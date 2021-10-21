Nordea Bank : Presentation third quarter 2021

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events and potential financial performance. Although Nordea believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.
Important factors that may cause such a difference for Nordea include, but are not limited to: (i) the macroeconomic development, (ii) change in the competitive climate, (iii) change in the regulatory environment and other government actions and (iv) change in interest rate and foreign exchange rate levels.
This presentation does not imply that Nordea has undertaken to revise these forward-looking statements, beyond what is required by applicable law or applicable stock exchange regulations if and when circumstances arise that will lead to changes compared to the date when these statements were provided.
Executive summary
Continued strong growth in customer business volumes across Nordics
Mortgage volumes up 6% y/y, SME lending up 9% y/y and assets under management up 21% y/y to all-time high of EUR 393bn
Strong result, supported by quality income growth and good cost management
Net interest income up 7%, net fee and commission income up 19% and net fair value result down 13%
Operating profit up 17%, despite more challenging financial markets
Improved cost-to-income ratio* of 49%, with income growth delivered under continued cost discipline
Full-year2021 cost outlook unchanged at around EUR 4.6bn
Continued strong credit quality - management buffer unchanged
Net loan losses and similar net result amounting to reversal of EUR 22m or 3bp during quarter
Return on equity* at 10.8% and earnings per share EUR 0.25
Unpaid dividends of EUR 0.72 per share distributed to shareholders and share buy-back of up to EUR 2bn initiated
CET1 ratio down to 16.9% due to capital deduction associated with buy-back - 6.7pp above regulatory requirement
3 * With amortised resolution fees
Group quarterly results Q3 2021
Income statement and key ratios
Q321
Q320
Q3/Q3
Q221
Q3/Q2
EURm
Net interest income
1,226
1,146
7 %
1,232
0 %
Net fee and commission income
870
729
19 %
878
-1 %
Net fair value result
224
257
-13 %
278
-19 %
Other income
24
23
4 %
30
-20 %
Total operating income
2,344
2,155
9 %
2,418
-3 %
Total operating expenses excl. res. fee
-1,098
-1,089
1 %
-1,131
-3 %
Total operating expenses
-1,098
-1,089
1 %
-1,131
-3 %
Profit before loan losses
1,246
1,066
17 %
1,287
-3 %
Net loan losses and similar net result*
22
19
51
Operating profit
1,268
1,085
17 %
1,338
-5 %
Cost-to-income ratio**, %
49
53
49
Return on equity**, %
10.8
10.1
11.4
Diluted earnings per share, EUR
0.25
0.21
0.25
4 * Includes fair value adjustments to loans held at fair value in Nordea Kredit
With amortised resolution fees
Net interest income - continued strong growth in customer business volumes
Year-over-year bridge, EURm
+7%
1,226
48
27
19
0
1,14640
Q320
Volumes
Margins
Other
FX
Day count
Q321
Quarter-over-quarter bridge, EURm
0%
1,232
9
9
7
1,226
11
12
Comments
Net interest income up 7% (up 5% excl. Nordea Finance Equipment)
Continued strong growth in business volumes across Nordics
Mortgage volumes up 6% and lending to SMEs up 9% (up 5% excl. Nordea Finance Equipment)
Margins supported by lower funding costs compared with Q3 2020
Mortgage margin pressure in Norway and Sweden compared with Q2 2021, partly offset by higher deposit margins in Denmark
Q221
Volumes
Margins
Other
FX
Day count
Q321
5
