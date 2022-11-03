Nordea Bank : Thanks to Verde loan from Nordea, Jospak marks new chapter in limiting food plastic waste

In the European Union, almost 15.5 million tonnes of plastic packaging circulate the market each year, with only 40 percent recycled.

To reduce the negative effects that plastic waste has on the environment, all plastic packaging on the EU market must be reusable or recyclable by 2030. Companies like Jospak play a crucial role in proving how we can meet the tighter recycling requirements.

Jospak started as a small startup in 2014 in Forssa, Finland. Since then, it has grown to become a pioneer of the food packaging industry. Their flagship product - a recyclable cardboard food tray - is sustainable and innovative in many ways.

Protecting the environment and climate are at the heart of Jospak. The company considers the environment, recyclability of products and consumer preferences in their package design.

"We are committed to sustainability in all our actions, decisions and solutions, and strongly support the circular economy. We implement sustainable solutions throughout the whole production process chain, from product design and materials to factory equipment," says Janne Sokajärvi, Jospak's CEO.