NORDEA BANK ABP.

(NDA SE)
Nordea Bank : Third Quarter Results 2020 will be presented on Friday 23 October 2020

10/09/2020 | 02:15am EDT

The report will be published at approximately 07.30 EET (06.30 CET).

Webcast
Time: 10.30 EET (09.30 CET). Frank Vang-Jensen, President and Group CEO, will present the results followed by a Q&A audio session for investors and analysts with Frank Vang-Jensen, Mark Kandborg, acting Group CFO, Matthew Elderfield, Chief Risk Officer and Head of Group Risk & Compliance, and Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations.

To participate in the webcast, please use the webcast link or dial one of the following numbers:
+44 333 300 0804, +46 8 566 426 51, +358 9 817 103 10, +45 35 44 55 77, confirmation code 87660449# no later than 10.20 EET.

After the call an indexed on-demand replay will be available here. The replay will also be available until 6 November 2020. Please dial one of the following numbers: +44 333 300 0819, +46 8 519 993 85, +358 9 817 105 15, +45 82 33 31 90, confirmation code 301332515#.

The report will be published in English and Swedish. A stock exchange release with a summary of the results will be published in Finnish, English and Swedish.

For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 53008011
Group Communication, +358 104 168 023 or moc.a201009080610edron201009080610@sser201009080610p201009080610

Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges. Read more about us on nordea.com.

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 06:14:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 8 312 M 9 785 M 9 785 M
Net income 2020 1 868 M 2 199 M 2 199 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
Yield 2020 4,86%
Capitalization 27 774 M 32 613 M 32 699 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,34x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 27 954
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart NORDEA BANK ABP.
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank Abp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,30 €
Last Close Price 6,88 €
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Vang-Jensen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Torbjörn Magnusson Chairman
Mark Kandborg Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Pernille Lyngvold Erenbjerg Independent Director
Nigel Grant Hinshelwood Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP.-5.28%32 613
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.46%303 937
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-32.67%240 478
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.34%211 144
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.41%164 106
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 490
