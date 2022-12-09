Advanced search
    NCN1T   EE3100039496

NORDECON AS

(NCN1T)
2022-12-08
0.6890 EUR   -1.57%
Construction contract (Tagadi ecoduct)
GL
02:00aConstruction contract (Tagadi ecoduct)
AQ
11/16Construction contract (Karlsson kindergarten in Viljandi)
GL
Construction contract (Tagadi ecoduct)

12/09/2022
AS Nordecon group company Tariston AS and OÜ Rail Baltic Estonia signed a contract for the construction of the Tagadi ecoduct on the Rail Baltica route in Harju county. The cost of the contract is 5.3 million euros plus value added tax. The works will be completed in September 2024.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2021 was 289 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 670 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com


Financials
Sales 2022 3 357 M 288 M 288 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 267 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 669
Free-Float 21,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gerd Müller Chairman-Management Board
Maret Tambek Chief Financial Officer & Financial Director
Toomas Luman Chairman
Mart Moldau Head-Information Technology Department
Miina Karafin Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDECON AS-41.67%23
VINCI5.41%58 237
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.37%36 995
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED18.00%35 520
QUANTA SERVICES31.09%21 479
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED6.56%20 622