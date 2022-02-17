Log in
    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/17 06:58:45 am
108.04 SEK   -0.88%
Nordea aims for 4% growth in lending volume by end of 2025

02/17/2022 | 06:03am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Nordea Bank AB logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Nordea is aiming for 4% growth in lending volume and 4-6% growth in savings assets by the end of 2025 by improving its digital services, the bank said on Thursday ahead of its capital markets day.

"Now we will invest further in digital leadership. Our 2025 target is to have at least 20% more digitally active customers," CEO Frank Vang-Jensen said in a statement.

Nordea two weeks ago raised its profitability target thanks to increased demand for mortgages and asset management, but warned costs would be higher this year.

The biggest Nordic lender now aims for a return on equity (RoE) above 11% in 2022 and above 13% in 2025. It was 11.3% in 2021.

Nordea added investments and cost inflation would mean an increase to the cost-to-income ratio, which it now expects to rise to 49-50% from 47% last year.

Nordea also said it plans to ensure that 80% of the top 200 emitters in Nordea's asset management portfolios are at least aiming to conform to the Paris agreement, which means limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; editing by Jason Neely and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9 571 M 10 881 M 10 881 M
Net income 2021 3 724 M 4 234 M 4 234 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 6,24%
Capitalization 40 120 M 45 612 M 45 612 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 27 126
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Frank Vang-Jensen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Ian Stuart Smith Group Chief Financial Officer & Head-Group Finance
Torbjörn Magnusson Chairman
Matthew Elderfield Chief Risk Officer, Head-Group Risk & Compliance
Jamie Graham Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP-1.36%45 612
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.29%456 336
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.17%385 151
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.18%256 379
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY21.18%225 920
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.4.85%206 514