Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Nordea Bank Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:39:51 2023-04-11 am EDT
114.09 SEK   +2.10%
09:18aNordea Bank : “Companies with a sustainable focus will grow”
PU
04:49aWorld stocks cling to upbeat mood, dollar stalls
RE
04/05Nordea Bank Abp : Managers' transactions - Persson
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordea Bank : “Companies with a sustainable focus will grow”

04/11/2023 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Asbjørn Eskild at Topro makes no secret of saying that Verdane's investment in the company has been really important for their sustainable focus.

"Verdane is a company with many resources and competencies, and we really enjoy learning from their insight and knowledge, especially in terms of sustainability", he says.

Nordea is another important business partner for Topro. Asbjørn Eskild especially emphasises the close relationship they have with their relationship manager Elin Helene Vaag at Nordea's branch office in Gjøvik.

"For us it's important with a bank that knows us, is available when we need it and has local knowledge," concludes Asbjørn Eskild.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 13:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NORDEA BANK ABP
09:18aNordea Bank : “Companies with a sustainable focus will grow”
PU
04:49aWorld stocks cling to upbeat mood, dollar stalls
RE
04/05Nordea Bank Abp : Managers' transactions - Persson
EQ
04/05Nordea Bank Abp : Managers' transactions - Ekman
EQ
04/05Nordea Bank Abp : Managers' transactions - Vuorinen
EQ
04/05Nordea Bank Abp : Managers' transactions - Vang-Jensen
EQ
04/05Stocks falter as economic worries nag, NZ delivers big rate hike
RE
04/05Nordea Bank Abp : Managers' transactions - Storset
EQ
04/05Nordea Bank Abp : Managers' transactions - Kandborg
EQ
04/05Nordea Bank Abp : Managers' transactions - Romantschuk
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORDEA BANK ABP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 367 M 12 413 M 12 413 M
Net income 2023 4 489 M 4 902 M 4 902 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,88x
Yield 2023 8,64%
Capitalization 35 312 M 38 103 M 38 563 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 28 268
Free-Float -
Chart NORDEA BANK ABP
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 9,81 €
Average target price 12,71 €
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Vang-Jensen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Ian Stuart Smith Group Chief Financial Officer & Head-Group Finance
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Chairman
Jamie Graham Chief Compliance Officer
Birger Kristian Steen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP0.05%38 103
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.63%376 426
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%224 171
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.64%223 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 162
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.44%145 909
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer