Financial calendar 2023

Nordecon AS' financial calendar for 2023: Event Due date Due week IV quarter and 12 months 2022 interim report 09 February 2023 6 (2023) Audited annual report 2022 - 16 (2023) I quarter and 3 months 2023 interim report 04 May 2023 18 (2023) 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders - 21 (2023) II quarter and half year 2023 interim report 03 August 2023 31 (2023) III quarter and 9 months 2023 interim report 02 November 2023 44 (2023) IV quarter and 12 months 2023 interim report 08 February 2024 6 (2024)



Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2021 was 289 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 670 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.