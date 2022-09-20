Nordea Bank : What's your sustainability profile?

And there is a need for something to happen, Kerstin Lysholm emphasises. There is currently an annual investment gap of almost EUR 180 billion to reach the EU's 2030 climate and energy targets, requiring both public and private capital. In 2018 the Action Plan on Financing Sustainable Growth was adopted by the EU countries and one of its objectives was to direct capital flows towards sustainable investments. The aim of the new MiFID II regulation is to ensure that customers become more aware of the impact of their investments.

An important question to the investment expert is whether awareness is always followed by action. When people say they want to invest responsibly, do they actually do it?

"While we see higher interest, customers still need some time to think about and adjust their investment portfolio. The share of inflow to Nordea's sustainable investment products has tripled since 2019, so we are on a good development track and I think it's natural with a time lag from awareness to action - especially in investments," Kerstin Lysholm says.

An important aspect of customers' cautiousness about adjusting their portfolio is also that sustainable investment products and the whole structure around them are still developing.

"We welcome the new regulation and the increased focus from the EU on defining what a sustainable investment product is, like the EU taxonomy for sustainable activities and Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). It's really needed for customers to be able to navigate and decide how to make an impact. There now follows a big task for us financial advisers in translating it in a meaningful way so customers can understand the impact they can make and eventually act," Kerstin Lysholm says.