    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
Nordea targets return on equity above 13% in 2025

02/03/2022 | 02:51am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Nordea Bank AB logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

HELSINKI (Reuters) -Nordea Bank unveiled more ambitious profitability targets on Thursday after the Nordic region's biggest lender reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter.

The Helsinki-based bank is now aiming for a return on equity (RoE) above 13% for 2025 and has raised its 2022 target to above 11% from 10% as it benefits from a continued boom in mortgage lending and growing assets under management.

"I'm happy that we have surpassed our 2022 financial targets one year ahead of schedule and that all of our business areas have met their respective targets," Chief Executive Frank Vang-Jensen said in a statement.

"Our mortgage lending grew by 6%, SME (small and medium enterprise) lending by 6% and assets under management... by 17%, reaching all-time-high levels."

Nordea is playing catch-up with Handelsbanken on its profitability targets, the Swedish bank reported a RoE of 11.5% in October for the first three quarters of 2021 and a RoE of 12.4% for the third quarter.

Danish peer Danske Bank has a RoE target of 8.5-9% for 2023.

Nordea's fourth-quarter net profit rose to 1.02 billion euros ($1.15 billion) from 725 million a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 949.1 million seen by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Nordea's board proposed a dividend of about 0.69 euros per share for 2021, up 77% from 0.39 euros per share for 2020, the company said.

($1=0.8851 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Shailesh Kuber and Carmel Crimmins)

By Anne Kauranen


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9 571 M 10 812 M 9 571 M
Net income 2021 3 724 M 4 207 M 3 724 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 6,02%
Capitalization 41 770 M 47 187 M 41 770 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 27 126
Free-Float -
Chart NORDEA BANK ABP
Duration : Period :
Nordea Bank Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDEA BANK ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 10,71 €
Average target price 11,51 €
Spread / Average Target 7,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Vang-Jensen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Ian Stuart Smith Group Chief Financial Officer & Head-Group Finance
Torbjörn Magnusson Chairman
Matthew Elderfield Chief Risk Officer, Head-Group Risk & Compliance
Jamie Graham Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDEA BANK ABP0.80%47 187
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.55%441 438
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION5.39%378 770
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%249 970
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.57%217 333
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 821