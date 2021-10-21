Log in
    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 10/20 11:29:30 am
109.36 SEK   -0.05%
12:58aNORDEA BANK : Q3 Profit Soars on Customer Business Boost, Tops Estimates
MT
12:54aNORDEA BANK : Interim report third quarter 2021
PU
12:54aNORDEA BANK : Presentation third quarter 2021
PU
Nordea Bank : Presentation third quarter 2021

10/21/2021 | 12:54am EDT
Third-quarter results 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events and potential financial performance. Although Nordea believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference for Nordea include, but are not limited to: (i) the macroeconomic development, (ii) change in the competitive climate, (iii) change in the regulatory environment and other government actions and (iv) change in interest rate and foreign exchange rate levels.

This presentation does not imply that Nordea has undertaken to revise these forward-looking statements, beyond what is required by applicable law or applicable stock exchange regulations if and when circumstances arise that will lead to changes compared to the date when these statements were provided.

2

Executive summary

  • Continued strong growth in customer business volumes across Nordics
    • Mortgage volumes up 6% y/y, SME lending up 9% y/y and assets under management up 21% y/y to all-time high of EUR 393bn
  • Strong result, supported by quality income growth and good cost management
    • Net interest income up 7%, net fee and commission income up 19% and net fair value result down 13%
    • Operating profit up 17%, despite more challenging financial markets
  • Improved cost-to-income ratio* of 49%, with income growth delivered under continued cost discipline
    • Full-year2021 cost outlook unchanged at around EUR 4.6bn
  • Continued strong credit quality - management buffer unchanged
    • Net loan losses and similar net result amounting to reversal of EUR 22m or 3bp during quarter
  • Return on equity* at 10.8% and earnings per share EUR 0.25
  • Unpaid dividends of EUR 0.72 per share distributed to shareholders and share buy-back of up to EUR 2bn initiated
    • CET1 ratio down to 16.9% due to capital deduction associated with buy-back - 6.7pp above regulatory requirement

3 * With amortised resolution fees

Group quarterly results Q3 2021

Income statement and key ratios

Q321

Q320

Q3/Q3

Q221

Q3/Q2

EURm

Net interest income

1,226

1,146

7 %

1,232

0 %

Net fee and commission income

870

729

19 %

878

-1 %

Net fair value result

224

257

-13 %

278

-19 %

Other income

24

23

4 %

30

-20 %

Total operating income

2,344

2,155

9 %

2,418

-3 %

Total operating expenses excl. res. fee

-1,098

-1,089

1 %

-1,131

-3 %

Total operating expenses

-1,098

-1,089

1 %

-1,131

-3 %

Profit before loan losses

1,246

1,066

17 %

1,287

-3 %

Net loan losses and similar net result*

22

19

51

Operating profit

1,268

1,085

17 %

1,338

-5 %

Cost-to-income ratio**, %

49

53

49

Return on equity**, %

10.8

10.1

11.4

Diluted earnings per share, EUR

0.25

0.21

0.25

4 * Includes fair value adjustments to loans held at fair value in Nordea Kredit

  • With amortised resolution fees

Net interest income - continued strong growth in customer business volumes

Year-over-year bridge, EURm

+7%

1,226

48

27

19

0

1,14640

Q320

Volumes

Margins

Other

FX

Day count

Q321

Quarter-over-quarter bridge, EURm

0%

1,232

9

9

7

1,226

11

12

Comments

  • Net interest income up 7% (up 5% excl. Nordea Finance Equipment)
  • Continued strong growth in business volumes across Nordics
    • Mortgage volumes up 6% and lending to SMEs up 9% (up 5% excl. Nordea Finance Equipment)
  • Margins supported by lower funding costs compared with Q3 2020
  • Mortgage margin pressure in Norway and Sweden compared with Q2 2021, partly offset by higher deposit margins in Denmark

Q221

Volumes

Margins

Other

FX

Day count

Q321

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 04:53:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
