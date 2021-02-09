Log in
Nordea Bank : Restatement file for Q4 2020

02/09/2021 | 10:37am EST
25.01.21 16:52 | Investor Relations

Restated figures Q4

Please find restatement file for Q4 2020

In advance of the forthcoming publication of the fourth quarter and full-year results 2020, you are invited to download Restatements file Q4 2020 (xlsx, 1 MB). The main change is that the income lines 'Net result from items at fair value' and 'Net loan losses' have been restated. The new presentation is better aligned with the presentation of changes due to credit risk on loans held at amortised cost. From the fourth quarter 2020 onwards the line 'Net loan losses and similar net result' in the condensed income statement includes both net loan losses and fair value adjustments of loans held at fair value in Nordea Kredit in Denmark. In the detailed income statement these items are presented separately on the new line 'Net result on loans in hold portfolios mandatorily held at fair value', instead of previously included in the line 'Net results from items at fair value'. Loans to the public have also been restated due to reclassification of accrued interest on loans. Comparative figures have been restated accordingly, the changes are marked in yellow.

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 15:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
