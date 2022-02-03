Log in
Nordea Bank : Presentation fourth quarter 2021

02/03/2022 | 12:39am EST
Fourth-quarter and full-year results 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events and potential financial performance. Although Nordea believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference for Nordea include, but are not limited to: (i) the macroeconomic development, (ii) change in the competitive climate, (iii) change in the regulatory environment and other government actions and (iv) change in interest rate and foreign exchange rate levels.

This presentation does not imply that Nordea has undertaken to revise these forward-looking statements, beyond what is required by applicable law or applicable stock exchange regulations if and when circumstances arise that will lead to changes compared to the date when these statements were provided.

2

Executive summary

  • Customer business volumes at all-time-high levels
    • Mortgage volumes up 6% y/y, SME lending up 6% y/y and assets under management up 17% y/y
  • Strong profit growth, driven by 10% increase in income and tight cost control
    • Net interest income up 7%, net fee and commission income up 16% and net fair value result up 14%
    • Operating profit up 32% to EUR 1,281m
  • Cost-to-incomeratio* down to 47%, supported by income growth and cost efficiency
  • Continued strong credit quality - management buffer unchanged
    • Net loan losses and similar net result EUR 56m or 7bp during quarter - realised net loan losses low
  • Return on equity* at 11.3% and earnings per share EUR 0.26
  • Dividend of EUR 0.69** per share proposed for 2021 - up 77% compared with 2020
    • CET1 ratio at 17.0% - 6.8pp above regulatory requirement; follow-onbuy-back application for Q2 submitted for approval
  • New financial target for 2025: RoE above 13%, supported by cost-to-income ratio of 45-47%
    • RoE above 11% expected for 2022, supported by cost-to-income ratio of 49-50%

3 * With amortised resolution fees

** Approximate amount based on the estimated number of shares that will be in issue at the estimated dividend record date

Group quarterly results Q4 2021

Income statement and key ratios EURm Net interest income Net fee and commission income Net fair value result Other income Total operating income Total operating expenses excl. res. fee Total operating expenses Profit before loan losses Net loan losses and similar net result* Operating profit

Cost-to-income ratio**, % Return on equity**, % Diluted earnings per share, EUR

Q421

Q420

Q4/Q4

Q321

Q4/Q3

1,255

1,169

7 %

1,226

2 %

920

792

16 %

870

6 %

247

217

14 %

224

10 %

16

41

-61 %

24

-33 %

2,438

2,219

10 %

2,344

4 %

-1,101

-1,218

-10 %

-1,098

0 %

-1,101

-1,218

-10 %

-1,098

0 %

1,337

1,001

34 %

1,246

7 %

-56

-28

22

1,281

973

32 %

1,268

1 %

47

57

49

11.3

8.4

10.8

0.26

0.18

0.25

4 * Includes fair value adjustments to loans held at fair value in Nordea Kredit

  • With amortised resolution fees

Group full-year results 2021

Income statement and key ratios

FY21

FY20

FY/FY

EURm

Net interest income

4,925

4,515

9 %

Net fee and commission income

3,495

2,959

18 %

Net fair value result

1,119

900

24 %

Other income

81

92

-12 %

Total operating income

9,620

8,466

14 %

Total operating expenses excl. res. fee

-4,425

-4,441

0 %

Total operating expenses

-4,649

-4,643

0 %

Profit before loan losses

4,971

3,823

30 %

Net loan losses and similar net result*

-35

-860

Operating profit

4,936

2,963

67 %

Cost-to-income ratio, %

48

55

Return on equity, %

11.2

7.1

Diluted earnings per share, EUR

0.95

0.55

5 * Includes fair value adjustments to loans held at fair value in Nordea Kredit

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 05:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
