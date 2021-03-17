Log in
Nordea Bank : Introduces New Guaranteed Lending Facilities for SMEs

03/17/2021 | 03:46am EDT
By Dominic Chopping

Nordea Bank ABP said Wednesday that it is introducing a new range of guaranteed lending facilities to small- and medium-sized businesses in Finland, Sweden and Denmark together with the European Investment Fund under its new guarantee program, the European Guarantee Fund.

An agreement signed by Nordea and the European Investment Fund will provide Nordea with 700 million euros ($834.3 million) in guarantee capacity for 2021, it said.

The Helsinki-based bank said the guarantee program enables Nordea to offer EUR1 billion of new financing to its customers on more favorable terms.

The European Guarantee Fund was recently founded by the European Investment Bank Group, comprising the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund, to ensure that small- and medium-sized EU businesses are provided with liquidity to overcome Covid-19-related issues and are supported to grow.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-21 0346ET

