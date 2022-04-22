Nordea Bank : Understanding social impact investing

How to get started with social impact investing

Do you want to invest socially responsible? Nordea can help you:

Buy funds with a social focus

Buying funds is an easy way to get started with investing, and when you buy funds you spread your risk. The drawback is that it costs you a fee to invest in a fund - and you might not agree with the fund's definition of social impact.

At Nordea we currently offer three funds with a social focus:

Global Social Empowerment Fund

Nordea Global Climate and Social Impact Fund

Nordea Global Gender Diversity Fund

Buy shares in individual companies

You can also handpick stock exchange listed companies which you believe contribute to solving social issues in the world and have the potential to increase in value if this is a priority to you. Finding these companies and taking a closer look at them obviously take more work, and you don't spread your risk in the same way. Also, when you are not a professional investor, it can be much harder to judge the future economic potential of these companies.

Contact Nordea in Denmark, Norway, Finland or Sweden to learn more about our funds universe and how to get started with social impact investing.