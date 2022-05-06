Log in
    NDA SE   FI4000297767

NORDEA BANK ABP

(NDA SE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/06 04:06:36 am EDT
98.11 SEK   -0.06%
03:17aTransaction in Own Shares
EQ
05/05SUPPLY CHAIN EMISSIONS ENGAGEMENT, PART 2 : The how
PU
05/05NORDEA BANK : Sustainable finance propels shipping's green transition
PU
Transaction in Own Shares

05/06/2022 | 03:17am EDT
Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Transaction in Own Shares

06.05.2022 / 09:15

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 05.05.2022

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
05.05.2022 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 05.05.2022 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XSTO 180,444 9.56 1,725,778.11
XHEL 165,329 9.58 1,584,513.14
CEUX 143,897 9.56 1,376,327.87
AQEU 11,139 9.55 106,343.21
TQEX 10,877 9.56 103,964.30
XCSE 22,605 9.59 216,788.33
Total 534,291 9.57 5,113,714.96

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.3965 and DKK to EUR 7.4400
** Rounded to two decimals

On 14 March 2022, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1,002m based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The repurchase of own shares in public trading is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 2,058,017 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,075,662 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5870K_1-2022-5-6.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1345507

 
End of News EQS News Service

1345507  06.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1345507&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
