Source: BNEF, Nordea

Impressive half-year volume in the Nordics was strongly supported by bumper Q1 performance. With strained 2022 market conditions pushing some issuance into early 2023, Nordic sustainable bond volume dropped 5% from the first to the second quarter of 2023. As we look forward to the second half of 2023, Q2 performance may be a more accurate indicator of what lies ahead.

The interest rate environment of 2023 proved to create particularly harsh conditions for sustainability-linked loans during the first half of the year. While there was evidence of this in late 2022, H1 2023 performance reveals the extent of the impact, as Nordic sustainable loan volumes sank by 50% year-on-year and 22% half-on-half.

The sustainable share of all Nordic loans is at its lowest level since 2019, having steadily fallen to 18% from a 2021 high of 37%. This can be viewed as a result of market conditions rather than waning enthusiasm for sustainable formats. Due to the application of sustainability criteria, such as KPIs with set yearly target levels, the majority of sustainable loans are best suited to loans with multiple year terms. Longer-term lengths provide opportunity for the borrower to demonstrate an improvement in sustainability performance while also providing confidence to the lender that improvements were additional and not a continuation of business as usual. With the interest rate environment pushing corporates towards shorter-term financing, sustainability formats became less widely applicable than in previous years.

Sustainable share of total loan volume by country and in the Nordics