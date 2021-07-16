Log in
    NDA SE   FI4000297761

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
Nordea Bank : Finland's startup boom breaks records

07/16/2021 | 08:22am EDT
Nordea is a major corporate financier

Nordea helps early-stage growth companies by offering advice and arranging funding. Funding the growth of businesses in their early stages requires close collaboration, as they may struggle with collateral and an unpredictable cash flow. These businesses have a great need for capital, as well as additional funding rounds later on.

'We are able to channel our vast experience, expertise, market knowledge and networks into the relationships we have with corporate customers of all sizes. We can fund businesses ourselves or help them raise more capital from investors. Traditional bank financing comes in when a company has been able to create a positive cash flow and has a clear vision for developing its business,' says Ari Kaperi.

'Our Startup & Growth unit provides advice and makes arrangements for local and international investors to come in, if needed. This gives the investors an opportunity to get to know local businesses and find good companies to invest in.'

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2021 12:21:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
