8a a Member State (%)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

9

Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer (%)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

EU 9a

Systemic risk buffer (%)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

10

Global Systemically Important Institution buffer (%)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

EU 10a

Other Systemically Important Institution buffer (%)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

11

Combined buffer requirement (%)

2.5%

2.5%

2.5%

EU 11a

Overall capital requirements (%)

10.5%

10.5%

10.5%

12

CET1 available after meeting the total SREP own funds requirements (%)

32.3%

32.2%

32.6%

Leverage ratio

13

Total exposure measure

32,559

32,542

34,006

14

Leverage ratio (%)

4.8%

4.8%

4.6%

Additional own funds requirements to address the risk of excessive leverage (as a percentage of total exposure measure)

EU 14a

Additional own funds requirements to address the risk of excessive leverage (%)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

EU 14b of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage points)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

EU 14c

Total SREP leverage ratio requirements (%)

3.0%

3.0%

3.0%

Leverage ratio buffer and overall leverage ratio requirement (as a percentage of total exposure measure)

EU 14d

Leverage ratio buffer requirement (%)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

EU 14e

Overall leverage ratio requirement (%)

3.0%

3.0%

3.0%

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

15

Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) (Weighted value -average)

350

304

323

326

302

EU 16a

Cash outflows - Total weighted value

302

200

279

263

152

EU 16b

Cash inflows - Total weighted value

646

787

967

938

879

16

Total net cash outflows (adjusted value)

75

50

70

66

38

17

Liquidity coverage ratio (%)

1437%

1432%

1757%

2315%

2488%

Net Stable Funding Ratio

18

Total available stable funding

28,818

28,605

29,258

30,004

29,207

19

Total required stable funding

25,638

25,605

26,163

26,757

26,823

20

NSFR ratio (%)

112.4%

111.7%

111.8%

112.1%

108.9%

2

Table 2 - EU CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds

At the end of 2023, Tier 1 capital and CET1 capital decreased by EUR -1m compared to 2022. Tier 2 capital remained unchanged and total own funds decreased by EUR -1m.

EURm

(a)

(b)

Source based on reference

numbers/letters of the

Amounts balance sheet under the regulatory scope of

consolidation

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital: instruments and reserves

1

Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts

250

1

of which: Instrument type 1

250

of which: Instrument type 2

of which: Instrument type 3

2

Retained earnings

1,328

3

Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)

-15

3

EU-3a

Funds for general banking risk

  1. Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (3) CRR and the related share premium accounts subject to phase out from CET1
  2. Minority interests (amount allowed in consolidated CET1)

EU-5a

Independently reviewed interim profits net of any foreseeable charge or dividend

6

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital before regulatory adjustments

1,563

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital: regulatory adjustments

7

Additional value adjustments (negative amount)

0

8

Intangible assets (net of related tax liability) (negative amount)

10

Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net

of related tax liability where the conditions in Article 38 (3) CRR are met) (negative amount)

11

Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges of financial instruments that are not

15

valued at fair value

12

Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts

-15

  1. Any increase in equity that results from securitised assets (negative amount)
  2. Gains or losses on liabilities valued at fair value resulting from changes in own credit standing
  3. Defined-benefitpension fund assets (negative amount)
  4. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by an institution of own CET1 instruments (negative amount)
  5. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the CET 1 instruments of financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross holdings with the institution designed to inflate artificially the own funds of the institution (negative amount)
  6. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)
  7. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net

of eligible short positions) (negative amount)

EU-20a Exposure amount of the following items which qualify for a RW of 1250%, where the institution opts for the deduction alternative

EU-20b of which: qualifying holdings outside the financial sector (negative amount)

EU-20c of which: securitisation positions (negative amount)

EU-20d of which: free deliveries (negative amount)

  1. Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10% threshold, net of related tax liability where the conditions in Article 38 (3) CRR are met) (negative amount)
  2. Amount exceeding the 17.65% threshold (negative amount)
  3. of which: direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial

sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities

24 Not applicable

N/A

25 of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences EU-25aLosses for the current financial year (negative amount)

EU-25b Foreseeable tax charges relating to CET1 items except where the institution suitably adjusts the amount of CET1 items insofar as such tax charges reduce the amount up to which those items may be used to cover

risks or losses (negative amount)

26

Not applicable

N/A

27

Qualifying AT1 deductions that exceed the AT1 items of the institution (negative amount)

27a

Other regulatory adjustments

-3

28

Total regulatory adjustments to Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)

-3

29

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital

1,559

3

EURm

(a)

(b)

Source based on reference

numbers/letters of the

Amounts balance sheet under the regulatory scope of

consolidation

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital: instruments

  1. Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts
  2. of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards
  3. of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards
  4. Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (4) CRR and the related share premium accounts

subject to phase out from AT1

EU-33a Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 494a(1) CRR subject to phase out from AT1 EU-33b Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 494b(1) CRR subject to phase out from AT1

  1. Qualifying Tier 1 capital included in consolidated AT1 capital (including minority interests not included in row 5) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties
  2. of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
  3. Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital before regulatory adjustments

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital: regulatory adjustments

  1. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by an institution of own AT1 instruments (negative amount)
  2. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross holdings with the institution designed to inflate artificially the own funds of the institution (negative amount)
  3. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)
  4. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (net of eligible short positions) (negative

amount)

  1. Qualifying T2 deductions that exceed the T2 items of the institution (negative amount)
    42a Other regulatory adjustments to AT1 capital
  2. Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital
  3. Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital

45 Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)

1,559

Tier 2 (T2) capital: instruments

  1. Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts
  2. Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484(5) CRR and the related share premium accounts

subject to phase out from T2 as described in Article 486(4) CRR

EU-47a Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 494a(2) CRR subject to phase out from T2 EU-47b Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 494b(2) CRR subject to phase out from T2

  1. Qualifying own funds instruments included in consolidated T2 capital (including minority interests and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or 34) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties
  2. of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

50

Credit risk adjustments

21

51

Tier 2 (T2) capital before regulatory adjustments

21

4

EURm

(a)

(b)

Source based on reference

numbers/letters of the

Amounts balance sheet under the regulatory scope of

consolidation

Tier 2 (T2) capital: regulatory adjustments

  1. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by an institution of own T2 instruments and subordinated loans (negative amount)
  2. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross holdings with the institution designed to inflate artificially the own funds of the institution (negative amount)
  3. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)
  4. Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (net of eligible

short positions) (negative amount)

EU-56a

Qualifying eligible liabilities deductions that exceed the eligible liabilities items of the institution (negative

amount)

EU-56b

Other regulatory adjustments to T2 capital

57

Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 (T2) capital

58

Tier 2 (T2) capital

21

59

Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)

1,580

60

Total Risk exposure amount

3,922

Capital ratios and requirements including buffers

61

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

39.8%

62

Tier 1 capital

39.8%

63

Total capital

40.3%

64

Institution CET1 overall capital requirements

7.0%

65

of which: capital conservation buffer requirement

2.5%

66

of which: countercyclical capital buffer requirement

0.0%

67 of which: systemic risk buffer requirement

EU-67a

of which: Global Systemically Important Institution (G-SII) or Other Systemically Important Institution

(O-SII) buffer requirement

EU-67b

of which: additional own funds requirements to address the risks other than the risk of excessive

leverage

68

Common Equity Tier 1 capital (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) available after meeting the

32.3%

minimum capital requirements

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)

  1. Direct and indirect holdings of own funds and eligible liabilities of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount below 10% threshold and net of eligible short positions)
  2. Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount below 17.65% thresholds and net of

eligible short positions)

75

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount below 17.65% threshold, net of related tax

16

liability where the conditions in Article 38 (3) CRR are met)

Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in Tier 2

76

Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to standardised approach (prior to

the application of the cap)

77

Cap on inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under standardised approach

78

Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to internal ratings-based approach

51

(prior to the application of the cap)

79

Cap for inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under internal ratings-based approach

21

Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 Jan 2014 and 1 Jan 2022)

  1. Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
  2. Amount excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
  3. Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
  4. Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
  5. Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
  6. Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

5

Table 3 - EU CC2 - reconciliation of regulatory own funds to balance sheet in the audited financial statements

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 total assets as published in the financial statements stood at EUR 32.5bn (EUR 34.2bn in Q4 2022), total liabilities amounted to EUR 31.0bn (EUR 32.7bn in Q4 2022) and equity amounted to EUR 1.56bn (EUR 1.55bn in Q4 2022).

EURm

a & b

c

Balance sheet as in

published financial

Reference

statements

As at period end

Assets - Breakdown by asset classes according to the balance sheet in the published financial statements

1

Cash and balances with central banks

201

2

Loans to credit institutions

1,042

3

Loans to the public

31,066

4

Derivatives

450

5

Fair value changes of the hedged items in portfolio hedges of interest rate risk

-288

6

Property and equipment

0

7

Deferred tax assets

16

8

Other assets

28

9

Prepaid expenses and accrued income

9

Total assets

32,524

Liabilities - Breakdown by liability classes according to the balance sheet in the published financial statements

1

Deposits by credit institutions

10,297

2

Debt securities in issue

19,931

4

Derivatives

589

5

Current tax liabilities

1

6

Other liabilities

97

7

Accrued expenses and prepaid income

47

8

Provisions

0

9

Retirement benefit liabilities

0

Total liabilities

30,962

Shareholders' Equity

250

1

Share capital

1

2

Other reserves

1,185

of which: Accumulated other comprehensive income

-15

3

3

Retained earnings

128

Total shareholders' equity

1,563

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

32,524

Off balance sheet commitments

16,685

Assets pledged as security for own liabilities

Loan commitments

196

6

Table 4 - EU OV1 - Overview of total risk exposure amounts

The table provides an overview of total REA for 2023. Credit risk was the largest risk type accounting for approximately 90% of Pillar I REA, followed by operational risk which was the second largest risk type. REA increased by EUR 31m during the period, mainly stemming from operational risk (EUR 37m).

EURm

Total risk exposure amounts (TREA) Total own funds requirements

a

b

c

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Q4 2023

1

Credit risk (excluding CCR)

3,508

3,513

281

2

Of which the standardised approach

41

51

3

3

Of which the Foundation IRB (F-IRB) approach

0

70

0

4 Of which slotting approach

EU 4a

Of which equities under the simple riskweighted approach

5

Of which the Advanced IRB (A-IRB) approach

3,467

3,392

277

  1. Counterparty credit risk - CCR
  2. Of which the standardised approach
  3. Of which internal model method (IMM) EU 8a Of which exposures to a CCP
    EU 8b Of which credit valuation adjustment - CVA
  4. Of which other CCR
  1. Settlement risk
  2. Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book (after the cap)
  3. Of which SEC-IRBA approach
  4. Of which SEC-ERBA (including IAA)
  5. Of which SEC-SA approach

EU 19a Of which 1250% / deduction

  1. Position, foreign exchange and commodities risks (Market risk)
  2. Of which the standardised approach
  3. Of which IMA

EU 22a

Large exposures

23

Operational risk

404

367

32

EU 23a

Of which basic indicator approach

EU 23b

Of which standardised approach

404

367

32

EU 23c

Of which advanced measurement approach

24

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250% risk weight)

41

50

3

29

Total

3,912

3,881

313

Additional risk exposure amount related to Finnish RW floor due to Article 458 CRR

Additional risk exposure amount related to Swedish RW floor due to Article 458 CRR

11

11

1

Article 3 CRR Buffer

Pillar 1 total

3,922

3,892

314

7

Table 5 - EU CR1 - Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions

Total gross carrying amount of performing and non-performing loans and advances amounted to EUR 32bn at the end of 2023, of which non-performing amounted to EUR 270m. Allowances in stage 3 for non-performing loans and advances were EUR 51m at the end of 2023. The coverage ratio, including loans and advances fair value through profit and loss (FV through PL), was 19%.

EURm

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

h

i

j

k

l

m

n

o

Gross carrying amount/nominal amount

Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes in fair value due to

Collaterals and financial

credit risk and provisions

guarantees received

Non-performing exposures -

Accumulated

Performing exposures - accumulated

accumulated impairment,

Performing exposures

Non-performing exposures

partial write-

On

On non-

impairment and provisions

accumulated negative changes in fair

value due to credit risk and provisions

off

performing

performing

exposures

exposures

Q4 2023

of which:

of which:

of which:

of which:

of which:

of which:

of which:

of which:

stage 1

stage 2

stage 2

stage 3

stage 1

stage 2

stage 2

stage 3

005

Cash balances at central banks

641

641

and other demand deposits

010

Loans and advances

31,479

28,935

2,544

270

270

-30

-4

-26

-51

-51

27,476

216

020

Central banks

030

General governments

040

Credit institutions

603

603

143

050

Other financial corporations

0

0

0

060

Non-financial corporations

1,620

1,409

211

1

1

-5

-0

-5

-0

-0

1,615

1

070

Of which SMEs

1,587

1,409

178

1

1

-3

-0

-3

-0

-0

1,588

1

080

Households

29,256

26,923

2,333

269

269

-25

-3

-21

-50

-50

25,719

215

090

Debt securities

0

0

-0

-0

100 Central banks

  1. General governments
  1. Credit institutions

130

Other financial corporations

0

0

-0

-0

140

Non-financial corporations

150 Off-balance-sheet exposures

194

185

10

1

1

-0

-0

-0

59

0

160 Central banks

  1. General governments
  1. Credit institutions
  1. Other financial corporations

200

Non-financial corporations

149

149

1

1

-0

-0

1

210

Households

45

35

10

0

0

-0

-0

-0

58

0

220

Total

32,314

29,760

2,554

271

271

-30

-4

-26

-51

-51

27,535

216

8

Table 6 - EU CR1-A - Maturity of exposures

EU CR1-A discloses net exposure values for on-balance and off-balance sheet exposures. For exposures classified as loans and advances, about 91.5 % were in the >5 years bucket. Total exposure amount for both groups in Q4 2023 amounted to EUR 32.4bn.

EURm

a

b

c

d

e

f

Net exposure value

On demand

<= 1 year

> 1 year <= 5

> 5 years

No stated

Total

years

maturity

1

Loans and advances

439

289

1,775

29,598

254

32,355

2

Debt securities

3

Total

439

289

1,775

29,598

254

32,355

9

