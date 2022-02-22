Confirmation of the restructuring plan of Swencn AB (a subsidiary of Nordecon AS)

On 21 February 2022, the Nacka District Court in Stockholm confirmed a restructuring plan approved by the creditors of Swencn AB (a Nordecon Group company operating in Sweden), according to which Swencn AB's creditors' claims are payable in the extent of 25% of their claims within six months of court confirmation of the restructuring plan.
It is not a transaction that goes beyond the scope of day-to-day business or is of significant importance within the meaning of the section “Requirements for Issuers” of the regulations of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.
