Nordea Bank : “Companies with a sustainable focus will grow”

Asbjørn Eskild at Topro makes no secret of saying that Verdane's investment in the company has been really important for their sustainable focus.

"Verdane is a company with many resources and competencies, and we really enjoy learning from their insight and knowledge, especially in terms of sustainability", he says.

Nordea is another important business partner for Topro. Asbjørn Eskild especially emphasises the close relationship they have with their relationship manager Elin Helene Vaag at Nordea's branch office in Gjøvik.

"For us it's important with a bank that knows us, is available when we need it and has local knowledge," concludes Asbjørn Eskild.