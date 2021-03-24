Log in
NORDEA BANK ABP

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordea's CEO: “We are doing our utmost to support our customers and societies in fully recovering from the pandemic”

03/24/2021 | 10:39am EDT
21-03-24 14:00 | Webcast to shareholders

Today we held Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2021. Listen to Group CEO Frank Vang-Jensen in his message to our shareholders in the video below.

You can also hear Chairman of the Board Torbjörn Magnusson's comments.

Also read more about the decisions of the shareholder meeting here: Nordea's General Meeting 2021

Disclaimer

Nordea Bank Abp published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 14:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 906 M 10 528 M 10 528 M
Net income 2021 2 845 M 3 363 M 3 363 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 6,05%
Capitalization 33 207 M 39 460 M 39 254 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 28 051
Free-Float -
Chart NORDEA BANK ABP
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 8,80 €
Last Close Price 8,22 €
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frank Vang-Jensen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Ian Stuart Smith Group Chief Financial Officer & Head-Group Finance
Torbjörn Magnusson Chairman
Helene Jepson Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Group Compliance
Pernille Lyngvold Erenbjerg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP24.64%39 378
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.62%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION21.74%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.75%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.53%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.68%205 422
