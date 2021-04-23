Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Nordea Bank Abp
  News
  Summary
    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
Nordea Bank : Restated figures Q1 2021

04/23/2021 | 06:02am EDT
21-04-23 12:00 | Investor Relations

Please find restatement file for Q1 2021

In advance of the forthcoming publication of the first quarter results 2021, you are invited to download Restatements file Q1 2021 (xlsx, 631 KB), (xlsx, 625 KB) with some restatements mainly due to organisational changes, the changes are marked in yellow.

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 10:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 942 M 10 779 M 10 779 M
Net income 2021 2 867 M 3 456 M 3 456 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 6,22%
Capitalization 33 761 M 40 541 M 40 695 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,78x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 28 051
Free-Float -
Chart NORDEA BANK ABP
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 9,12 €
Last Close Price 8,36 €
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frank Vang-Jensen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Ian Stuart Smith Group Chief Financial Officer & Head-Group Finance
Torbjörn Magnusson Chairman
Helene Jepson Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Group Compliance
Nigel Grant Hinshelwood Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP25.96%40 541
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.15.98%446 842
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.56%329 502
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.16%281 166
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.02%211 307
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.70%204 863
