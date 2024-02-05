By Dominic Chopping

Nordea Bank on Monday raised its dividend and said it aims to again grow its income faster than its costs this year.

The Helsinki-based bank posted net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.11 billion euros ($1.19 billion) for the fourth quarter, compared with EUR1.27 billion in the same period a year earlier, as net interest income rose 19% to EUR1.95 billion.

A poll of analysts by FactSet had forecast net profit of EUR1.2 billion and net interest income of EUR1.94 billion.

The bank said it saw continued robust levels of lending in the quarter, but it wrote off intangible assets of EUR177 million, primarily due to a change in the treatment of development costs related to digital services.

Nordea targets a return on equity above 15% in 2024 and it now also targets a return on equity above 15% for 2025, up from a previous target of above 13%, supported by a cost-to-income ratio of 44%-46% and an annual net loan loss ratio of around 10 basis points.

Nordea's common equity Tier 1 ratio was 17.0% compared with 16.4% a year earlier.

The bank raised its dividend to EUR 0.92 from EUR0.80.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-24 0128ET