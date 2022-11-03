Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Nordea Bank Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:39 2022-11-03 am EDT
105.86 SEK   +0.49%
09:23aNordea Bank : Thanks to Verde loan from Nordea, Jospak marks new chapter in limiting food plastic waste
PU
03:17aNordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
11/02Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 02.11.2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordea Bank : Thanks to Verde loan from Nordea, Jospak marks new chapter in limiting food plastic waste

11/03/2022 | 09:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the European Union, almost 15.5 million tonnes of plastic packaging circulate the market each year, with only 40 percent recycled.

To reduce the negative effects that plastic waste has on the environment, all plastic packaging on the EU market must be reusable or recyclable by 2030. Companies like Jospak play a crucial role in proving how we can meet the tighter recycling requirements.

Jospak started as a small startup in 2014 in Forssa, Finland. Since then, it has grown to become a pioneer of the food packaging industry. Their flagship product - a recyclable cardboard food tray - is sustainable and innovative in many ways.

Protecting the environment and climate are at the heart of Jospak. The company considers the environment, recyclability of products and consumer preferences in their package design.

"We are committed to sustainability in all our actions, decisions and solutions, and strongly support the circular economy. We implement sustainable solutions throughout the whole production process chain, from product design and materials to factory equipment," says Janne Sokajärvi, Jospak's CEO.

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 13:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORDEA BANK ABP
09:23aNordea Bank : Thanks to Verde loan from Nordea, Jospak marks new chapter in limiting food ..
PU
03:17aNordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
11/02Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 02.11.2022
AQ
11/02Finnish Insurer Sampo Promises Returns, Plans Dual Listing in Stockholm After Third-Qua..
MT
11/02Nordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
11/02Finland's Sampo Seeks Approval For Dual Listing on Nasdaq Stockholm
MT
11/01Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 01.11.2022
AQ
11/01Nordea Bank Completes Nordea Direct Bank Merger
MT
11/01Norway's Sparebanken Vest Mulls $29 Million Bond Issue
MT
11/01Nordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 31.10.2022
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORDEA BANK ABP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 644 M 9 513 M 9 513 M
Net income 2022 3 440 M 3 393 M 3 393 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 7,35%
Capitalization 35 551 M 35 067 M 35 067 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 27 649
Free-Float -
Chart NORDEA BANK ABP
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 9,67 €
Average target price 11,94 €
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Vang-Jensen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Ian Stuart Smith Group Chief Financial Officer & Head-Group Finance
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Chairman
Jamie Graham Chief Compliance Officer
Robin Ann Lawther Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP-4.67%35 067
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.07%372 428
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.88%289 530
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.27%189 172
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.29%178 636
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-22.59%137 089