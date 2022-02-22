Log in
    NCN1T   EE3100039496

NORDECON AS

(NCN1T)
Confirmation of the restructuring plan of Swencn AB (a subsidiary of Nordecon AS)

02/22/2022 | 02:01am EST
On 21 February 2022, the Nacka District Court in Stockholm confirmed a restructuring plan approved by the creditors of Swencn AB (a Nordecon Group company operating in Sweden), according to which Swencn AB's creditors' claims are payable in the extent of 25% of their claims within six months of court confirmation of the restructuring plan.

It is not a transaction that goes beyond the scope of day-to-day business or is of significant importance within the meaning of the section “Requirements for Issuers” of the regulations of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
Email: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com


