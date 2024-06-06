More about NZBA

The aim of the UN-convened alliance is to reinforce and accelerate strategies that support the transition of the real economy to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For Nordea this means engaging with our customers on their transition plans and continuing the development of product portfolios that reflect and finance a low-carbon and climate-friendly economy. The alliance urges its members to set firm intermediate targets, which Nordea has in place.

The Steering Group of the NZBA is selected by member banks and represents a diversity of geographies and business models. The Steering Group works with the chair of the NZBA to leverage the diversity of the membership, build consensus and ensure best practice can be adopted worldwide. The current members are: Amalgamated Bank, Bank of America, Banorte, BBVA, CIMB, Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, La Banque Postale, Lloyds Banking Group, Maybank, MUFG, Nordea, RBC, Westpac and the United Nations.