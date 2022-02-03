Nordea Bank : Presentation fourth quarter 2021

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events and potential financial performance. Although Nordea believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.
Important factors that may cause such a difference for Nordea include, but are not limited to: (i) the macroeconomic development, (ii) change in the competitive climate, (iii) change in the regulatory environment and other government actions and (iv) change in interest rate and foreign exchange rate levels.
This presentation does not imply that Nordea has undertaken to revise these forward-looking statements, beyond what is required by applicable law or applicable stock exchange regulations if and when circumstances arise that will lead to changes compared to the date when these statements were provided.
Executive summary
Customer business volumes at all-time-high levels
Mortgage volumes up 6% y/y, SME lending up 6% y/y and assets under management up 17% y/y
Strong profit growth, driven by 10% increase in income and tight cost control
Net interest income up 7%, net fee and commission income up 16% and net fair value result up 14%
Operating profit up 32% to EUR 1,281m
Cost-to-incomeratio* down to 47%, supported by income growth and cost efficiency
Continued strong credit quality - management buffer unchanged
Net loan losses and similar net result EUR 56m or 7bp during quarter - realised net loan losses low
Return on equity* at 11.3% and earnings per share EUR 0.26
Dividend of EUR 0.69** per share proposed for 2021 - up 77% compared with 2020
CET1 ratio at 17.0% - 6.8pp above regulatory requirement; follow-onbuy-back application for Q2 submitted for approval
New financial target for 2025: RoE above 13%, supported by cost-to-income ratio of 45-47%
RoE above 11% expected for 2022, supported by cost-to-income ratio of 49-50%
3 * With amortised resolution fees
** Approximate amount based on the estimated number of shares that will be in issue at the estimated dividend record date
Group quarterly results Q4 2021
Income statement and key ratios EURm Net interest income Net fee and commission income Net fair value result Other income Total operating income Total operating expenses excl. res. fee Total operating expenses Profit before loan losses Net loan losses and similar net result* Operating profit
Cost-to-income ratio**, % Return on equity**, % Diluted earnings per share, EUR
Q421
Q420
Q4/Q4
Q321
Q4/Q3
1,255
1,169
7 %
1,226
2 %
920
792
16 %
870
6 %
247
217
14 %
224
10 %
16
41
-61 %
24
-33 %
2,438
2,219
10 %
2,344
4 %
-1,101
-1,218
-10 %
-1,098
0 %
-1,101
-1,218
-10 %
-1,098
0 %
1,337
1,001
34 %
1,246
7 %
-56
-28
22
1,281
973
32 %
1,268
1 %
47
57
49
11.3
8.4
10.8
0.26
0.18
0.25
4 * Includes fair value adjustments to loans held at fair value in Nordea Kredit
With amortised resolution fees
Group full-year results 2021
Income statement and key ratios
FY21
FY20
FY/FY
EURm
Net interest income
4,925
4,515
9 %
Net fee and commission income
3,495
2,959
18 %
Net fair value result
1,119
900
24 %
Other income
81
92
-12 %
Total operating income
9,620
8,466
14 %
Total operating expenses excl. res. fee
-4,425
-4,441
0 %
Total operating expenses
-4,649
-4,643
0 %
Profit before loan losses
4,971
3,823
30 %
Net loan losses and similar net result*
-35
-860
Operating profit
4,936
2,963
67 %
Cost-to-income ratio, %
48
55
Return on equity, %
11.2
7.1
Diluted earnings per share, EUR
0.95
0.55
5 * Includes fair value adjustments to loans held at fair value in Nordea Kredit
