Nordecon : Corporate Governance Report 2019

Corporate governance report Nordecon AS has observed the Corporate Governance Code (CGC) promulgated by the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange since the flotation of its shares on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange on 18 May 2006. This report provides an overview of the governance of Nordecon AS in 2019 and its compliance with CGC. It is recommended that an issuer comply with CGC or explain any non-compliance in its corporate governance report. In 2019, Nordecon AS observed CGC unless indicated otherwise in this report. General meeting Exercise of shareholder rights The general meeting is the highest governing body of Nordecon AS. General meetings are annual and extraordinary. The powers of the general meeting are set out in the Commercial Code of the Republic of Estonia and the articles of association of Nordecon AS. Among other things, the general meeting has the power to approve the annual report, decide allocation of profits, amend the articles of association, appoint the auditors and elect members of the company's council. A shareholder may attend the general meeting and vote in person or through a proxy carrying relevant written authorisation. General meetings are held on business days in a place that should allow the largest possible number of shareholders to attend the general meeting. Shareholders may send questions about the agenda items before the general meeting to the company's registered address or e-mail address that are included in the notice of the general meeting. The company replies to all relevant questions before the general meeting on its website or during the meeting when the relevant agenda item is being discussed. In 2019, shareholders did not ask any questions about the agenda items before the annual general meeting. All questions and answers are available on the website until information about the next general meeting is published. At the annual general meeting of 2019, the company was represented by the chairman of the board, Gerd Müller, who gave a presentation about the company's financial performance and answered shareholders' questions. All shares issued by Nordecon AS are registered ordinary shares. A shareholder may not demand issue of a share certificate for a registered ordinary share. A shareholder may not demand that a registered share be exchanged for a bearer share. The shares are freely transferable and may be pledged. The board of Nordecon AS is not aware of any shareholder agreements that restrict transfer of the shares. Upon the death of a shareholder, the share will transfer to the shareholder's heir. From the point of view of Nordecon AS, a share is considered transferred when the acquirer has been entered in the share register. In 2019, Nordecon AS complied with the subsections of section 1.1 of CGC that relate to shareholder rights. Calling of a general meeting and information to be published The annual general meeting of Nordecon AS took place on 29 May 2019. The meeting was held in the Conference Centre of the Radisson Blu Hotel Olümpia in Tallinn and it started at 10.00 am. The meeting was called by the board of Nordecon AS. The notice of a general meeting includes information on the reason for calling the meeting as well as the parties that proposed it. Notices of annual general meetings and extraordinary general meetings are published in a national daily newspaper at least three weeks and at least one week in advance, respectively. In addition, notices of general meetings are published in the information system of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and on the company's website. The notice includes information about where the annual report and other documents relevant for adopting resolutions at the general meeting will be made available to the shareholders. All relevant documents are also made available on the company's website at www.nordecon.com. The company discloses the reasons for the general meeting and provides explanations of those agenda items that involve a significant change (e.g. amendment of articles of association, extraordinary transactions). The company enables shareholders to review information about the questions shareholders have asked about the general meeting and the agenda items. Concurrently with complying with legal requirements to calling a general meeting, the board publishes on the company's website all information relevant to the agenda that has been provided to it or is otherwise available and is required for making decisions at the general meeting. Depending on the agenda of the general meeting, the following information may qualify as relevant: the profit allocation proposal, the draft of new or amended articles of association together with an outline of the proposed amendments, significant terms and contracts or draft contracts concerning the issue of securities or other transactions (mergers, disposals of assets, etc.) involving the company, information on a candidate for a member of the council and the company's auditor, etc. Information published in respect of a candidate for a member of the council includes information about the candidate's participation in the governing bodies (council, board, executive management) of other companies. Within reasonable time before the general meeting, the council publishes its proposals regarding the agenda items on the company's website. Any proposals made by shareholders before the general meeting that relate to the subject matter of agenda items or differ from those of the council are also published on the company's website. In 2019, Nordecon AS complied with the subsections of section 1.2 of CGC that relate to calling a general meeting and information to be published. Conduct of a general meeting The working language of a general meeting is Estonian. A general meeting may not be chaired by a member of the council or the board. In the period, the general meeting was chaired by a person not connected with the company. As a rule, a general meeting is attended by all members of the board, the chairman of the council and, where possible, members of the council and at least one of the auditors. A general meeting is also attended by a candidate for a member of the council if the candidate has not been a member of the council before and the auditor candidate. In 2019, the annual general meeting was attended by chairman of the board Gerd Müller, chairman of the council Toomas Luman and member of the council Andri Hõbemägi. The general meeting discusses allocation of profits as a separate item and adopts a separate resolution on it. In 2019, Nordecon AS complied with the subsections of section 1.3 of CGC, except for 1.3.3 and 1.3.2. The company did not consider it practicable to make the annual general meeting available to observers and participants via the Internet. Members of the board Priit Luman, Maret Tambek and Ando Voogma and the auditor of Nordecon AS did not attend the annual general meeting. Board Responsibilities of the board The board is a governing body of Nordecon AS that represents and manages the company in its daily operations. The articles of association allow each member of the board to represent the company in any legal proceedings. The board acts in the best interests of the company and all its shareholders and undertakes to ensure that the company develops sustainably and in accordance with its objectives and strategy. The board has to ensure that the company's risk management and internal controls are appropriate and suitable for its business. In order to ensure effective risk management and internal control, the board: • analyses the risks inherent in the company's operations and financial targets (including environmental, competition and legal risks);

• prepares relevant internal rules and regulations;

• develops the forms and instructions for the preparation of financial statements required for making management decisions;

• ensures operation of the control and reporting systems. The board observes the lawful instructions of the council of Nordecon AS. The board does its best to ensure that the Group's parent company and all entities belonging to the Group comply with governing laws and regulations. The board and council of Nordecon AS exchanged information in 2019 in accordance with relevant requirements. The board informed the council of the Group's performance and financial position on a regular basis. In 2019, Nordecon AS complied with the subsections of section 2.1 of CGC that relate to responsibilities of the board. Composition and remuneration of the board Composition of the board The council appoints and removes members of the board and appoints the chairman of the board from among them. According to the articles of association, the board has one to five members who are elected for a term of three years. The board or the council determines the area of responsibility of each member of the board, specifying the duties and powers of each member of the board in as much detail as possible, and outlines the basis of cooperation between members of the board. A member of the board may be a member of the council of another Group entity. The chairman of the council signs a service contract with a member of the board. During their term of office, the members of the board of Nordecon AS may not serve on the board or in the council of any other listed company. In 2019, the board had the following members: Name Position/area of responsibility Beginning of term of office End of term of office Gerd Müller Chairman of the Board 8 January 2018 6 January 2021 General management of Nordecon AS and the Group Priit Luman Member of the Board 1 May 2017 30 April 2023 Management of the Group's foreign operations Maret Tambek Member of the Board 1 May 2017 30 April 2023 Ando Voogma Management of the financial and support services functions of Nordecon AS Member of the Board Management of the sales and pre-construction operations of Nordecon AS 1 August 2017 30 April 2023 Remuneration of the board A member of the board is paid a monthly service fee, which is fixed in the service contract. The council decides the remuneration of members of the board based on an appraisal of their work. The council appraises a board member's work by taking into account the board member's responsibilities and activities, the activities of the entire board as well as the company's financial position, current financial performance and future prospects and, if necessary, compares these with the corresponding indicators of other companies in the same industry. The service fee includes a 10% fee for observing the prohibition on competition. Under the service contract, a member of the board may also be eligible for the following additional monetary incentives (see also note 37): • Performance-related pay for achieving the targets set for the financial year. Depending on the board member's area of responsibility, the basis for performance-related pay is consolidated EBITDA or the EBITDA for a market/entity of the Group (operating profit plus amortisation and depreciation expense) before the effect of the performance-related pay of members of the board. Each targeted EBITDA level is assigned a coefficient. Performance-related pay is calculated by multiplying the service fee with the coefficient. Board members are not eligible for performance-related pay if the targets for the year are not achieved or performance-related pay was assigned based on data that proved (e.g. after the audit) materially inaccurate.

• Benefits for observing the prohibition on competition after the expiry of the service contract (for a member of the board up to six-fold and for the chairman of the board up to 12-fold average monthly service fee together with performance-related pay). The payment of benefits is justified because board members are subject to a prohibition on competition which restricts their activities during the period for which the benefits are paid.

• Termination benefits payable on the expiry of the service contract (for a member of the board up to six-fold and for the chairman of the board up to 12-fold average monthly service fee together with performance-related pay). A board member is not eligible for termination benefits if the service contract is terminated at the board member's request, the board member is removed due to breach of the law, the board member breaches the service contract, or the board member's activities have caused direct damage to the company. Nor are any termination benefits paid when the parties agree to extend a board member's service contract for another term of office. The annual general meeting which convened in 2018 amended the share option plan for members of the board. In the framework of the share option plan, the chairman of the board may acquire up to 200,000 shares and each member of the board may acquire up to 129,500 shares in Nordecon AS. An option may be exercised when three years have passed since the signature of the option agreement but not before the company's general meeting has approved the company's annual report for 2020 in accordance with the procedure specified in the option agreement and the terms and conditions of the option plan. The share options may not be transferred. Exercise of options by members of the board is linked to achievement of the Group's EBITDA target for 2020 (from 6,083 thousand euros to 12,167 thousand euros). The service fees of the members of the board of Nordecon AS amounted to 480 thousand euros and associated social security charges totalled 158 thousand euros in 2019 (2018: 656 thousand euros and 217 thousand euros, respectively). In 2019, Nordecon AS complied with the subsections of section 2.2 of CGC, except for 2.2.7, that relate to the composition and remuneration of the board. The company does not disclose the individual remuneration of each member of the board because it believes the information has little significance and is highly sensitive in an environment of stiff competition. Conflicts of interest Members of the board may engage in duties and work assignments that are not part of their board member responsibilities only with the consent of the council. In the reporting period, members of the board did not request the council's permission for engaging in such duties or assignments. Members of the board may not compete with Nordecon AS without the prior consent of the council. In the reporting period, members of the board did not request the council's permission for engaging in competing activities. Board members are required to inform other members of the board and the chairman of the council of any business offerings made to them, their close family members or other persons connected with them, which concern the company's business. The council decides the performance of a transaction between the company and a member of the board, a board member's close family member or a person connected with a board member if the transaction is significant for the company, and determines the terms of such a transaction. In the reporting period, members of the board, their family members and persons connected with them did not receive any business offerings that ought to be treated as a conflict of interest. A member of the board or an employee may not demand or accept cash or other benefits from a third party in connection with their work and may not provide unlawful or baseless benefits to a third party in the name of the company. During the reporting period neither the board nor, as far as the board is aware, the employees breached this policy. In 2019, Nordecon AS complied with the subsections of section 2.3 of CGC that relate to conflicts of interest. Council Responsibilities of the council The council is responsible for exercising regular control over the activities of the board. The council participates in the adoption of significant decisions concerning the company's operation. The council acts independently and in the best interests of the company and all its shareholders. The council determines the company's strategy, overall action plan, risk management principles and annual budget and reviews them on a regular basis. The council ensures, in cooperation with the board, that the company's activities are planned on a long-term basis. The council assesses how the board implements the company's strategy on a regular basis. The council assesses the company's financial position and risk management systems as well as whether the board's activities are This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

