Nordea Bank : Year-end Report Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab 2021

Copenhagen, 3 February 2022 Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab - Year-end Report January-December 2021 Company announcement no 12, 2022 Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab today presented the attached Year-end Report January-December 2021 with the following key points: 2021 was a busy year in the housing market, resulting in very high activity level at Nordea Kredit. Thanks to the great effort by colleagues in Nordea Kredit and in the customer units of Nordea more than 40.000 customers have been served with mortgage financing.

Through the past seven quarters Nordea Kredit's retail market share has continuously increased from 16.2% to 17.1% driven by many new homeowners at Nordea Kredit and growing demand for top-up lending.

top-up lending. Lending at nominal value grew by 7% in 2021 compared to 3% in 2020. Total lending measured at nominal value increased to DKK 436bn (DKK 409bn) by end of 2021 driven by strong trends within both households and corporate customers.

Nordea Kredit´s lending increased in all regions in Denmark, and approximately 16% of all loans are issued in areas with average prices per square metre of less than DKK 8,000.

Nordea's focus on green transition was clearly reflected in Nordea Kredit's lending portfolio. The green mortgage loan offering to corporate customers reached DKK 11bn (DKK 4bn) at end-2021.

end-2021. Net interest income and commission income improved by 4% and 8%, respectively following the high lending activity.

The transfer pricing method applied for sales and distribution fees provided by Nordea Bank has been updated to be in line with the development of OECD guidelines, leading to increased intragroup fees. This is the main explanation for the decrease in Profit before impairment losses of 37% to DKK 1,338m (DKK 2,131m).

Impairment losses on loans significantly improved and amounted to a net reversal of DKK 82m (loss of DKK 491m) due to a low level of realised loan losses combined with a reversal of model-calculated provisions, reflecting the strong credit quality of the loan portfolio.

model-calculated provisions, reflecting the strong credit quality of the loan portfolio. Profit before tax amounted to DKK 1,419m (DKK 1,640m).

Year-end Report 2021 Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab Financial summary Key financial figures (DKKm) 2021 2020 Change % 2019 Income statement Total operating income 2,704 2,739 -1 2,685 Total operating expenses -1,367 -608 125 -306 Profit before impairment losses on loans and receivables 1,338 2,131 -37 2,379 Impairment losses on loans and receivables 82 -491 - -6 Profit before tax 1,419 1,640 -13 2,373 Net profit for the year 1,107 1,279 -13 1,850 Balance sheet Receivables from credit institutions and central banks 48,523 49,948 -3 67,462 Loans and receivables at fair value 432,280 417,553 4 404,998 Loans and receivables at nominal value1 436,116 409,222 7 398,497 Debt to credit institutions and central banks 14,260 4,998 185 5,597 Bonds in issue at fair value 441,234 435,055 1 440,929 Equity 22,311 22,481 -1 22,590 Total assets 481,015 467,936 3 473,277 Ratios and key figures Return on equity, % 4.9 5.7 8.2 Cost/income ratio 50.5 22.2 11.4 Write-down ratio, basis points -1.9 11.7 0.1 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio, % 24.7 25.0 24.4 Tier 1 capital ratio, % 24.7 25.0 24.4 Total capital ratio, % 26.6 29.6 27.0 Own funds, DKKm 22,076 24,432 22,803 Tier 1 capital, DKKm 20,526 20,682 20,603 Risk exposure amount, DKKm 83,099 82,626 84,322 Number of employees (full-time equivalents)2 118 116 119 1 After adjustment for provisions for loan losses. 2 End of year. High business momentum 2021 was a busy year in the housing market, resulting in very high activity level at Nordea Kredit. Thanks to the great effort by colleagues in Nordea Kredit and in the customer units of Nordea more than 40.000 customers have been served with mortgage financing. Through the past seven quarters Nordea Kredit's retail market share continuously increased from 16.2% to 17.1% driven by many new homeowners at Nordea Kredit and growing demand for top-up lending. Nordea Kredit has the same lending policy for all customers regardless of geography. Nordea Kredit's lending increased in all regions in Denmark, and approximately 16% of all loans are issued in areas with average prices per square metre of less than DKK 8,000. 1

Green mortgage loans Nordea are committed to sustainable business and development by combining financial performance with environmental and social responsibility as well as sound governance practices. Nordea's focus on the green transition was clearly reflected in Nordea Kredit's lending portfolio. The green mortgage loan offering to corporate customers reached DKK 11bn at end-2021(end-2020 DKK 4bn) - equivalent to a market share of approximately 29% for bonds denominated in Danish kroner. The green mortgage loans are based on the criteria in the Nordea Green Bond Framework and are offered for the funding of: Energy efficiency - DKK 6.0bn

Buildings with energy performance certificate (EPC) ratings A or B - DKK 4.5bn

Renewable public utilities - DKK 0.6bn

Organic farms - DKK 0.3bn Customer and investor feedback has been positive, and the green bonds are priced slightly better than the ordinary Cibor6 bonds. The bonds funding the green mortgage loans have been classified as most liquid assets. Nordea is also contributing to the green transition by offering green loans for green corporate projects where mortgage loans are not an option, but where the criteria of the Nordea Green Bond Framework are met. For personal customers, an attractive low-interest loan (Energisparelån) earmarked for energy improvements in homes is available. These bank loans supplement Nordea Kredit's portfolio of mortgage products. Increased digitalisation During 2021 the number of customers in scope for automated loan promises increased. The digital solution now caters for first-time buyers, potential customers and customers who need bridge financing as part of their purchase. This, combined with skilled advisers available in both online and physical channels, ensured a high number of home purchases at Nordea Kredit. Comments on the year-end result (The figures in brackets refer to 2020). Financial review 2021 Lending at nominal value grew by 7% in 2021 compared to 3% in 2020. Gross new lending increased by 11% compared to 2020 and amounted to DKK 105bn (DKK95bn). Total lending measured at nominal value increased to DKK 436bn (DKK 409bn) driven by strong trends within both households and corporate customers. The growth in lending was mainly driven by new lending for change of ownership and top-up lending for household customers and by new lending to public utilities and for private rental properties for corporate customers. Net interest income and commission income improved by 4% and 8%, respectively, following the high lending activity. 2