Nordea Bank : What are green bonds?

What are green bond assets?

Green bond assets are assets which have been approved to be funded by green bonds.

In other words, green bond assets are the products or initiatives which are green enough to be financed through green bonds because they live up to the qualification criteria in Nordea's green bond framework.

Why are green bonds so popular?

There is a growing desire among investors to invest sustainably. Both from an investor and issuer point of view, green is not only the right thing to do; it also mitigates risk and is financially smart. Green bonds are popular, because …

✓ Green bonds make it possible to connect sustainable lending to customers with dedicated investor demand

✓ Green bonds build a more sustainable credit portfolio

✓ Green bonds diversify the investor base and product types