    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  04/22 11:29:38 am EDT
100.46 SEK   -1.55%
NORDEA BANK : Understanding social impact investing
PU
NORDEA BANK ABP : Repurchase of own shares on 22.04.2022
AQ
Nordea cancels repurchased shares
AQ
Nordea Bank : Understanding social impact investing

04/22/2022 | 10:19pm EDT
How to get started with social impact investing

Do you want to invest socially responsible? Nordea can help you:

Buy funds with a social focus

Buying funds is an easy way to get started with investing, and when you buy funds you spread your risk. The drawback is that it costs you a fee to invest in a fund - and you might not agree with the fund's definition of social impact.

At Nordea we currently offer three funds with a social focus:

  • Global Social Empowerment Fund
  • Nordea Global Climate and Social Impact Fund
  • Nordea Global Gender Diversity Fund

Buy shares in individual companies

You can also handpick stock exchange listed companies which you believe contribute to solving social issues in the world and have the potential to increase in value if this is a priority to you. Finding these companies and taking a closer look at them obviously take more work, and you don't spread your risk in the same way. Also, when you are not a professional investor, it can be much harder to judge the future economic potential of these companies.

Contact Nordea in Denmark, Norway, Finland or Sweden to learn more about our funds universe and how to get started with social impact investing.

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 02:18:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 443 M 10 179 M 10 179 M
Net income 2022 3 358 M 3 620 M 3 620 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 6,56%
Capitalization 37 424 M 40 341 M 40 341 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 27 126
Free-Float -
Chart NORDEA BANK ABP
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 9,77 €
Average target price 11,26 €
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Vang-Jensen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Ian Stuart Smith Group Chief Financial Officer & Head-Group Finance
Torbjörn Magnusson Chairman
Jamie Graham Chief Compliance Officer
Robin Ann Lawther Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP-7.66%41 282
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.55%383 468
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.58%313 696
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.73%252 233
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.93%184 387
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.42%181 081