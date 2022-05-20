Log in
    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  05/20 11:29:53 am EDT
97.98 SEK   +0.05%
Nordea Bank : What are green bonds?

05/20/2022 | 10:16pm EDT
What are green bond assets?

Green bond assets are assets which have been approved to be funded by green bonds.

In other words, green bond assets are the products or initiatives which are green enough to be financed through green bonds because they live up to the qualification criteria in Nordea's green bond framework.

Why are green bonds so popular?

There is a growing desire among investors to invest sustainably. Both from an investor and issuer point of view, green is not only the right thing to do; it also mitigates risk and is financially smart. Green bonds are popular, because …

✓ Green bonds make it possible to connect sustainable lending to customers with dedicated investor demand

✓ Green bonds build a more sustainable credit portfolio

✓ Green bonds diversify the investor base and product types

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2022 02:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
