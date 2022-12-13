Advanced search
    NCN1T   EE3100039496

NORDECON AS

(NCN1T)
2022-12-13
0.6700 EUR   +0.15%
Financial calendar 2023

12/13/2022 | 09:01am EST
Nordecon AS' financial calendar for 2023:  
EventDue dateDue week
IV quarter and 12 months 2022 interim report09 February 20236 (2023)
Audited annual report 2022-16 (2023)
I quarter and 3 months 2023 interim report04 May 202318 (2023)
2022 annual general meeting of shareholders-21 (2023)
II quarter and half year 2023 interim report03 August 202331 (2023)
III quarter and 9 months 2023 interim report02 November 202344 (2023)
IV quarter and 12 months 2023 interim report08 February 20246 (2024)


Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2021 was 289 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 670 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com


