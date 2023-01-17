Advanced search
Nordea Bank : Peter Sandahl appointed Head of Climate and Environment

01/17/2023 | 10:30am EST
Peter Sandahl is currently Head of Sustainability at Nordea Life & Pension where he has led the pension company's climate and sustainability strategy since 2019. Over the past four years, Peter has had an active role in shaping the global standards for carbon accounting, net-zero alignment and transition planning for financial institutions. He is also a frequently requested adviser and holds positions in central initiatives such as Partnership for Carbon Accounting for Financials (PCAF), Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ). He brings valuable expertise and experience to further develop and strengthen Nordea's work within climate change and biodiversity.

Nordea is committed to becoming a net-zero bank and has set ambitious and science-based targets across investments, lending portfolios and own operations. "I'm very happy to have been given the trust to lead the work in this important area. I look forward to working with colleagues, customers and the broader community in further developing Nordea's climate transition plan and executing on our goals and commitments," says Peter Sandahl.

The Climate and Environment team will be established to lead Nordea's strategic agenda by ensuring progress and group-wide alignment across financing and investment activities in order to meet the Group's long-term objective of becoming a net-zero bank.

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 15:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
