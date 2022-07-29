Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. Nordecon AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCN1T   EE3100039496

NORDECON AS

(NCN1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:49 2022-07-29 am EDT
0.7990 EUR   -0.25%
09:31aProxy termination
GL
09:30aProxy termination
AQ
07/13Construction contract (Telšiai windfarm turbine foundations)
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Proxy termination

07/29/2022 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Due to procurator Avo Ambur leaving Nordecon AS as of 31 July 2022, the supervisory board of Nordecon AS decided to terminate the proxy. 

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2021 was 289 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 660 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com


All news about NORDECON AS
09:31aProxy termination
GL
09:30aProxy termination
AQ
07/13Construction contract (Telšiai windfarm turbine foundations)
GL
07/13Construction contract (Telšiai windfarm turbine foundations)
GL
05/30Construction contract (Männiku commercial building)
GL
05/25Decisions of the annual general meeting of shareholders
GL
05/25Decisions of the annual general meeting of shareholders
GL
05/052022 first quarter consolidated interim report (unaudited)
GL
05/052022 first quarter consolidated interim report (unaudited)
GL
05/05Nordecon AS Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 561 M 305 M 305 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 299 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,08x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 659
Free-Float 21,8%
Chart NORDECON AS
Duration : Period :
Nordecon AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 9,50 EEK
Average target price 12,12 EEK
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Managers and Directors
Gerd Müller Chairman-Management Board
Maret Tambek Chief Financial Officer & Financial Director
Toomas Luman Chairman
Mart Moldau Head-Information Technology Department
Miina Karafin Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDECON AS-33.25%26
VINCI-2.55%51 934
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.40%31 826
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-4.95%31 788
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED18.60%22 870
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.87%21 266